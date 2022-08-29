Trending
Aug. 29, 2022 / 12:28 PM

Duke volleyball player says BYU delayed response to racial slurs from hecklers

By Alex Butler
Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson said she was targeted with racism from hecklers during a volleyball game against BYU on Friday at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah. Photo by Ben P.L./Wikimedia Commons
Duke sophomore Rachel Richardson said she was targeted with racism from hecklers during a volleyball game against BYU on Friday at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah. Photo by Ben P.L./Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A sophomore volleyball player at Duke, who was the target of racial slurs at a recent game against BYU, said officials and coaches from the school failed to act quickly enough to stop the heckler.

Rachel Richardson posted a statement about the incident Sunday on social media. BYU beat Duke 3-1 in the match Friday at Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah.

BYU said in a statement that night that a fan, who was sitting in the student section and found to be connected to the incident, has been banned from all school athletic venues.

Richardson said that she was among several Black players from the team "targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match." BYU coach Heather Olmstead apologized for the incident Sunday in a statement released by the school.

"The slurs and comments grew into threats, which caused us to feel unsafe," Richardson wrote. "Both the officials and BYU coaching staff were made aware of the incident during the game, but failed to take the necessary steps to stop the unacceptable behavior and create a safe environment."

Richardson also said the incident made it hard for the Duke players to get through the rest of the game.

"They also failed to adequately address the situation immediately following the game, when it was brought to their attention again," Richardson wrote. "No athlete, regardless of their race, should ever be subject to such hostile conditions."

The Duke sophomore said she does not believe the incident was a "reflection of what the BYU athletes stand for." She credited BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe for quick action in a "respectful and genuine manner."

Holmoe also met with Richardson on Saturday morning to discuss the incident.

"This is an opportunity to dig deep into closed cultures, which tolerate amoral racist acts, such as those exhibited Friday night, and change them for the better," Richardson wrote. "It is not enough to indicate that you are not racists. Instead, you must demonstrate that you are anti-racist."

The Duke volleyball program and Atlantic Coast Conference also issued statements Sunday night in support of the athletes. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said he is "confident" that BYU officials are "taking the appropriate measures."

"We stand against any form of racism, bigotry or hatred," Duke volleyball said. "As a program, we have worked extensively to create an inclusive and safe environment where our student-athletes feel heard and supported, but are not naive to the fact that there is always work to be done.

"All 18 members of our team -- our four Black student-athletes, in particular -- have shown tremendous comradery and leadership, and are to be commended for their perseverance."

BYU is scheduled to face Utah State on Thursday in Provo. Duke will play Eastern Tennessee State University on Friday in Durham, N.C.

