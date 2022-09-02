Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud gives suits to football teammates

1/5

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and Ohio State will host Notre Dame in their season opener on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud wants his teammates "looking fly" for their season opener Saturday against Notre Dame, so he gifted them each $500 gift cards to use on game-day suits, he announced at practice. Stroud, a preseason Heisman Trophy contender, announced the gesture Thursday in Columbus, Ohio. Advertisement

"I just wanted to do something for the team, so I got everybody a $500 gift card to go to Express to get your own suits," Stroud said, in a video posted by the Ohio State Football social media accounts.

"Make sure you're looking fly."

The Buckeyes, ranked No. 2 in the coaches poll, will battle the No. 5 Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday at Ohio Stadium. The game will air on ABC.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day praised Stroud's leadership when he spoke to reporters and was asked about the gesture Thursday in a news conference.

"That's just an example of something that he wanted to do," Day said. "Nobody asked him to do that. He kind of surprised me with it. But I think that's the brotherhood, and that's what it's all about. You don't typically come to Ohio State because of the guys on the team.

"A lot of times you don't really even know who the guys on the team are. But once you are here, the reason you play so hard, what motivates you are your teammates. And I think that just goes to show you, in a short period of time, how close this team has become, and C.J. has really become a leader."

The Buckeyes list 120 players on their roster, which means the value of the gift cards for each player, not including Stroud, would be $59,500.

Stroud and Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njiba partnered with Express in April as part of name, image and likeness (NIL) endorsement deals. The clothing company called the duo the brand's "first-ever collegiate athlete style ambassadors" in a news release to announce the partnerships.

Express posted the video of Stroud's announcement Thursday on Twitter.

Stroud and Smith-Njiba are expected to be selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

