Little Leaguer who fell from bunk bed undergoes successful skullcap surgery

Easton Oliverson, in uniform for the Mountain Region Little League team from Snow Canyon, Utah, had successful surgery Friday to repair his skullcap. Photo courtesy of Little League International

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Easton Oliverson, the 12-year-old Utah boy who sustained head injuries from a bunk bed fall while with his team at the Little League World Series, had successful surgery Friday to repair his skullcap, his family announced on social media. "This sweet boy is out of surgery. We couldn't be more thrilled to let everyone know that his surgery went possible, his parents said on Twitter. "The doctors are very happy with the outcome, and we are so grateful." Advertisement

Easton's parents said he would spend Friday night in the pediatric intensive care unit at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, Pa.

Before the skullcap surgery, neurosurgeon Oded Goren called Easton's recovery "just fantastic."

Advertisement

"It's impossible to really predict at such early stages, but the way he recovered and the way the initial scans looked after his surgery ... there are no signs of injuries to the brain itself from the initial trauma," Goren told the Today program.

He said images after an earlier surgery showed no injuries to the brain from the fall in a dorm room.

RELATED Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed

"I'm hopeful to have a full recovery," Goren said.

The child's family said Thursday that he was moved out of the intensive care unit and into a regular hospital room before the skullcap surgery.

Easton, who plays for the Snow Canyon Little League team, sustained fractures of his skull and cheekbone.

The family said he was able to sit up in a chair, took two steps with assistance and drank and fed himself. They also said he is communicating more frequently and his voice is "significantly more clear" than it had been earlier.

Easton's team lost 10-2 on Sunday to Iowa in a game twice stopped because of lightning and rain -- the second break for three hours with one inning left. That loss came after a defeat Friday, 11-2, to a team from Nolensville, Tenn., in the double-elimination tournament.

Advertisement

But the focal point of his family and teammates now is on his recovery.

"We are so grateful for the faith and prayers of everyone who is rooting for Easton," the family wrote on Instagram. "We know that miracles are happening in his recovery because of them!"