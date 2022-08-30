U.S. Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Fritz, Halep among players upset in Day 1

1/5

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and No. 10 Taylor Fritz of the United States were among the top seeds upset on Day 1 of the 2022 U.S. Open. No. 7 Simona Halep of Belgium also exited the women's singles circuit. Players from the respective 156-member fields took to courts Monday in Flushing, N.Y., for the first wave of main-draw matches at the final Grand Slam of the season. Advertisement

"It feels awful," Fritz told reporters, referring to his early exit. "I've been playing really well and had really high hopes. I feel like an idiot for thinking I could win this thing.

"I can't go out and play a match like that. I feel awful. My level was just not what I've come to expect of myself as a player."

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain and No. 13 Matteo Berrettini of Italy were among the top men to advance.

Unseeded Daniel Galan of Colombia shocked Tsitsipas in four sets to reach the second round. Galan won that two-hour, 48-minute match 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5. He converted 7 of 18 break points and fired six aces and 41 winners in the victory.

Galan will meet Jordan Thompson of Australia in his next match.

American Brandon Holt also scored a four-set upset win over Fritz. He won that three-hour, five-minute match 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4. Holt will meet Argentine Pedro Cachin in the second round.

Medvedev scored a three-set win over American Stefan Kozlov. The top-ranked Russian will face Arthur Rinderknech of France in the second round. The winner of that match will face either Nuno Borges of Portugal or Yibing Wu of China in the third round.

Berrettini beat Chilean Nicolas Jarry in straight sets. He advanced to face Hugo Grenier of France. The winner of that match will meet Andy Murray of England or American Emilio Nava in the third round.

On the women's side, No. 2 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia needed to 66 minutes to beat unseeded Romanian Jaqueline Adina Cristian in straight sets. Kontaveit will meet 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the second round.

Williams beat Montenegrin Danka Kovinic in straight sets.

No. 3 Maria Sakkari of Greece, No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, No. 12 Cori "Coco" Gauff of the United States, No. 14 Leylah Fernandez of Canada and No. 15 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil were among the top women to advance.

Unseeded Ukrainian Dari Snigur upset Simona Halep in three sets to advance to the second round, where she will face Canadian Rebecca Marino.

Gauff beat Leolia Jeanjean of France to advance to the second round, where she will meet Romanian Elena Gabriela Ruse. The winner of that match will face No. 20 Madison Keys of the United States or Italian Camila Giorgi in the third round.

"It was a good match for me," Gauff said. "In the first round, usually I'm nervous, but I don't think I felt that way."

Haddad Maia will face Canadian Bianca Andreescu in the second round.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 4 Paula Badosa of Spain, No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 8 Jessica Pegula of the United States and No. 9 Garbine Muguruza of Spain will be among the Top 10 seeded women in action Tuesday in Flushing.

No. 11 Emma Raducanu of England -- the defending women's singles champion -- and Naomi Osaka of Japan also are scheduled to play on Day 2. Osaka will face No. 19 Danielle Collins of the United States.

Venus Williams, Catherine Harrison, Taylor Townsend, Ashlyn Krueger, Bernarda Pera, Claire Liu, Sofia Kenin, Amanda Anisimova, Peyton Stearns, Lauren Davis and Sloane Stephens will be among the other American women in action.

No. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain, No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, No. 7 Cameron Norie of England, No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, No. 9 Alexander Rublev of Russia, No. 11 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 14 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina and No. 15 Marin Cilic of Croatia will be among the top men playing on Day 2.

No. 22 Frances Tiafoe, Sam Querrey, Steve Johnson, Brandon Nakashima, Christopher Eubanks, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald, John Isner, Jack Sock, Marcos Giron and Learner Tien are among the American men who will play singles matches Tuesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.



