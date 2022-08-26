Tour Championship golf: Favored Scheffler pushes lead to five strokes; Cantlay drops

1/5

Scottie Scheffler can cash in for an $18 million first-place prize if he holds onto his lead over the final 54 holes of the 2022 Tour Championship.

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler carded a first-round 5-under par to move to 15-under overall and maintain his lead through the first 18 holes of the 2022 Tour Championship in Atlanta. Scheffler made par on four of his first five holes Thursday at East Lake Golf Club. He made birdie on No. 3 and sank an eagle on No. 6. Scheffler closed out his front-nine with a bogey. He made par on his first six holes on the back-nine. The No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking then closed out the round with three-consecutive birdies. Advertisement

Scheffler, who started his day at 10-under par, due to the Tour Championships unique scoring system, entered the first round with a two-stroke lead on second-place Patrick Cantlay, who started at 8-under. Cantlay was even par through his first 18 holes and dropped into a tie four fourth with Joaquin Niemann.

"I really didn't pay too much attention to the leaderboard," Scheffler told reporters. "I know that I got off to a pretty good start and Patrick kinda struggled. I figured there was maybe a lead because he was the closest one to me.

"I was just trying to go out and shoot a good number."

Xander Schauffele, who started at 6-under, was 4-under through his first 18. His total score of 10-under moved him into second place, five strokes behind Scheffler.

Matt Fitzpatrick was 6-under Thursday in Atlanta. His total score of 9-under moved him to third place. The Top 10 also includes Sungjae Im, Cameron Smith, Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young, Justin Thomas, Jon Rah, Sepp Straka and Sam Burns.

The second round of the Tour Championship will tee off at 11:35 a.m. EDT from East Lake. Early coverage will start at 11"30 a.m. on ESPN+. Second-round TV coverage will air from 1 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel.

The tournament will run through Sunday in Atlanta. The winner will receive an $18 million prize.