Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 26, 2022 / 10:37 AM

Western Kentucky, Austin Peay to launch college football season

By Alex Butler
1/8
Defensive tackles Terrion Thompson (92) and Darius Shipp will lead Western Kentucky against Austin Peay in the first game of the 2022 college football season Saturday on CBSSN. Photo by Gunnar Word/WKU Athletics
Defensive tackles Terrion Thompson (92) and Darius Shipp will lead Western Kentucky against Austin Peay in the first game of the 2022 college football season Saturday on CBSSN. Photo by Gunnar Word/WKU Athletics

MIAMI, Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will host the Austin Peay Governors in the first game of Week 0, launching the first slate of games for the 2022 college football season.

The teams will kick off at noon EDT Saturday at Houchens-Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky.

Advertisement

"We've had a good week of practices and guys are ready to roll," Hilltoppers coach Tyson Helton told reporters Friday. "They are excited to play this game."

The Hilltoppers are heavy favorites, despite the off-season departure of quarterback Bailey Zappe.

RELATED College football, Tour Championship golf, NFL preseason lead weekend sports slate

Zappe, a fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft, broke the NCAA single-season records for touchdown passes (62) and passing yards (5,967) last season.

"They are really talented," Hilltoppers new quarterback Austin Reed said Thursday, when asked about the Governors. "They force a lot of turnovers. They fly around.

Advertisement

"They've got a really good team and a really good secondary. It's going to be really fun for us. We can't take these guys lightly whatsoever."

RELATED Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama

The first game of the college football season will air on CBS Sports Network. The Governors haven't beaten the Hilltoppers since 1995. The Hilltoppers won the five meetings during that span by an average score of 43-9.

Wide receiver Drae McCray, defensive back Shamari Simmons and defensive lineman Chukwuemeka Manning Jr. are among the Governors' top players. Offensive lineman Quantavious Leslie, wide receiver Daewood Davis and Reed will be among the top Hilltoppers to watch Saturday in Bowling Green.

Another 10 games will follow the Hilltoppers-Governors matchup Saturday. Week 0 typically features a smaller batch of games than the following week, which includes dozens more games and involves Top 25 teams.

RELATED Alabama gives raise, extension to football coach Nick Saban

Northwestern will host Nebraska in Saturday's second game of the season at 12:30 p.m. on Fox. Nebraska is favored in that Big Ten Conference matchup.

UNLV will face Idaho State at 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network. UNLV is a heavy favorite in that matchup at the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

UConn will battle Utah State at 4 p.m. on FS1. UConn is a 27.5-point favorite to win that game. Illinois will host Wyoming at 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Advertisement

Florida State, North Carolina, Hawaii and Vanderbilt are among the other teams that will be in action Saturday as part of Week 0. The full schedule of games is listed below.

Next up

Alabama, the runner-up to national champion Georgia last season, is the No. 1 team in the coaches poll. Junior quarterback Bryce Young, the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, leads the top-ranked Crimson Tide.

No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Clemson and No. 5 Notre Dame are among the other Top 5 programs. No. 6 Michigan, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 8 Utah, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Baylor also are among the top teams entering the 2022 season.

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Clemson, No. 15 USC, Texas A&M, Michigan, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, No. 18 Texas and Utah are among the favorites to make this year's College Football Playoff.

Cincinnati made last year's College Football Playoff, but lost several key players to the 2022 NFL Draft, and dropped to No. 22 in the preseason coaches poll.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud is the favorite to win this year's Heisman Trophy.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, Young, Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr., Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs also are among this year's Heisman favorites.

Advertisement

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers are among other expected Heisman contenders.

Anderson, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, Stroud, LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, Smith-Njigba and Young also are among the players expected to be selected early on in the 2023 NFL Draft.

No. 11 Oklahoma State and No. 16 Pittsburgh will be the first ranked teams to take the field this season. Oklahoma State will host Central Michigan on at 7 p.m. EDT Thursday in Stillwater, Okla. The Cowboys are favored to win that game in FS1.

Pittsburgh will host West Virginia at the same time in Pittsburgh. The Panthers also are favored in that matchup, which will air on ESPN.

No. 19 Wake Forest will be the only other ranked team to play Thursday. The Demon Deacons will host VMI at 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network. Another eight games will air Sept. 2. The bulk of games will be played Sept. 3, when more than 100 teams will compete across the country.

Georgia will battle No. 12 Oregon in the first matchup between ranked teams. That game will kick off at at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and air on ABC.

Alabama will start its title defense with a game against Utah State at 7:30 p.m. that night on SEC Network. The top matchup that night will feature Notre Dame and Ohio State. That game will also kick off at 7:30 p.m. and air on ABC.

Advertisement

Week 0 schedule

All times EDT

Saturday

Austin Peay at Western Kentucky at noon on CBSSN

Nebraska at Northwestern at 12:30 p.m. on Fox

Idaho State at UNLV at 3:30 p.m. on CBSSN

UConn at Utah State at 4 p.m. on FS1

Wyoming at Illinois at 4 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Duquesne at Florida State at 5 p.m. on ACC Network

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic at 7 p.m. on CBSSN

Florida A&M at North Carolina at 8:15 p.m. on ACC Network

North Texas at UTEP at 9 p.m. on Stadium

Nevada at New Mexico State at 10 p.m. on ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Hawaii at 10:30 p.m. on CBSSN

Latest Headlines

Saturday's Travers Stakes, the "Midsummer Derby," is rematch of Kentucky Derby
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Saturday's Travers Stakes, the "Midsummer Derby," is rematch of Kentucky Derby
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The "Midsummer Derby" at Saratoga pits the first three finishers from the Kentucky Derby against one another again in a highlight of a weekend racing program.
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade, agent cites 'only option'
NFL // 3 hours ago
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade, agent cites 'only option'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Former second-round NFL Draft pick Denzel Mims requested a trade from the New York Jets, his agent said in a statement.
Tour Championship golf: Favored Scheffler pushes lead to five strokes; Cantlay drops
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Tour Championship golf: Favored Scheffler pushes lead to five strokes; Cantlay drops
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler carded a first-round 5-under par to move to 15-under overall and maintain his lead through the first 18 holes of the 2022 Tour Championship in Atlanta.
College football, Tour Championship golf, NFL preseason lead weekend sports slate
Sports News // 7 hours ago
College football, Tour Championship golf, NFL preseason lead weekend sports slate
MIAMI, Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The first cluster of college football games, the Tour Championship golf tournament and NFL preseason finales will headline this weekend's sports events.
Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama
NFL // 7 hours ago
Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Many players would hold a grudge after losing their starting quarterback job to a college teammate, but Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa forged a stronger bond and still lean on each other for advice at the NFL level.
Thunder's Chet Holmgren, No. 2 NBA Draft pick, sustains season-ending injury
NBA // 21 hours ago
Thunder's Chet Holmgren, No. 2 NBA Draft pick, sustains season-ending injury
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, sustained a foot injury and will miss his entire rookie season, the team announced Thursday.
Novak Djokovic withdraws from U.S. Open due to unvaccinated status
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Novak Djokovic withdraws from U.S. Open due to unvaccinated status
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic withdrew from the 2022 U.S. Open because he is not allowed to travel to the United States under the government's vaccination policy for non-citizens, tournament officials said Thursday.
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
MLB // 1 day ago
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Corey Kahn, an outfielder from Pearland, Texas, made one of the best plays of the Little League World Series this year with a home run-robbing catch in Williamsport, Pa.
Cowboys All-Pro OT Tyron Smith tears hamstring, could miss months
NFL // 1 day ago
Cowboys All-Pro OT Tyron Smith tears hamstring, could miss months
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith was injured in a recent training camp session and could miss months of action to start the 2022 NFL season.
Lakers to trade for Jazz G Patrick Beverley
NBA // 1 day ago
Lakers to trade for Jazz G Patrick Beverley
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Lakers are finalizing a trade for Utah Jazz forward Patrick Beverley.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Thunder's Chet Holmgren, No. 2 NBA Draft pick, sustains season-ending injury
Thunder's Chet Holmgren, No. 2 NBA Draft pick, sustains season-ending injury
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade, agent cites 'only option'
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade, agent cites 'only option'
Lakers to trade for Jazz G Patrick Beverley
Lakers to trade for Jazz G Patrick Beverley
Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama
Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement