U.S. Open tennis: Swiatek, Nadal win; Raducanu, Osaka ousted on Day 2

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after match point and beating Rinky Hijikata of Australia on Tuesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium Stadium in Flushing, N.Y. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Women's top seed Iga Swiatek and men's No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal each cruised to victories while defending champion Emma Raducanu and Naomi Osaka lost their first-round matches on Day 2 of the 2022 U.S. Open. France's Alize Cornet upset Raducanu in straight sets Tuesday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. Advertisement

Raducanu, the No. 11 seed from England, converted 4 of 6 break points, but totaled just 15 winners and logged 31 unforced errors. Cornet converted 7 of 10 break points, with 22 winners and 22 unforced errors.

"I'm obviously disappointed to lose in the first round, but credit to Alize," Raducanu told reporters. "She played pretty well."

Cornet will face Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in the second round. The winner of that match will face No. 19 Danielle Collins of the United States or Cristina Busca of Spain in the third round. Collins advanced to the second round with a straight-sets win over Osaka.

The American converted 7 of 9 break points in that 7-6, 6-3 triumph. Her Japanese counterpart fired eight aces, but converted just 2 of 8 break points.

American Sloane Stephens also picked up a first-round victory over Belgian Greet Minnen. Stephens will meet Swiatek in the second round. Swiatek, of Poland, beat Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 6-0.

No. 4 Paula Badosa of Spain, No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 8 Jessica Pegula of the United States, No. 9 Garbine Muguruza of Spain and No. 13 Belinda Bencic of Switzerland were among the top women to win Tuesday matches.

Lauren Davis was the only other American woman to win her opener on Day 2. No. 24 Amanda Anisimova, Sofia Kenin, Taylor Townsend, Ashlyn Krueger, Venus Williams, Claire Liu, Bernarda Pera and Catherine Harrison were the American women who lost their Day 2 matches.

On the men's side, Nadal beat Rinky Hijikata of Australia in four sets to move on to the second round. The Spaniard logged nine aces and converted 5 of 10 break points in the 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6- 3 win. The match was just the second for Nadal since June 27, a hiatus related to an abdominal injury.

"I was a little bit nervous," Nadal said. "It was my first match here in three years and it's always exciting. I went through a tough moment, but I think I played better. It wasn't perfect. It wasn't the day to play perfect, it was a day to get the job done."

No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, No. 7 Cameron Norrie of England, No. 9 Andrey Rublev of Russia, No. 11 Jannik Sinner of Italy and No. 15 Marin Cilic of Croatia were among the other top men to win their openers Tuesday in Flushing.

Americans Brandon Nakashima, John Isner, Christopher Eubanks, Jensen Brooksby and No. 22 Frances Tiafoe also advanced.

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, No. 12 Pablo Carreno of Spain and No. 13 Matteo Berrettini of Italy will be among the top men in action Wednesday in Day 3 singles action.

No. 2 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, No. 3 Maria Sakkari of Greece, No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and No. 12 Cori "Coco" Gauff of the United States of the United States also will play Wednesday on the women's singles circuit.

Kontaveit will meet 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams. That match is expected to start at about 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

TV schedule

All times EDT

Wednesday

Second round at 11 a.m. on ESPN Deportes; noon on ESPN; 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Thursday

Second round at 11 a.m. on ESPN Deportes; noon on ESPN; 6 p.m. on ESPN2; 7 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Friday

Third round at 11 a.m. on ESPN Deportes; noon on ESPN; 6 p.m. on ESPN2; 7 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Saturday

Third round at 11 a.m. on ESPN2; 11:15 a.m. on ESPN Deportes; 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

Round of 16 at 11 a.m. on ESPN; noon on ESPN Deportes; 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Monday

Round of 16 at 11 a.m. on ESPN; noon on ESPN Deportes; 7 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Tuesday

Quarterfinals at noon on ESPN; 7 p.m. on ESPN

Sept. 7

Quarterfinals at noon on ESPN; 7 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

Sept. 8

Women's semifinals at 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Sept. 9

Men's semifinals at 3 p.m. on ESPN; 7 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

Sept. 10

Women's final at 4 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Sept. 11

Men's final at 4 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes

