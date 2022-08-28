Rory McIlroy wins PGA Tour Championship, third FedEx Cup

Rory McIlroy, who trailed by six shots entering the final round, won the 2022 PGA Tour Championship on Sunday, claiming his third FedEx Cup. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy overcame a double-digit shot deficit to win the 2022 PGA Tour Championship on Sunday. McIlroy finished 21-under par at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, one stroke better than World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to win the FedEx Cup and earn an $18 million first-place prize. Advertisement

"What a week, what a day. I feel like Scottie deserves at least half of this today," McIlroy said. "I fell sort of bad that I pipped him to the post. He's a hell of a competitor and an even better guy. It was an honor and a privilege to battle with him today. I'm sure there will be many more. I told him we're 1-all in Georgia. He got the masters and I got this."

McIlroy trailed by as many as 10 strokes after a triple bogey and a bogey on the first two holes on Thursday.

"I got off to the worst start possible," he said.

The Northern Irish golfer, however, still managed to post 67s in consecutive rounds to start off the tournament.

Scheffler was in the lead with McIlroy outside of the top four when play was suspended due to lightning during the third round on Saturday.

McIlroy finished the third round 7-under 63 on Sunday morning as he made birdies on his final two holes.

"It's a perfect way to end the round," he said.

McIlroy entered the final round down six strokes but Scheffler bogeyed his first six holes and McIlroy made a birdie the next hole to tie for the lead.

The two wrestled for the lead down the stretch but ultimately McIlroy sank a 7-foot par putt to remain 21 under, while Scheffler missed from 9 feet and failed to birdie the final hole, finishing 3-over 73.

With Sunday's victory, McIlroy became the first player to win the FedEx Cup, the PGA Tour's season-long playoff, three times.