Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 31, 2022 / 10:26 PM

U.S. Open tennis: Serena Willams advances to third round, defeats Anett Kontaveit

By Daniel Uria
1/7
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her g second-round match of the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/57467dcee6e970b290eebe6a5f1c45fa/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Serena Williams celebrates after winning her g second-round match of the 2022 US Open Tennis Championships against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Serena Williams defeated Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday night to advance to the second round of the U.S. Open.

Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam champion who entered the tournament unseeded, defeated Kontaveit, the No. 2 seed out of Estonia, 2 sets to 1 in what Williams has said will be her final tournament before she plans to "move on" from tennis.

Advertisement

"I'm a pretty good player," Williams said in the post-game interview after she was asked how she won. "This is what I do best. I love a challenge, I love rising to the challenge."

Williams won the first set, 7-6, as she drilled an ace that sent the crowd bursting into cheers to win a 7-4 tiebreak.

RELATED U.S. Open tennis: Sara Bejlek says team won't repeat derriere-pat greetings

She relied on her powerful serve, racking up five aces and facing only one break point in the first four service games.

Kontaveit then broke Williams on a double fault to tie the set at 5-5.

In the second set, Kontaveit stormed back to jump out to a 3-0 lead, including a comeback after Williams held a 40-0 lead in the third game.

Advertisement

Williams' serve continued to be a strong point, as she delivered 10 aces, but also came back to bite her as a double fault left her down 4-1.

Ultimately, Kontaveit breezed to a 6-2 win.

Williams won the final set 6-2 as she cut down on mistakes that plagued her in the first two sets and jumped out to a 3-1 lead.

RELATED Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships

She was then able to capitalize on a 40-0 lead, after her earlier blunder to go up 4-1 before closing out the set.

Williams' tournament run began Monday when she beat Danka Kovinic in straight sets.

Both matches were characterized by crowds of fans, including celebrities, loudly cheering on Williams with the chair umpire interrupting the cheers on Wednesday night.

"Please, ladies and gentlemen," she said while attempting to calm the crowd.

Pro golfer Tiger Woods joined Williams' sister, Venus, in her player box and pumped his fist in celebration of her first set win.

The Williams sisters will begin their doubles run on Thursday, playing together for the first time since Wimbledon in 2016.

Following Wednesday's victory, Williams will face off against Aja Tomljanovic of Australia in the next round afer she defeated Evgeniya Rodina of Russia in three sets. Williams and Tomljanovic have never played before.

Advertisement

Read More

U.S. Open tennis: Swiatek, Nadal win; Raducanu, Osaka ousted on Day 2

Latest Headlines

Eagles to trade wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Vikings
NFL // 7 hours ago
Eagles to trade wide receiver Jalen Reagor to Vikings
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for two draft picks, the teams announced Wednesday.
U.S. Open tennis: Sara Bejlek says team won't repeat derriere-pat greetings
Sports News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Open tennis: Sara Bejlek says team won't repeat derriere-pat greetings
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Sara Bejlek, the 16-year-old tennis player from the Czech Republic who was shown in a viral video receiving pats on the defrom her team at the U.S. Open, says the interactions with her coach and dad won't happen again.
Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success
NFL // 12 hours ago
Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success
MIAMI, Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver A.J. Brown and running back Nick Chubb are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's top options to target in fantasy football drafts for a strong start to the 2022 season.
Lions to waive David Blough, sign backup QB Nate Sudfeld
NFL // 14 hours ago
Lions to waive David Blough, sign backup QB Nate Sudfeld
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions will waive quarterback David Blough and plan to sign Nate Sudfeld to serve as the new backup for starter Jared Goff.
Duke's Dariq Whitehead, No. 1 basketball recruit, fractures foot
Sports News // 14 hours ago
Duke's Dariq Whitehead, No. 1 basketball recruit, fractures foot
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead, the No. 1 overall basketball recruit from the class of 2022, fractured his foot, underwent surgery and is out indefinitely, the program announced.
U.S. Open tennis: Swiatek, Nadal win; Raducanu, Osaka ousted on Day 2
Sports News // 15 hours ago
U.S. Open tennis: Swiatek, Nadal win; Raducanu, Osaka ousted on Day 2
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Women's top seed Iga Swiatek and men's No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal each cruised to victories while defending champion Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka lost their first-round matches on Day 2 of the 2022 U.S. Open.
Bianca Andreescu blames Nike for windblown skirt at U.S. Open, apologizes
Sports News // 1 day ago
Bianca Andreescu blames Nike for windblown skirt at U.S. Open, apologizes
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Canada's Bianca Andreescu blamed sponsor Nike for a problem with her skirt, saying it impacted shots in her first-round match against Harmony Tan of France on Monday at U.S Open tennis tournament.
Chiefs' Gordon, Bills' Howard, Colts' Lindsay among NFL roster cuts
NFL // 1 day ago
Chiefs' Gordon, Bills' Howard, Colts' Lindsay among NFL roster cuts
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- NFL veterans Josh Gordon, O.J. Howard and Phillip Lindsay will be among the players released as teams shrink their respective rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday, the league's mandated deadline for 2022.
U.S. Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Fritz, Halep among players upset in Day 1
Sports News // 1 day ago
U.S. Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Fritz, Halep among players upset in Day 1
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and No. 10 Taylor Fritz of the United States were among the top seeds upset on Day 1 of the 2022 U.S. Open. No. 7 Simona Halep of Belgium also exited the women's singles circuit.
Panthers trade for Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
NFL // 1 day ago
Panthers trade for Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers acquired wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the teams announced.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bianca Andreescu blames Nike for windblown skirt at U.S. Open, apologizes
Bianca Andreescu blames Nike for windblown skirt at U.S. Open, apologizes
Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success
Matt Ryan, A.J. Brown, Nick Chubb key targets for early fantasy football success
Lions to waive David Blough, sign backup QB Nate Sudfeld
Lions to waive David Blough, sign backup QB Nate Sudfeld
U.S. Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Fritz, Halep among players upset in Day 1
U.S. Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Fritz, Halep among players upset in Day 1
U.S. Open tennis: Sara Bejlek says team won't repeat derriere-pat greetings
U.S. Open tennis: Sara Bejlek says team won't repeat derriere-pat greetings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement