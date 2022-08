1/5

Scottie Scheffler was even par through 12 holes when play was stopped due to lightning in the third round of the Tour Championship on Saturday in Atlanta. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler held onto his narrow lead in the third round of the Tour Championship, which was suspended due to lightning Saturday in Atlanta. Play was suspended at 6:36 p.m. EDT at East Lake Golf Club. The third round will resume at 9:45 a.m. Sunday. Fourth-round tee times are expected to start at 11:16 a.m. Sunday. Advertisement

Scheffler started the third round at 19-under par, two strokes better than second-place Xander Schauffele. Jon Rahm (13-under), Sungjae Im (12-under) and defending champion Patrick Cantlay (12-under) also started the day in striking distance.

Scheffler made par on eight of his first nine holes. He carded a birdie on No. 8. He made par again on No. 10, but carded a bogey on No. 11 to drop to even par. He made par again on No. 12, before play was stopped.

Mutant-type Birdie for the X-Man! @XSchauffele is just 1 back heading to 9!pic.twitter.com/IOY3sLy276— TOUR Championship (@playofffinale) August 27, 2022

Schauffele is 1-under through 12 holes in the third round and 18-under for the tournament, one stroke behind Scheffler. Im is 4-under through 14 holes and 16-under for the tournament entering the final day.

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy is in fourth at 15-under. Justin Thomas, Sepp Straka, Cantlay and Rahm are tied for fifth at 14-under.

TV coverage will start at 9:45 a.m. and air through 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Golf Channel. Coverage also will air from 1:30 to 6 p.m. on NBC.