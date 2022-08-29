Epicenter finally gets Grade I win in weekend horse racing

1/4

Epicenter, ridden by Joel Rosario, wins the Saratoga Midsummer Derby, the Travers Stakes, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Saturday. Photo by Mark Wyville/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- With a decisive victory in Saturday's "Midsummer Derby" Epicenter erased the bitter memories of his narrow losses in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness stakes and finally proved what many handicappers have been saying all along: He's the best of this year's 3-year-olds. The $1.25 million Grade I Travers, pitting Epicenter against Derby winner Rich Strike and Preakness Stakes winner Early Voting, was a dramatic high point of arguably the summer's peak weekend of racing, with important events from coast to coast and Breeders' Cup spots on the line in many divisions. Advertisement

Along the way, Saratoga, the "graveyard of champions," claimed another as the nation's reigning sprint champ, Jackie's Warrior, went down to defeat. Art Collector won the $1 million Charles Town Classic for the second year in a row and Gufo did the same in the Grade I Sword Dancer on the Saratoga turf.

Advertisement

On the international front, look to France for a potential challenger for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and Australia for a potential runner in the Everest, billed as the world's richest turf race.

Starting in Upstate New York ...

The Midsummer Derby

Epicenter finished second in the Kentucky Derby behind 80-1 long shot Rich Strike. He got home second in the Preakness, losing to Early Voting. And, while he did win the Grade II Jim Dandy July 30 and was ranked by many at the top of the 3-year-old list, his resume still lacked a Grade I win and he needed to fix that.

And so he did in Saturday's $1.25 million Grade I Travers Stakes at Saratoga, running a textbook 1 1/4-mile race to win by 5 1/4 lengths, vanquishing not only the Derby and Preakness winners but also Arkansas Derby and Haskell winner Cyberknife and Kentucky Derby third Zandon.

It took him and jockey Joel Rosario just 2:00.72 to answer all the remaining questions.

Cyberknife, who led the way into the stretch, finished second, with Zandon and Rich Strike a close third and fourth.

Trainer Steve Asmussen won his first Travers, leaving the Kentucky Derby as the gaping hole in his trophy cabinet. But he indicated he thought Epicenter's performance clearly left the colt with the inside track to be named 2022 champion 3-year-old.

Advertisement

And he said he's looking forward to either taking on those rivals again once again or stacking his colt up against older horses without further preparation in the Longines Breeders' Cup Classic in November.

"I thought that answered a lot of questions," Asmussen said of the Travers. "His resume looks very good and we're willing to run against them [3-year-olds] again. ... When you think of the horses that are running and how excellent they are, what a great Breeders' Cup Classic it will be if we can get them all lined up."

It's a Saratoga tradition that the canoe anchored in the infield lake annually gets a paint job matching the winning silks from the Travers.

"I want to help paint the canoe," Asmussen said. "Saratoga is about tradition. Racing is about tradition. To have your name on that cup is very special."

Reporting Sunday morning, Asmussen added Epicenter was "doing beautifully. He's very proud of himself. The race went beautifully and it was everything we hoped for. We're very proud of his win and excited about who he is."

Classic

Art Collector collected his second straight win in the $1 million Charles Town Classic Friday night, shaking off a persistent challenge from previously undefeated local star Muad'dib to draw off to a 4 1/4-lengths victory.

Advertisement

Mind Control, whose stumbling start shaped the pattern of the race, finally got up for third, just a neck farther back.

Art Collector, a 5-year-old by Bernardini, came into the race after a win in the Alydar Stakes at Saratoga, just as he did before defeating Sleepy Eyes Todd in last year's Classic. However, trainer Bill Mott declined to say whether he will continue a pattern that saw Art Collector go on to win the Grade I Woodward last year.

"Well, we've gotta talk about that," he said. "I mean, we've got several options. You think about the races that are in the next sequence of things. You've got the Clark Stakes [Grade I at Churchill Downs].

"You've got the Woodward. You've got the Breeders' Cup. So those are all things that we're going to have the enjoyment of talking about. That's the fun of it, trying to make the right move."

The early half of this year's campaign was compromised when transportation issues stranded Art Collector in Saudi Arabia for about a month after he finished 12th in the $20 million Grade I Saudi Cup in February.

Distaff

While the 3-year-olds were rerunning the Kentucky Derby with a different result, Malathaat and Search Results staged a repeat of last year's Kentucky Oaks in Saturday's $600,000 Grade I Personal Ensign at Saratoga, and the results were unchanged.

Advertisement

As in the '21 Oaks, Malathaat got by Search Results in the final sixteenth to win by 1/2 length.

Letruska faded from the lead to finish third, followed by Crazy Beautiful and the favorite, Clairiere, who started sluggishly and did not run with much interest. Malathaat, a Curlin filly, ran 1 1/8 miles on a fast track in 1:48.30. John Velazquez rode for trainer Todd Pletcher.

In her two previous starts, Malathaat finished second to Clairiere, with Search Results third in the Grade I Ogden Phipps and Crazy Beautiful third in the Grade II Shuvee.

Malathaat finished third in last year's Breeders' Cup Distaff, beaten less than 1 length, and now is teed up for this year's renewal at Keeneland. Trainer Todd Pletcher said the Personal Ensign was her best effort of the year and sets things up for November.

"I thought that was a good run and the last one wasn't her," Pletcher said. "So I'd have to say this was her best race this year and it's a good sign. [It] gets us back to Keeneland now where she's 2-for-2."

Clairiere's jockey, Joel Rosario, said his filly took a long time to find her stride, but was running at the end of the race. "It was not her day, I guess," he said.

Advertisement

On Friday night at Charles Town, Society had 'em all the way in the $500,000 Grade III Charles Town Oaks. The Gun Runner filly, trained by Steve Asmussen, quickly put away a bit of pace pressure and drew off smartly thereafter, winning by 6 3/4 lengths.

Louisiana visitor Free Like a Girl was second, 1 1/4 lengths better than Midnight Stroll. Society, a Gun Runner filly trained by Steve Asmussen, ran 7 furlongs in 1:23.42 with Tyler Gaffalione up.

Society won her first three starts but stumbled out of the gate in her last effort, the Grade I Coaching Club American Oaks, and faded late to finish well up the track against a field that included the nation's best 3-year-old fillies.

Sprint

The "graveyard of champions" claimed another one Saturday as Cody's Wish rallied from well back in the field in the $600,000 Grade I Forego Stakes at Saratoga, caught the prohibitive favorite, Jackie's Warrior, and ran on to win by 1 1/4 lengths over that one.

Pipeline, who hounded Jackie's Warrior through quick early fractions, held on for third, finishing the 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:20.95.

Jackie's Warrior came into the Forego the winner of seven of his last eight starts and was 5-for-5 at Saratoga. Pipeline, a 4-year-old Speightstown colt trained by Chad Brown, had only two previous wins, none in graded stakes at any level.

Advertisement

There was no such upset in Saturday's $500,000 Grade I Allen Jerkens Memorial for 3-year-olds.

Jack Christopher took back behind early leader Conagher during the backstretch run, picked things up around the turn and led through the stretch to win by 1 1/4 lengths. He was the odds-on favorite, but was asked for his best to hold off Gunnite in the final yards with Runninsonofagun third.

Jack Christopher, a Munnings colt trained by Chad Brown, lost his undefeated record in his previous start, finishing third in the Grade I Haskell when asked to go around two turns for the first time. Back at one turn and 7 furlongs, it was no problem.

"We planned on [Conagher] going to the lead," Brown said. "He broke bad, but then he rushed up there and gave us a nice target. Everything unfolded from that point forward the way we thought it would. He can run either way, but it's nice to have [a target]."

Out west at Del Mar, Laurel River split rivals on the turn in Saturday's $250,000 Grade II Pat O'Brien Stakes and charged through the stretch to win by 3 3/4 lengths.

American Theorem and Senor Buscador were second and third while the favorite, East Coast invader Speaker's Corner, the favorite, settled for fourth after leading much of the way.

Advertisement

Laurel River, a 4-year-old Juddmonte homebred colt by Into Mischief, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:21.37. Juan Hernandez got the leg up from trainer Bob Baffert, who won his 150th Del Mar stakes race, extending a massive lead in that category.

The colt was making his second start of the year off a long layoff and now has three straight wins. He earned a "Win and You're In" berth in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile.

"I just told Juan, 'Ride him to win' and that's what he did," Baffert said. "He just sat there and then he made that split. He has a lot of speed but he's going to be much more effective around two turns."

n Friday night at Charles Town, Alottahope started next-last of 10 in the $250,000 Robert Hilton Memorial for 3-year-olds, made steady progress through the field around the turn and was in front by the furlong marker.

Of a Revolution gave chase, but settled for second, 2 3/4 lengths behind Alottahope, an Editorial gelding. The 7 furlongs over a fast track went in 1:24.59 with Jevian Toledo riding the winner for trainer John Robb.

On the same Charles Town program, Sir Alfred James got to the lead on the stretch turn in the $250,000 Russell Road Stakes and persevered through the drive, winning by 1 1/2 lengths over Eastern Bay.

Advertisement

Sir Alfred James, a 6-year-old Munnings gelding, got the 7 furlongs in 1:23.90 with the favorite, Wondrwherecraigis, flattening out late to finish fourth.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Goodnight Olive rallied four-wide into the stretch run in Sunday's $500,000 Grade I Ballerina Handicap at Saratoga and ran on to post the upset win by 2 3/4 lengths. Fellow long shot Carmel Swirl was second, Obligatory was third.

The favorite, Ce Ce, turned in a clunker, finishing fifth, and Bella Sofia reported last of seven.

Goodnight Olive, a 4-year-old Ghostzapper filly, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:21.40 with Irad Ortiz Jr. up for trainer Chad Brown. She started her career with a second-place finish at Gulfstream Park in March of 2021 and, since then has reeled off five widely spaced wins. The Ballerina was her first try in any kind of stakes race.

"She's had some soundness issues," Brown said of Goodnight Olive. "But the team of owners always let me do the right thing, take my time with this horse and never push her beyond what she was ready to do. She finally got it all together. She's nice and sound and healthy, and I appreciate their patience."

Advertisement

He said he will decide based on the filly's condition whether to run again before a tilt at the Breeders' Cup.

Frank's Rockette pressed the early pace in Friday night's $250,000 Misty Bennett Pink Ribbon Stakes at Charles Town, took over at the quarter pole and drove off to win by 6 lengths. The pacesetter, Fille d'Espirit, held second by another 4 lengths over Allworthy.

Frank's Rockette, a 5-year-old Into Mischief mare trained by Bill Mott, ran 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:23.60 with Luis Saez riding. She was coming off a string of four second-place finishes, three of those in graded stakes.

Turf / Turf Mile

Gufo, last year's winner, came with a similar late, wide rush to post the repeat victory in Saturday's $750,000 Grade I Resorts World Casino Sword Dancer Stakes at Saratoga. With Joel Rosario pushing the button at just the right time, Gufo got by Mira Mission in the final furlong to win by 1/2 length.

Soldier Rising also came from off the pace to finish third and the only foreign entry, Broome, took fourth after a poor start got him off at a disadvantage.

In a rarity these days, the three Sword Dancer starters saddled by trainer Chad Brown finished sixth, eighth and ninth in the 10-horse field.

Advertisement

Gufo, a 5-year-old son of Declaration of War, ran 1 1/2 miles on good turf in 2:28.92. He had won only once in six starts since last year's Sword Dancer, including a 10th-place finish in last year's Breeders' cup Turf.

"He's won a Grade 1 as a 3-year-old, a 4-year-old and now a 5-year-old," said Gufo's trainer, Chrisophe Clement. "He's been a very good horse these past three years. ... As the year went on, he became lazier and lazier. Today, he had a great trip. He was never that far back and he was travelling well."

On Sunday at the Spa, Wit took control in the stretch drive in the $135,000 Better Talk Now Stakes for 3-year-olds and drew off to win by 2 3/4 length. Ohtwoohthreefive was second, 3 1/2 lengths better than Napoleonic War.

Wit, the odds-on favorite, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:36.85 with Jose Ortiz in the irons for trainer Todd Pletcher. A Practical Joke colt, Wit has competed at the top level throughout his career and was last seen finishing second in the Grade II National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame Stakes.

"We feel like he kind of sprung to life when we put him on the turf, and I think for right now we'll probably keep him on it," Pletcher said.

Advertisement

Filly & Mare Turf

Technical Analysis led all the way in Saturday's $400,000 Grade II Ballston Spa Stakes at Saratoga and held off stablemate Fluffy Stocks through the final sixteenth to score by 1/2 length. Another 7 lengths back, High Opinion edged Lemista for third, denying trainer Chad Brown a sweep of the first three positions.

Technical Analysis, a 4-year-old, Irish-bred filly by Kingman, ran 1 1/16 miles on good turf in 1:42.90 with Jose Ortiz riding. Technical Analysis came into the race off a second-place finish behind In Italian in the Grade I Diana -- a heat in which Brown racked up a 1-2-3-4 finish.

Edgeway battled with Slammed through most of Sunday's $150,000 Grade III Rancho Bernardo Handicap at Del Mar before edging away to a 1/2-length victory over that rival. Cover Version was third.

Edgeway, a 5-year-old mare by Competitive Edge, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:15.97 for jockey Juan Hernandez and trainer John Sadler. She has been a force in California but finished sixth in her last start, the Grade I Derby City Distaff on Derby Day at Churchill Downs.

Juvenile

One to watch: Lost Ark dawdled in mid-pack in Saturday's $200,000 Sapling Stakes at Monmouth Park, came wide around rivals into the lane and quickly lost all seven rivals, winning off by 7 1/2 lengths. Kentucky-based Bourbon Spirit and local trainee Major Dude were second and third.

Advertisement

Lost Ark, with Javier Castellano riding for trainer Todd Pletcher, ran 1 mile on a fast track in 1:37.20, improving to 2-for-2. Lost Ark is a cleverly named colt by Violence out of the A.P. Indy mare Marion Ravenwood. If that name sounds familiar, she also produced this year's top 3-year-old filly, Nest.

Andiamo a Firenze looks to have a future in open company after blowing away state-bred rivals by 5 1/2 lengths in Friday's $200,000 Funny Cide Stakes at Saratoga. The Speightstown colt got 6 1/2 furlongs on a track upgraded to muddy in 1:18.72 with Irad Ortiz Jr. riding for trainer Kelly Breen.

On Saturday in Iowa, Tyler's Tribe apparently scared off most of the competition for the $100,000 Prairie Meadows Freshman, and then saw off the remaining three, winning by 15 1/2 lengths as the overwhelming favorite. Runtoday was second, another 13 1/2 lengths better than third-place Echo Canyon.

Tyler's Tribe, by Sharp Azteca, now is 4-for-4 with three of the wins by double-digit lengths. All of those races were at Prairie Meadows, but part-owner Thomas Lepic said the goal now is the Breeders' Cup and Kylee Jordan, an apprentice who currently tops the Prairie Meadows jockey standings, will keep the mount.

Advertisement

Sunday at Woodbine, Gran Spirited was all of that in the $200,000 (Canadian) Simcoe Stakes for Canadian-foaled colts and geldings. The Shaman Ghost gelding got the lead turning for home against a big and competitive field, lost the advantage and came again along the rail to get up in time to win by a neck.

The favorite, Twin City, just missed with a late rush and Wickedblackbullet was third.

Gran Spirited, trained by Mark Casse, got 6 1/2 furlongs on the all-weather track in 1:18.23. Declan Carroll rode.

Mounsieur Coco took charge early in Sunday's $65,000 Proud Man Stakes on the Gulfstream Park all-weather course and extended his lead to win by 4 1/2 lengths as the odds-on favorite. Mariachi Crush was second, a head in front of Cheerful Charlie.

Mounsieur Coco, a Bolt d'Oro colt, ran 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:04.16 with Miguel Vasquez in the irons.

Bisping surged to a big lead early in the stretch run in Saturday's $60,000 D.S. Shine Young Futurity at Evangeline Downs and held off a late challenge from long shot The Boss Soss by 3/4 length. First-time starter Kajun Karma was third, another 3 1/4 lengths in arrears.

Bisping, an El Deal gelding, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:05.54 for jockey Devin Magnon.

Advertisement

Runnin Out of Days was awarded the victory in Sunday's $50,000 Washington Cup for state-breds at Emerald Downs after finishing second by a neck to Chuckanut Bay. The stewards ruled Chuckanut Bay was at fault for bumping in the stretch.

Runnin Out of Days, an Abraaj gelding, improved to 2-for-2, both local stakes.

Juvenile Fillies

Anam Cara surged to the lead nearing the sixteenth pole in Sunday's $200,000 (Canadian) Muscoga Stakes for Canadian-bred fillies at Woodbine and prevailed by 1 3/4 lengths. Long shots Souper Sinclair and Katchy Name filled out the trifecta.

Anam Cara, a Frac Daddy colt owned and trained by Sarah Richey, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on the all-weather course in 1:17.61 with Patrick Husbands in the irons. She now is 2-for-2.

In Friday's $200,000 Seeking the Ante Stakes at Saratoga, Maple Leaf Mel led all the way and drew off to score by 3 1/2 lengths, finishing 6 1/2 furlongs in 1:18.07. Joel Rosario rode for trainer Jeremiah Englehart. The Cross Traffic filly remains undefeated after three starts.

Somebody's Problem had no problem at all in Friday's $100,000 Prairie Meadows Debutante, competing for the lead into the turn, then shooting loose in the stretch to win by 4 1/4 lengths. The early challenger, Arizona Kalei, held second, 6 lengths in front of Naughty Lottie.

Advertisement

Somebody's problem, a Runhappy filly out of the Blame mare Firsthand Report, ran 6 furlongs over a fast track in 1:10.63 with Marcelino Pedroza Jr. riding for trainer Greg Foley. It was her third start and followed a 6 3/4-lengths score in a maiden race at Churchill Downs, also at 6 furlongs.

Cajun Gumbow led all the way in Friday's $60,000 D.S. Shine Young Futurity for Louisiana-breds at Evangeline Downs, kicking clear in the late going to win by 2 1/2 lengths. The favorite, Janet Is Ready, had some traffic issues and settled for second, another 2 1/2 lengths in front of For Harper.

Cajun Gumbow, an Oxbow filly, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on a muddy track in 1:05.48 with C.J. McMahon aboard.

Annette Marie led all the way to an upset win in Sunday's $50,000 Washington Cup for state-bred fillies, defeating Driveway by 3/4 length and the odds-on favorite, Miss Dynamic, by another 1 length. Annette Marie, a daughter of Gold Rush Dancer, got her second straight win.

Around the world, around the clock:

Australia

Snapdancer grabbed the lead in Saturday's AUS$ 1 million Group 1 Magic Millions Memsie Stakes at Caulfield and held on doggedly through the stretch run to win by 1/2 length.

Advertisement

I'm Thunderstruck rallied boldly outside rivals from well back in the field but couldn't quite get the job done. Cascadian came from even farther back to finish third in the 7-furlongs feature, run over turf rated good to soft.

Snapdancer, a 6-year-old Choisir mare, and jockey Ethan Brown finished in 1:24.38, perhaps running into contention for the rich Everest Stakes.

"Maybe The Everest is an option but she seems to be really dominant at 1,400 meters. "She has a high cruising speed," trainer Ciaron Maher told Racing.com. "I think she is still developing so the sky's the limit."

This year's 1,200-meters Everest, billed as the world's richest race on turf with a purse of AUS$15 million, is set for Oct. 15. That purse equates to about US$10.34 million.

France

If Sunday's Group 2 Grand Prix de Deauville was an Arc prep for Japanese runner Stay Foolish, it produced mixed results. The 7-year-old son of Stay Gold did lead through much of the extended 1 1/2 miles but gave way in the final 200 meters to relatively unheralded Godolphin homebred Botanik, who won by 1 1/4 lengths. Stay Foolish held second, well in front of the other three.

Botanik, a 4-year-old Golden Horn gelding, was making his first start at the Group 2 level after winning a Group 3 event at course and distance in his last.

Advertisement

Stay Foolish, by contrast, has an international reputation as the winner earlier this year of the Group 2 Dubai Gold Cup and the Group 3 Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap in Saudi Arabia. He finished ninth behind Japan's hot Arc hope, Titleholder, in the Group 1 Takarazuka Kinen June 26.

"We were not disappointed because he's only been here for two weeks," Yukihiko Araki, representing owner Shadai Race Horse Co Ltd., told Racing TV. "That was a good prep and I hope he will do better when he runs in the Arc."

Meanwhile, back in the States ...

Saratoga

Bossmakinbossmoves moved from last of four to victory in Friday's $250,000 Albany Stakes for 3-year-olds, defeating Barese by 3 lengths. Irad Ortiz Jr. had the mount for trainer Richard Schosberg, getting Bossmakinbossmoves over 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.29.

In the $250,000 Fleet Indian Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, Fingal's Cave tracked pacesetting Let Her Inspire U and got by that one late to win by 1/2 length. The David "Slam" Donk filly got home in 1:51.59 on a sloppy track with Jose Ortiz up.

Make Mischief won Friday's off-the-turf $200,000 Yaddo Handicap for fillies and mares by 8 1/2 lengths as the odds-on favorite, running 1 mile on the muddy track in 1:37.63 under Dylan Davis.

Advertisement

Seven of the 10 entries scratched out of the $200,000 West Point Stakes when it came off the grass. Somelikeithotbrown rolled home first by 6 lengths over the odds-on favorite, Bankit, with Jerry the Nipper third.

Somelikeithotbrown, a 6-year-old son of Big Brown who has been through the wars, reported in 1:37.68 with Jose Ortiz up.

Chad Brown got the weekend going early on Thursday as 14-1 long shot Gina Romantica rallied from the clouds to win the $135,000 Riskaverse Stakes for 3-year-old fillies by 1 1/4 lengths over Faith in Humanity. A Mo Reay completed the very profitable trifecta with the favorite, Skims, finishing seventh after a troubled start.

Gina Romantica, an Into Mischief filly, got 1 mile on the firm inner turf course in 1:35.94 for jockey Flavien Prat.

Woodbine

Talk to Ya Later rallied from last of five to win Sunday's $100,000 (Canadian) Algoma Stakes for Canadian-foaled 3-year-old fillies by 3 1/2 lengths over odds-on favorite Baksheesh. Chroma was third, 7 1/2 lengths farther back.

Talk to Ya Later, a Perfect Timber filly, ran 7 furlongs on the all-weather track in 1:24.43 with Emma-Jayne Wilson up.

Full Screen wasted no time taking command in Sunday's $100,000 (Canadian) Elgin Stakes for Canadian-foaled 3-year-olds and romped home first by 4 3/4 lengths over the favorite, Giant Teddy. Disscetologist was third.

Advertisement

Full Screen, a Big Screen gelding, stopped the clock at 1:23.35. Jeffrey Alderson had the mount.

Charles Town

Goodness Gracious was up in the final strides to win Friday's $50,000 Shenandoah Stakes for fillies and mares by 1/2 length over Silky Serena. Goodness Gracious, a 3-year-old Golden Years filly, ran 4 1/2 furlongs in 51.94 seconds with Wesley Ho aboard.

Hypothesis got the nod at the wire in Friday's $50,000 Potomac Stakes, edging Nico and surviving a claim of foul by that rival's rider. Hypothesis, a 5-year-old Algorithms gelding, was clocked in 51.43 with Jose Montano in the irons.

The Sky Is Falling was along late to win Friday's $75,000 Sadie Hawkins Stakes for West Virginia-bred fillies and mares by 3/4 length from Yolo Charlotte. The 3-year-old Cupid filly ran 7 furlongs in 1:26.45 for jockey Arnaldo Bocachica.

Fancy Concho won the $75,000 Frank Gall Memorial for state-breds in the stewards' room after finishing second, 3/4 length behind Social Chic. The officials ruled Social Chic lugged in unacceptably twice and place him behind Fancy Concho, a 5-year-old Fiber Sonde gelding.

Belterra Park

R Three Angels, the odds-on favorite, rallied to the lead late in Friday's off-the-turf $75,000 Tomboy Stakes for 3-year-old fillies and won by 1 length over Copper Beach. Parfait came from last to finish third.

Advertisement

R Three Angels, a daughter of Kiss the Ghost, ran 1 1/16 miles on a muddy track in 1:46.92 with Angel Diaz in the irons.

Albuquerque

Bella Donna, the odds-on favorite, led all the way to a 1 length victory in Saturday's $100,000 Carlos Salazar Stakes for New Mexico-bred fillies and mares, holding off the late bid of Proofsinthepuddin. Shugs Charlie was third.

Bella Donna, a 3-year-old daughter of Attila's Storm, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:16.32 with Luis Fuentes up.

Pepper Spray stalked the pace in Sunday's $75,000 Charles Taylor Derby, moved to the lead when asked by jockey Enrique Gomez with a swift move in the lane and won by 1/2 length. Creative Bid led, opened a daylight margin but could only salvage second, 7 1/2 lengths in front of Keen Cat in third.

Pepper Spray, a Kentucky-bred Tale of Ekati gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:43.89.

Timonium

Breviary rallied three-wide on the turn for home in Saturday's $75,000 Timonium Distaff and collared pacesetting Malibu Beauty late to win by 1/2 length. It was a long way back to Fool Yourself and Hybrid Eclipse to complete the order of finish.

Advertisement

Breviary, a 5-year-old mare by Super Ninety Nine, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:45.85 while toting Grant Whitacre. Timonium is at the Maryland State Fair. A breviary is a book containing daily prayers for Roman Catholic clergy.

Monmouth Park

Speaking led all the way to a 1 1/2-lengths victory over Dr. Doyle in Sunday's $100,000 New Jersey Breeders' Handicap for state-breds. Pianzi rallied to get show money.

Speaking, a 3-year-old Mr Speaker gelding, ran 6 furlongs on a fast track in 1:09.57 with Albin Jimenez up.

I Can Run was along in the final furlong to take Sunday's $100,000 Eleven North Handicap for New Jersey-bred fillies and mares by 1 3/4 lengths. Alta Velocita was second, 1 length in front of Roselba.

I Can Run, a 3-year-old Tourist filly, was clocked in 1:10.38 with Carlos Rojas in the irons.

He'spuregold pressed the pace in Sunday's $130,000 Charles Hesse III Handicap for state-breds, then pulled away in the stretch, winning by 2 1/2 lengths. Golden Brown and Irish Meadow were second and third.

He'spuregold, a 4-year-old Vancouver gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.14 with Paco Lopez up.