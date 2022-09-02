Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Sept. 2, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Serena at U.S. Open, LIV Golf, NCAA football lead weekend sports schedule

By Alex Butler
1/5
Serena Williams celebrates after winning a point against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the 2022 U.S. Open on Wednesday in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/dbe39c60f37654852dd5e09d94aec271/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Serena Williams celebrates after winning a point against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the 2022 U.S. Open on Wednesday in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Serena Williams' final run at the U.S. Open, another LIV Golf tournament and a full slate of college football games will be the top sports events to air this weekend.

Games between the WNBA playoffs and MLB and soccer regular seasons also will air from Friday through Sunday.

Advertisement

NASCAR's Cup Series playoffs and Formula 1's Dutch Grand Prix also will take place Sunday in Darlington, S.C., and the Netherlands, respectively.

But Serena Williams' journey in Flushing, N.Y., and dozens of college football games will likely draw the most viewers.

RELATED U.S. Open tennis: Medvedev, Serena advance Sakkari a Day 3 upset

U.S. Open

Dozens of third-round and round of 16 matches from tennis' U.S. Open will air Friday through Sunday from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Friday's third-round coverage will start at 11 a.m. EDT on ESPN Deportes and continue at noon on ESPN. Coverage will pick back up at 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

Advertisement

Additional third round matches will air starting at 11 a.m. Saturday on ESPN2 and at 11:15 a.m. on ESPN Deportes. Coverage will resume at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

The first wave of Round of 16 matches will start at 11 a.m. Sunday on ESPN and continue at noon on ESPN Deportes. Late match coverage will start at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

Williams, who upset No. 2 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. The 23-time Grand Slam champion will take on Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia for a spot in the quarterfinal. That match is expected to start on 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN2.

No. 12 Cori "Coco" Gauff and No. 20 Madison Keys are scheduled to meet in an All-American matchup earlier Friday in the third round. No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Switzerland and defending champion Bianca Andreescu are among the other top women who will be in action Friday at the U.S. Open.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland and No. 8 Jessica Pegula of the United States will take the court Saturday for their third-round matches.

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway and No. 12 Pablo Carreno will be among the top men in action Friday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Advertisement

LIV Golf

LIV Golf Boston, the fourth tournament of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series season, will run from Friday through Sunday at The International Golf Club in Bolton, Mass.

Tournament coverage for the three-round tournament will start at 2 p.m. EDT Friday, Saturday and Sunday and air on DAZN, YouTube, Facebook and LIVGolf.com.

Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, will make his LIV Golf debut. He is the top golfer in the 48-player field.

No. 19 Joaquin Niemann, No. 22 Dustin Johnson, No. 17 Abraham Ancer, No. 26 Brooks Koepka, No. 31 Louis Oosthuizen, No. 33 Paul Casey, No. 34 Kevin Na, No. 37 Bryson DeChambeau, No. 38 Jason Kokrak, No. 45 Talor Gooce, No. 46 Harold Varner III and No. 50 Patrick Reed are among the other Top 50 players in the field.

Smith, Johnson, Niemann, Gooch, Oosthuizen, Casey, Reed and DeChambeau are among the favorites to claim the title and $4 million first-place prize.

The controversial, Saudi-financed rival series of the PGA Tour will continue with LIV Golf Chicago from Sept. 16 through 18 in Sugar Grove, Ill. The 2022 edition of the series will end with the championship from Oct. 27 through 30 at Trump National Doral in Miami.

Advertisement

College football

The college football season kicked off last week, but most teams will start their campaigns this weekend. More than 100 teams will play Saturday and another four teams will play Sunday.

Michigan State, the No. 14 team in the coaches poll, will be the first ranked team to play this weekend. The Spartans will host Western Michigan at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

Indiana will host Illinois at 8 p.m. on FS1. Colorado will battle TCU at 10 p.m. on ESPN.

Saturday's slate will include eight games at noon. No. 7 Texas A&M will face Sam Houston in one of those games on SEC Network. No. 6 Michigan will host Colorado State on ABC. No. 13 NC State will face East Carolina on ESPN.

No. 22 Cincinnati and No. 23 Arkansas will meet at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. No. 12 Oregon will face No. 3 Georgia at the same time on ABC.

No. 17 Miami will play Bethune-Cookman at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network. No. 9 Oklahoma will face UTEP at the same time on Fox.

No. 8 Utah will battle Florida at 7 p.m. on ESPN. No. 1 Alabama will face Utah State at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. One of the best matchups this weekend will feature No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 2 Ohio State. That matchup will air at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

Advertisement

Weekend schedule (all times EDT)

Friday

Golf

LIV Golf Boston: First round at 2 p.m. on DAZN, YouTube, Facebook, LIVGolf.com

MLB

Marlins at Braves at 7 p.m. on Apple TV+

Phillies at Giants at 10 p.m. on Apple TV+

College football

Western Kentucky at Michigan State at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Illinois at Indiana at 8 p.m. on FS1

TCU at Colorado at 10 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Liverpool at Everton at 7:30 a.m. at USA Network

Serie A: Juventus at Fiorentina at 9 a.m. on Paramount+

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at FC Union Berlin at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Leeds United at Brentford at 10 a.m. at USA Network

Premier League: West Ham United at Chelsea at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Crystal Palace at Newcastle United at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Nottingham Forest at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Fulham at Tottenham Hotspur at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Southampton at Wolves at 10 a.m. on Peacock Premium

La Liga: Real Betis at Real Madrid at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Serie A: Inter Milan at AC Milan at noon on Paramount+

La Liga: Atletico at Real Sociedad at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Advertisement

Premier League: Manchester City at Aston Villa at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

Ligue 1: PSG at Nantes at 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

La Liga: Barcelona at Sevilla at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Dallas at Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. on Twitter

MLS: Chicago at Columbus at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Philadelphia at New York Red Bulls at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Charlotte at Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Austin at Nashville at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

College football

Sam Houston at Texas A&M at noon on SEC Network

South Dakota State at Iowa at noon on FS1

Colorado State at Michigan at noon on abc

NC State at East Carolina at noon on ESPN

Cincinnati at Arkansas at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Oregon at Georgia at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Arizona at San Diego State at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Bethune-Cookman at Miami at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Tulsa at Wyoming at 3:30 p.m. on FS1

UTEP at Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m. on Fox

Houston at UTSA at 3:30 p.m. on CBSSN

Troy at Ole Miss at 4 p.m. on SEC Network

BYU at South Florida at 4 p.m. on ESPNU

Rice at USC at 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Advertisement

Utah at Florida at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Miami University at Kentucky at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Illinois State at Wisconsin at 7 p.m. on FS1

Albany at Baylor at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Utah State at Alabama at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Notre Dame at Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Boise State at Oregon State at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Kent State at Washington at 10:30 p.m. on FS1

Golf

LIV Golf Boston: Second round at 2 p.m. on DAZN, YouTube, Facebook, LIVGolf.com

MLB

Twins at White Sox at 7 p.m. on Fox

Mariners at Guardians at 7 p.m. on Fox

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: Leicester City at Brighton at 8 a.m. on USA Network

Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester United at 11 a.m. on USA Network

MLS: Atlanta at Portland at 5:30 p.m. on Fox

MLS: Colorado at DC United at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Montreal at Toronto at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Kansas City at Los Angeles Galaxy at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: NYCFC at New England at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Houston at Seattle at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Vancouver at San Jose at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Advertisement

MLS: Salt Lake at LAFC at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Formula 1

Dutch Grand Prix at 8:55 a.m. on ESPN

MLB

Blue Jays at Pirates at noon on Peacock

Padres at Dodgers at 7 p.m. on ESPN

WNBA playoffs

Semifinals: Chicago at Connecticut at 1 p.m. on ESPN2

Semifinals: Las Vegas at Seattle at 3 p.m. on ABC

Golf

LIV Golf Boston: Final round at 2 p.m. on DAZN, YouTube, Facebook, LIVGolf.com

College football

Florida A&M vs. Jackson State at 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Florida State vs. LSU at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

NASCAR

Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at 6 p.m. on USA Network

Highlights from the U.S. Open

Daniil Medvedev returns a ball to Arthur Rinderknech of France in the second round at the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 31, 2022. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

LIV Golf's Patrick Reed files $750M defamation suit against Golf Channel, commentator Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts

Latest Headlines

U.S. Open tennis: Venus and Serena Williams eliminated in first doubles match
Sports News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Open tennis: Venus and Serena Williams eliminated in first doubles match
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Venus and Serena Williams were eliminated in the first round after playing their first tournament match together in 25 years at the U.S. Open on Thursday night.
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
NFL // 2 weeks ago
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Davante Adams and Josh Allen are among the leaders at their positions in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football players for the 2022 NFL season.
Kelce, Waller, Andrews lead Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings
NFL // 1 month ago
Kelce, Waller, Andrews lead Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings
MIAMI, July 27 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce and Darren Waller lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 25 fantasy football tight end rankings for 2022.
Adams, Kupp, Chase top 2022 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 1 month ago
Adams, Kupp, Chase top 2022 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, July 21 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 100 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2022.
Serena Williams credits bathroom break for boost in U.S. Open upset
Sports News // 17 hours ago
Serena Williams credits bathroom break for boost in U.S. Open upset
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Serena Williams said a bathroom break helped her get "lighter" after the second set of her match against Anett Kontaveit and led to improved energy to finish out the second-round upset at the 2022 U.S. Open.
Broncos, QB Russell Wilson agree to 5-year, $245M contract extension
NFL // 19 hours ago
Broncos, QB Russell Wilson agree to 5-year, $245M contract extension
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension, which will keep the veteran under contract through 2028.
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson smacks helmet-losing first MLB home run
MLB // 19 hours ago
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson smacks helmet-losing first MLB home run
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Baltimore Orioles rookie infielder Gunnar Henderson lost his batting helmet in the process of hitting his first career MLB home run, providing additional entertainment for fans amid the flight of his 429-foot solo shot.
U.S. Open tennis: Medvedev, Serena advance; Sakkari a Day 3 upset
Sports News // 20 hours ago
U.S. Open tennis: Medvedev, Serena advance; Sakkari a Day 3 upset
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Men's No. 1 Daniil Medvedev and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams were among the players to advance to the third round on Day 3 of the 2022 U.S. Open. No. 3 Maria Sakkari was upset in her second-round match.
White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely with medical issue
MLB // 21 hours ago
White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely with medical issue
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will be out indefinitely due to an unspecified medical issue, the team announced.
Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts
MIAMI, Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Trey Lance, Christian McCaffrey and DK Metcalf are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's 13 players to avoid in 2022 fantasy football drafts, due to required investment, strength of schedule and other factors.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts
Fantasy Football: 13 players to avoid in drafts
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson smacks helmet-losing first MLB home run
Orioles' Gunnar Henderson smacks helmet-losing first MLB home run
Serena Williams credits bathroom break for boost in U.S. Open upset
Serena Williams credits bathroom break for boost in U.S. Open upset
White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely with medical issue
White Sox manager Tony La Russa out indefinitely with medical issue
Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success
Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement