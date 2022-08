Hawaii defeated Curacao 13-3 to win the Little League Baseball World Series championship on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Little League International

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Hawaii defeated Curacao in a blowout contest to win the 2022 Little League Baseball World Series title on Sunday. Hawaii, representing the United States' West region, defeated Curacao 13-3 in Williamsport, Penn., concluding a dominant performance in the 20-team tournament. Advertisement

Curacao scored the first run of the game as Davey-Jay Rijke was able to score from third base following a wild pitch in the first inning.

However, Hawaii responded with back-to-back home runs from Keko Payanal and Kama Angell to kick off the bottom of the first.

Hawaii would never relinquish the lead as Curacao went scoreless over the next two innings, with pitcher Jaron Lancester notching a total of 10 strikeouts in four innings on the mound.

Hawaii's bats erupted in the third inning as they scored seven runs to jump out to a 12-1 lead.

Curacao managed two more runs in the fourth inning but the game ended on a mercy rule walk-off single by Kama Angell, which drove in a run by Ruston Hiyoto.

Hawaii dominated teams throughout the tournament, outscoring opponents 60-5 en route to e 6-0 record.

The team from Honolulu defeated Tennessee in the U.S. title game on Wednesday, while Curacao won the international championship against Chinese-Taipei.