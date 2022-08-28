Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 28, 2022 / 6:57 PM

Rory McIlroy wins PGA Tour Championship, third FedEx Cup

By Daniel Uria
Rory McIlroy, who trailed by six shots entering the final round, won the 2022 PGA Tour Championship on Sunday, claiming his third FedEx Cup. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/aa47c4ac91d4dcb99b08eaa184a5cfed/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Rory McIlroy, who trailed by six shots entering the final round, won the 2022 PGA Tour Championship on Sunday, claiming his third FedEx Cup. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy overcame a double-digit shot deficit to win the 2022 PGA Tour Championship on Sunday.

McIlroy finished 21-under par at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, one stroke better than World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to win the FedEx Cup and earn an $18 million first-place prize.

Advertisement

"What a week, what a day. I feel like Scottie deserves at least half of this today," McIlroy said. "I fell sort of bad that I pipped him to the post. He's a hell of a competitor and an even better guy. It was an honor and a privilege to battle with him today. I'm sure there will be many more. I told him we're 1-all in Georgia. He got the masters and I got this."

McIlroy trailed by as many as 10 strokes after a triple bogey and a bogey on the first two holes on Thursday.

RELATED Hawaii defeats Curacao 13-3 to win Little League World Series championship

"I got off to the worst start possible," he said.

The Northern Irish golfer, however, still managed to post 67s in consecutive rounds to start off the tournament.

Scheffler was in the lead with McIlroy outside of the top four when play was suspended due to lightning during the third round on Saturday.

Advertisement

McIlroy finished the third round 7-under 63 on Sunday morning as he made birdies on his final two holes.

"It's a perfect way to end the round," he said.

McIlroy entered the final round down six strokes but Scheffler bogeyed his first six holes and McIlroy made a birdie the next hole to tie for the lead.

RELATED U.S. Open tennis: Raducanu-Collins, Shapovalov-Rublev potential big early matches

The two wrestled for the lead down the stretch but ultimately McIlroy sank a 7-foot par putt to remain 21 under, while Scheffler missed from 9 feet and failed to birdie the final hole, finishing 3-over 73.

With Sunday's victory, McIlroy became the first player to win the FedEx Cup, the PGA Tour's season-long playoff, three times.

Read More

Serena Williams' dog Chip at U.S. Open as tennis great mourns loss of another

Latest Headlines

Hawaii defeats Curacao 13-3 to win Little League World Series championship
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Hawaii defeats Curacao 13-3 to win Little League World Series championship
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Hawaii defeated Curacao 13-3 to win the Little League Baseball World Series championship on Sunday.
Serena Williams' dog Chip at U.S. Open as tennis great mourns loss of another
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Serena Williams' dog Chip at U.S. Open as tennis great mourns loss of another
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Serena Williams' Yorkshire terrier, named Christopher "Chip" Rafael Nadal, is accompanying her to the U.S. Open in the wake of the death of another of her dogs, Lauerlei.
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill spark Dolphins blowout of Eagles
NFL // 20 hours ago
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill spark Dolphins blowout of Eagles
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw a 51-yard bomb to new wide receiver Tyreek Hill on the first offensive play of a 48-10 preseason blowout over the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Tour Championship golf: Scheffler keeps lead as lightning suspends play
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Tour Championship golf: Scheffler keeps lead as lightning suspends play
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler held onto his narrow lead in the third round of the Tour Championship, which was suspended due to lightning Saturday in Atlanta.
Henry, Taylor, Ekeler top 2022 fantasy football running back rankings
NFL // 1 month ago
Henry, Taylor, Ekeler top 2022 fantasy football running back rankings
MIAMI, July 25 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Jonathan Taylor and Austin Ekeler lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 75 fantasy football running back rankings for 2022.
Adams, Kupp, Chase top 2022 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
NFL // 1 month ago
Adams, Kupp, Chase top 2022 fantasy football wide receiver rankings
MIAMI, July 21 (UPI) -- Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and Ja'Marr Chase lead UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 100 fantasy football wide receiver rankings for 2022.
Little Leaguer who fell from bunk bed undergoes successful skullcap surgery
Sports News // 2 days ago
Little Leaguer who fell from bunk bed undergoes successful skullcap surgery
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Easton Oliverson, the 12-year-old Utah boy who sustained head injuries from a bunk bed fall while with his team at the Little League World Series, had successful surgery Friday to repair his skullcap, his family said.
U.S. Open tennis: Raducanu-Collins, Shapovalov-Rublev potential big early matches
Sports News // 2 days ago
U.S. Open tennis: Raducanu-Collins, Shapovalov-Rublev potential big early matches
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Emma Raducanu and Danielle Collins could star in a potential big early matchup at the 2022 U.S. Open, with main draw play for the hard-court Grand Slam starting Monday in Flushing, N.Y.
Little League World Series: Tennessee gets rematch with Hawaii for U.S. title
Sports News // 2 days ago
Little League World Series: Tennessee gets rematch with Hawaii for U.S. title
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Honolulu Little League will represent the West Region against a Nolensville, Tenn., team from the Southeast Region in the U.S. final of the 2022 Little League World Series on Saturday in Williamsport, Pa.
Western Kentucky, Austin Peay to launch college football season
Sports News // 2 days ago
Western Kentucky, Austin Peay to launch college football season
MIAMI, Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will host the Austin Peay Governors in the first game of Week 0, launching the first slate of games for the 2022 college football season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill spark Dolphins blowout of Eagles
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill spark Dolphins blowout of Eagles
Serena Williams' dog Chip at U.S. Open as tennis great mourns loss of another
Serena Williams' dog Chip at U.S. Open as tennis great mourns loss of another
Little Leaguer who fell from bunk bed undergoes successful skullcap surgery
Little Leaguer who fell from bunk bed undergoes successful skullcap surgery
Little League World Series: Tennessee gets rematch with Hawaii for U.S. title
Little League World Series: Tennessee gets rematch with Hawaii for U.S. title
Tour Championship golf: Scheffler keeps lead as lightning suspends play
Tour Championship golf: Scheffler keeps lead as lightning suspends play
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement