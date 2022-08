Duke forward Dariq Whitehead became one of the top college basketball prospects in the country while at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla. Photo courtesy of Montverde Academy

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead, the No. 1 overall basketball recruit from the class of 2022, fractured his foot, underwent surgery and is out indefinitely, the program announced. Duke announced Whitehead's status Tuesday night. The 6-foot-6 forward sustained the right foot fracture during a team workout Monday in Durham, N.C. Duke said Whitehead will begin rehab immediately and is "expected" to play this fall. Advertisement

"We are happy to share that Dariq underwent a successful procedure today, and is in the best care with our doctors and rehabilitation staff," coach Jon Scheyer said in a news release. "We're confident he'll be back on the court soon."

Whitehead, the 2022 Naismith High School Player of the Year, averaged 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in his senior season at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Fla. He was the No. 1 player in the Rivals150 rankings. He was No. 2 in the ESPN100 for 2022.

The Blue Devils will start the 2022-23 regular season against Jacksonville on Nov. 7 at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham.