Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 30, 2022 / 3:00 PM

Bianca Andreescu blames Nike for windblown skirt at U.S. Open, apologizes

By Alex Butler
1/5
Bianca Andreescu of Canada won her first match of the 2022 U.S. Open in three sets on Monday in Flushing, N.Y. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/014d64b1a02febe6871e233bb6ac5e0f/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Bianca Andreescu of Canada won her first match of the 2022 U.S. Open in three sets on Monday in Flushing, N.Y. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Canada's Bianca Andreescu blamed sponsor Nike for a wardrobe malfunction, saying it impacted shots in her first-round match against Harmony Tan of France at the U.S. Open. She later apologized to the company.

The problem occurred early during her 6-9, 3-6, 6-1 victory on Monday in Flushing, N.Y. Andreescu hit a few balls with her racket and her skirt kept blowing up in the wind. She tired to play around it by alttering her shots.

Advertisement

She then approached the chair umpire to request an outfit change.

"Will this not count as one of my changeovers? I mean it's not my fault, it's Nike's fault," Andreescu told the umpire. "This dress is so, so bad. ... I need to go. This is really bad."

RELATED Celebrities support Serena Williams at U.S. Open tennis championships

Andreescu returned to the court in a different outfit, going on to fire 21 winners and collect 17 unforced errors in the victory. She converted 6 of 9 break points in the one-hour, 39-minute match.

Advertisement

"I meant no disrespect with what I said to the umpire," Andreescu told reporters in her post-match news conference. "I was trying to convince him to not take away that washroom break, because I know we only get two. He was very nice to say it was totally OK.

RELATED U.S. Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Fritz, Halep among players upset in Day 1

"I could have definitely used a different choice of wording. So I apologize to anyone I disrespected. I love Nike and I hope I can be with them for the rest of my life!"

Andreescu will face No. 15 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the second round Wednesday in Flushing. The winner of that match will face No. 17 Caroline Garcia of France or Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in the third round.

Andreescu, 22, won the 2019 U.S. Open for her lone Grand Slam singles title. She hasn't advanced past the second round in any of the three other Grand Slams.

RELATED Serena Williams beats Danka Kovinic in straight sets in U.S. Open opener

Serena Williams wins first round at U.S. Open

Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in straight sets in the first round of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on August 29. Williams, who is unseeded, will face No. 2 Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the second round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Chiefs' Gordon, Bills' Howard, Colts' Lindsay among NFL roster cuts
NFL // 5 hours ago
Chiefs' Gordon, Bills' Howard, Colts' Lindsay among NFL roster cuts
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- NFL veterans Josh Gordon, O.J. Howard and Phillip Lindsay will be among the players released as teams shrink their respective rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. EDT Tuesday, the league's mandated deadline for 2022.
U.S. Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Fritz, Halep among players upset in Day 1
Sports News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Open tennis: Tsitsipas, Fritz, Halep among players upset in Day 1
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and No. 10 Taylor Fritz of the United States were among the top seeds upset on Day 1 of the 2022 U.S. Open. No. 7 Simona Halep of Belgium also exited the women's singles circuit.
Panthers trade for Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
NFL // 8 hours ago
Panthers trade for Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The Carolina Panthers acquired wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. in a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the teams announced.
49ers restructure Jimmy Garoppolo contract, will keep QB
NFL // 8 hours ago
49ers restructure Jimmy Garoppolo contract, will keep QB
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a restructured contract, which will lower his salary for the 2022 season and keep the quarterback with the NFC West franchise.
Serena Williams beats Danka Kovinic in straight sets in U.S. Open opener
Sports News // 1 day ago
Serena Williams beats Danka Kovinic in straight sets in U.S. Open opener
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Serena Williams beat Danka Kovinic in her 2022 U.S. Open opener, but she'll likely need to summon her best tennis to overcome the rash of tough opponents she drew for the final run of her iconic tennis career.
Henry, Taylor, Ekeler top 2022 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 1 month ago
Henry, Taylor, Ekeler top 2022 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, July 25 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor and Austin Ekeler lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for 2022.
Allen, Burrow, Hurts lead Top 20 fantasy football QB rankings
NFL // 1 month ago
Allen, Burrow, Hurts lead Top 20 fantasy football QB rankings
MIAMI, July 26 (UPI) -- Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Jalen Hurts lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 20 fantasy football quarterback rankings for 2022.
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot twice, undergoes successful surgery
NFL // 1 day ago
Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. shot twice, undergoes successful surgery
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. underwent successful surgery after he sustained two lower-body gunshot wounds during an attempted robbery in Washington, D.C., he announced Monday on Instagram.
Duke volleyball player says BYU delayed response to racial slurs from hecklers
Sports News // 1 day ago
Duke volleyball player says BYU delayed response to racial slurs from hecklers
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Rachel Richardson, a sophomore volleyball player at Duke, was the target of racial slurs at a recent game against BYU, and she said officials and coaches from the school failed to act quickly enough to stop the heckler.
Dolphins, NFL 'heartbroken' after sudden death of executive Jason Jenkins
NFL // 1 day ago
Dolphins, NFL 'heartbroken' after sudden death of executive Jason Jenkins
MIAMI, Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The news of Jason Jenkins' recent death continues to prompt dozens of social media tributes from NFL teams, players and many others, reflecting on the impact the late Miami Dolphins executive left on the community.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

49ers restructure Jimmy Garoppolo contract, will keep QB
49ers restructure Jimmy Garoppolo contract, will keep QB
Dolphins, NFL 'heartbroken' after sudden death of executive Jason Jenkins
Dolphins, NFL 'heartbroken' after sudden death of executive Jason Jenkins
Serena Williams' dog Chip at U.S. Open as tennis great mourns loss of another
Serena Williams' dog Chip at U.S. Open as tennis great mourns loss of another
Serena Williams beats Danka Kovinic in straight sets in U.S. Open opener
Serena Williams beats Danka Kovinic in straight sets in U.S. Open opener
Chiefs' Gordon, Bills' Howard, Colts' Lindsay among NFL roster cuts
Chiefs' Gordon, Bills' Howard, Colts' Lindsay among NFL roster cuts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement