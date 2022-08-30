Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 30, 2022 / 9:37 AM

U.S. Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Fritz, Halep among players upset in Day 1

By Alex Butler
1/5
Unseeded Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia beat No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (pictured) of Greece in four sets during the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday in Flushing, N.Y. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/676ae4a4e3e29ec0d092802c643435a8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Unseeded Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia beat No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas (pictured) of Greece in four sets during the first round of the U.S. Open on Monday in Flushing, N.Y. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and No. 10 Taylor Fritz of the United States were among the top seeds upset on Day 1 of the 2022 U.S. Open. No. 7 Simona Halep of Belgium also exited the women's singles circuit.

Players from the respective 156-member fields took to courts Monday in Flushing, N.Y., for the first wave of main-draw matches at the final Grand Slam of the season.

Advertisement

"It feels awful," Fritz told reporters, referring to his early exit. "I've been playing really well and had really high hopes. I feel like an idiot for thinking I could win this thing.

"I can't go out and play a match like that. I feel awful. My level was just not what I've come to expect of myself as a player."

Advertisement

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia, No. 5 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 6 Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, No. 12 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain and No. 13 Matteo Berrettini of Italy were among the top men to advance.

Unseeded Daniel Galan of Colombia shocked Tsitsipas in four sets to reach the second round. Galan won that two-hour, 48-minute match 6-0, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5. He converted 7 of 18 break points and fired six aces and 41 winners in the victory.

Galan will meet Jordan Thompson of Australia in his next match.

RELATED Serena Williams' dog Chip at U.S. Open as tennis great mourns loss of another

American Brandon Holt also scored a four-set upset win over Fritz. He won that three-hour, five-minute match 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-4. Holt will meet Argentine Pedro Cachin in the second round.

Medvedev scored a three-set win over American Stefan Kozlov. The top-ranked Russian will face Arthur Rinderknech of France in the second round. The winner of that match will face either Nuno Borges of Portugal or Yibing Wu of China in the third round.

Berrettini beat Chilean Nicolas Jarry in straight sets. He advanced to face Hugo Grenier of France. The winner of that match will meet Andy Murray of England or American Emilio Nava in the third round.

Advertisement

On the women's side, No. 2 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia needed to 66 minutes to beat unseeded Romanian Jaqueline Adina Cristian in straight sets. Kontaveit will meet 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the second round.

Williams beat Montenegrin Danka Kovinic in straight sets.

No. 3 Maria Sakkari of Greece, No. 5 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, No. 12 Cori "Coco" Gauff of the United States, No. 14 Leylah Fernandez of Canada and No. 15 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil were among the top women to advance.

Unseeded Ukrainian Dari Snigur upset Simona Halep in three sets to advance to the second round, where she will face Canadian Rebecca Marino.

Gauff beat Leolia Jeanjean of France to advance to the second round, where she will meet Romanian Elena Gabriela Ruse. The winner of that match will face No. 20 Madison Keys of the United States or Italian Camila Giorgi in the third round.

"It was a good match for me," Gauff said. "In the first round, usually I'm nervous, but I don't think I felt that way."

Haddad Maia will face Canadian Bianca Andreescu in the second round.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 4 Paula Badosa of Spain, No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, No. 8 Jessica Pegula of the United States and No. 9 Garbine Muguruza of Spain will be among the Top 10 seeded women in action Tuesday in Flushing.

Advertisement

No. 11 Emma Raducanu of England -- the defending women's singles champion -- and Naomi Osaka of Japan also are scheduled to play on Day 2. Osaka will face No. 19 Danielle Collins of the United States.

Venus Williams, Catherine Harrison, Taylor Townsend, Ashlyn Krueger, Bernarda Pera, Claire Liu, Sofia Kenin, Amanda Anisimova, Peyton Stearns, Lauren Davis and Sloane Stephens will be among the other American women in action.

No. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain, No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, No. 7 Cameron Norie of England, No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, No. 9 Alexander Rublev of Russia, No. 11 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 14 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina and No. 15 Marin Cilic of Croatia will be among the top men playing on Day 2.

No. 22 Frances Tiafoe, Sam Querrey, Steve Johnson, Brandon Nakashima, Christopher Eubanks, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald, John Isner, Jack Sock, Marcos Giron and Learner Tien are among the American men who will play singles matches Tuesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

TV schedule

All times EDT

Tuesday

First round at 11 a.m. on ESPN Deportes; noon on ESPN; 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Advertisement

Wednesday

Second round at 11 a.m. on ESPN Deportes; noon on ESPN; 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Thursday

Second round at 11 a.m. on ESPN Deportes; noon on ESPN; 6 p.m. on ESPN2; 7 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Friday

Third round at 11 a.m. on ESPN Deportes; noon on ESPN; 6 p.m. on ESPN2; 7 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Saturday

Third round at 11 a.m. on ESPN2; 11:15 a.m. on ESPN Deportes; 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Sunday

Round of 16 at 11 a.m. on ESPN; noon on ESPN Deportes; 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Monday

Round of 16 at 11 a.m. on ESPN; noon on ESPN Deportes; 7 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Sept. 6

Quarterfinals at noon on ESPN; 7 p.m. on ESPN

Sept. 7

Quarterfinals at noon on ESPN; 7 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

Sept. 8

Women's semifinals at 7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Sept. 9

Men's semifinals at 3 p.m. on ESPN; 7 p.m. on ESPN Deportes

Sept. 10

Women's final at 4 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Sept. 11

Men's final at 4 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Tennis stars arrive for U.S. Open in New York

Serena Williams works out on the practice courts at the 2022 U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27 in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Serena Williams beats Danka Kovinic in straight sets in U.S. Open opener U.S. Open tennis: Raducanu-Collins, Shapovalov-Rublev potential big early matches

Latest Headlines

Panthers trade for Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
NFL // 2 hours ago
Panthers trade for Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers acquired wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the teams announced.
49ers restructure Jimmy Garoppolo contract, will keep QB
NFL // 2 hours ago
49ers restructure Jimmy Garoppolo contract, will keep QB
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a restructured contract, which will lower his salary for the 2022 season and keep the quarterback with the NFC West franchise.
Serena Williams beats Danka Kovinic in straight sets in U.S. Open opener
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Serena Williams beats Danka Kovinic in straight sets in U.S. Open opener
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Serena Williams beat Danka Kovinic in her 2022 U.S. Open opener, but she'll likely need to summon her best tennis to overcome the rash of tough opponents she drew for the final run of her iconic tennis career.
Henry, Taylor, Ekeler top 2022 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 1 month ago
Henry, Taylor, Ekeler top 2022 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, July 25 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor and Austin Ekeler lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for 2022.
Allen, Burrow, Hurts lead Top 20 fantasy football QB rankings
NFL // 1 month ago
Allen, Burrow, Hurts lead Top 20 fantasy football QB rankings
MIAMI, July 26 (UPI) -- Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2022.
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot twice, undergoes successful surgery
NFL // 1 day ago
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot twice, undergoes successful surgery
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. underwent successful surgery after he sustained two lower-body gunshot wounds during an attempted robbery in Washington, D.C., he announced Monday on Instagram.
Duke volleyball player says BYU delayed response to racial slurs from hecklers
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Duke volleyball player says BYU delayed response to racial slurs from hecklers
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Rachel Richardson, a sophomore volleyball player at Duke, was the target of racial slurs at a recent game against BYU, and she said officials and coaches from the school failed to act quickly enough to stop the heckler.
Dolphins, NFL 'heartbroken' after sudden death of executive Jason Jenkins
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins, NFL 'heartbroken' after sudden death of executive Jason Jenkins
MIAMI, Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The news of Jason Jenkins' recent death continues to prompt dozens of social media tributes from NFL teams, players and many others, reflecting on the impact the late Miami Dolphins executive left on the community.
Tour Championship golf: Scottie Scheffler says 'mental errors' behind late leaderboard tumble
Sports News // 1 day ago
Tour Championship golf: Scottie Scheffler says 'mental errors' behind late leaderboard tumble
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler said a swarm of "mental errors" led to his tumble from the top of the leaderboard and second-place finish to Rory McIlroy at the 2022 Tour Championship golf tournament.
Epicenter finally gets Grade I win in weekend horse racing
Sports News // 1 day ago
Epicenter finally gets Grade I win in weekend horse racing
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Epicenter finally realized his potential with a devastating victory in the Grade I Travers and now is teed up for a shot at the Breeders' Cup Classic;.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Serena Williams' dog Chip at U.S. Open as tennis great mourns loss of another
Serena Williams' dog Chip at U.S. Open as tennis great mourns loss of another
Dolphins, NFL 'heartbroken' after sudden death of executive Jason Jenkins
Dolphins, NFL 'heartbroken' after sudden death of executive Jason Jenkins
Serena Williams beats Danka Kovinic in straight sets in U.S. Open opener
Serena Williams beats Danka Kovinic in straight sets in U.S. Open opener
49ers restructure Jimmy Garoppolo contract, will keep QB
49ers restructure Jimmy Garoppolo contract, will keep QB
Duke volleyball player says BYU delayed response to racial slurs from hecklers
Duke volleyball player says BYU delayed response to racial slurs from hecklers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement