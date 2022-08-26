Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 26, 2022 / 5:49 PM

Little Leaguer who fell from bunk bed undergoes successful skullcap surgery

By UPI Staff
Easton Oliverson, in uniform for the Mountain Region Little League team from Snow Canyon, Utah, had successful surgery Friday to repair his skullcap. Photo courtesy of Little League International
Easton Oliverson, in uniform for the Mountain Region Little League team from Snow Canyon, Utah, had successful surgery Friday to repair his skullcap. Photo courtesy of Little League International

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Easton Oliverson, the 12-year-old Utah boy who sustained head injuries from a bunk bed fall while with his team at the Little League World Series, had successful surgery Friday to repair his skullcap, his family announced on social media.

"This sweet boy is out of surgery. We couldn't be more thrilled to let everyone know that his surgery went possible, his parents said on Twitter. "The doctors are very happy with the outcome, and we are so grateful."

Advertisement

Easton's parents said he would spend Friday night in the pediatric intensive care unit at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, Pa.

Before the skullcap surgery, neurosurgeon Oded Goren called Easton's recovery "just fantastic."

Advertisement

"It's impossible to really predict at such early stages, but the way he recovered and the way the initial scans looked after his surgery ... there are no signs of injuries to the brain itself from the initial trauma," Goren told the Today program.

He said images after an earlier surgery showed no injuries to the brain from the fall in a dorm room.

RELATED Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed

"I'm hopeful to have a full recovery," Goren said.

The child's family said Thursday that he was moved out of the intensive care unit and into a regular hospital room before the skullcap surgery.

Easton, who plays for the Snow Canyon Little League team, sustained fractures of his skull and cheekbone.

RELATED Little League World Series: Tennessee gets rematch with Hawaii for U.S. title

The family said he was able to sit up in a chair, took two steps with assistance and drank and fed himself. They also said he is communicating more frequently and his voice is "significantly more clear" than it had been earlier.

Easton's team lost 10-2 on Sunday to Iowa in a game twice stopped because of lightning and rain -- the second break for three hours with one inning left. That loss came after a defeat Friday, 11-2, to a team from Nolensville, Tenn., in the double-elimination tournament.

Advertisement

But the focal point of his family and teammates now is on his recovery.

"We are so grateful for the faith and prayers of everyone who is rooting for Easton," the family wrote on Instagram. "We know that miracles are happening in his recovery because of them!"

Read More

Boy injured in Little League World Series bunk bed fall exits intensive care

Latest Headlines

U.S. Open tennis: Raducanu-Collins, Shapovalov-Rublev potential big early matches
Sports News // 5 hours ago
U.S. Open tennis: Raducanu-Collins, Shapovalov-Rublev potential big early matches
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Emma Raducanu and Danielle Collins could star in a potential big early matchup at the 2022 U.S. Open, with main draw play for the hard-court Grand Slam starting Monday in Flushing, N.Y.
Little League World Series: Tennessee gets rematch with Hawaii for U.S. title
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Little League World Series: Tennessee gets rematch with Hawaii for U.S. title
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Honolulu Little League will represent the West Region against a Nolensville, Tenn., team from the Southeast Region in the U.S. final of the 2022 Little League World Series on Saturday in Williamsport, Pa.
Western Kentucky, Austin Peay to launch college football season
Sports News // 8 hours ago
Western Kentucky, Austin Peay to launch college football season
MIAMI, Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will host the Austin Peay Governors in the first game of Week 0, launching the first slate of games for the 2022 college football season.
Saturday's Travers Stakes, the 'Midsummer Derby,' is rematch of Kentucky Derby
Sports News // 8 hours ago
Saturday's Travers Stakes, the 'Midsummer Derby,' is rematch of Kentucky Derby
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The "Midsummer Derby" at Saratoga pits the first three finishers from the Kentucky Derby against one another again in a highlight of a weekend racing program.
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade, agent cites 'only option'
NFL // 10 hours ago
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade, agent cites 'only option'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Former second-round NFL Draft pick Denzel Mims requested a trade from the New York Jets, his agent said in a statement.
Tour Championship golf: Favored Scheffler pushes lead to five strokes; Cantlay drops
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Tour Championship golf: Favored Scheffler pushes lead to five strokes; Cantlay drops
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler carded a first-round 5-under par to move to 15-under overall and maintain his lead through the first 18 holes of the 2022 Tour Championship in Atlanta.
College football, Tour Championship golf, NFL preseason lead weekend sports slate
Sports News // 15 hours ago
College football, Tour Championship golf, NFL preseason lead weekend sports slate
MIAMI, Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The first cluster of college football games, the Tour Championship golf tournament and NFL preseason finales will headline this weekend's sports events.
Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama
NFL // 15 hours ago
Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Many players would hold a grudge after losing their starting quarterback job to a college teammate, but Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa forged a stronger bond and still lean on each other for advice at the NFL level.
Thunder's Chet Holmgren, No. 2 NBA Draft pick, sustains season-ending injury
NBA // 1 day ago
Thunder's Chet Holmgren, No. 2 NBA Draft pick, sustains season-ending injury
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, sustained a foot injury and will miss his entire rookie season, the team announced Thursday.
Novak Djokovic withdraws from U.S. Open due to unvaccinated status
Sports News // 1 day ago
Novak Djokovic withdraws from U.S. Open due to unvaccinated status
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic withdrew from the 2022 U.S. Open because he is not allowed to travel to the United States under the government's vaccination policy for non-citizens, tournament officials said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Little League World Series: Tennessee gets rematch with Hawaii for U.S. title
Little League World Series: Tennessee gets rematch with Hawaii for U.S. title
Thunder's Chet Holmgren, No. 2 NBA Draft pick, sustains season-ending injury
Thunder's Chet Holmgren, No. 2 NBA Draft pick, sustains season-ending injury
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade, agent cites 'only option'
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade, agent cites 'only option'
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama
Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement