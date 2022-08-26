Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 26, 2022 / 12:23 PM

Little League World Series: Tennessee gets rematch with Hawaii for U.S. title

By Alex Butler
1/2
The Nolensville Little League team (pictured) from Nolensville, Tenn., will take on Honolulu in the U.S. Final of the 2022 Little League World Series on Saturday in Williamsport, Pa. Photo courtesy of Little League International
The Nolensville Little League team (pictured) from Nolensville, Tenn., will take on Honolulu in the U.S. Final of the 2022 Little League World Series on Saturday in Williamsport, Pa. Photo courtesy of Little League International

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Honolulu Little League will represent the West Region against a Nolensville, Tenn., team from the Southeast Region in the U.S. Final of the 2022 Little League World Series on Saturday in Williamsport, Pa.

The winner of that game will meet the winner of the International Final -- teams from the Caribbean and Asia-Pacific regions -- in the 2022 Little League World Series Championship on Sunday in Williamsport.

Advertisement

The International finale will air at 12:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on ABC.

"This feels amazing," Nolensville pitcher-infielder Drew Chadwick told reporters Thursday at a news conference. "It's kinda hard to believe that in the whole world, we are one of the best four teams. It's awesome."

RELATED Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series

Honolulu will face Nolensville at 3:30 p.m. on the same channel.

The tournament finale will air at 3 p.m. Sunday on ABC. The third-place game, featuring the losers of the semifinal games, will air at 10 a.m. Sunday on ESPN.

Honolulu beat Nolensville 13-0 on Wednesday in the double-elimination tournament. The Hawaiian team also beat Bonney Lake, Wash., Massapequa, N.Y., and Pearland, Texas, to advance to the U.S. finale.

Advertisement

Nolensville beat Middleboro, Mass., Santa Clara, Utah, Hagerstown, Ind., and Pearland to advance.

"They beat us so bad last time that there is nobody expecting us to win," Nolensville coach Randy Huth said. "Those guys might not be able to be beat. Who knows? But if they can, somebody has gotta do it. If they are beatable, why not it be by us?"

Honolulu pitchers Jonnovyn Sniffen and Luke Hiromoto combined to allow just two hits and issued five strikeouts and one walk in Wednesday's four-inning win over Nolensville.

RELATED Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed

Outfielder/pitcher Cohen Sakamoto went 2 for 2 with two home runs and five RBIs in that victory. Outfielder/pitcher Ruston Hiyoto and infielder/pitcher Daly Watson also drove in two runs apiece for Honolulu.

"We've been stressing to our kids: Some days you are doing to do great and some days you are going to have a bad day," Honolulu manager Gerald Oda said Wednesday. "Whether you are the starting pitcher or the guy coming off the bench, you are just as important. We all have a role together."

Advertisement

Nolensville beat Pearland 7-1 on Thursday to advance to the semifinal. Chadwick allowed six hits and one run and tossed six strikeouts over six innings to earn that win.

First baseman Wright Martin and outfielder Josiah Porter each recorded two hits for Nolensville. Porter hit a grand slam in the victory. Catcher/pitcher Jack Rhodes is another key player for Nolensville.

Nearly 1,000 baseball and softball players, aged 10 to 16, from 78 teams competed in the respective Little League World Series tournaments, which started at the end of July. Midway Little League from Hewitt, Texas, beat a team from Delmar, Md., 5-4 in the softball finale Aug. 15 in Greenville, N.C.

Read More

Boy injured in Little League World Series bunk bed fall exits intensive care

Latest Headlines

Western Kentucky, Austin Peay to launch college football season
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Western Kentucky, Austin Peay to launch college football season
MIAMI, Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will host the Austin Peay Governors in the first game of Week 0, launching the first slate of games for the 2022 college football season.
Saturday's Travers Stakes, the 'Midsummer Derby,' is rematch of Kentucky Derby
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Saturday's Travers Stakes, the 'Midsummer Derby,' is rematch of Kentucky Derby
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The "Midsummer Derby" at Saratoga pits the first three finishers from the Kentucky Derby against one another again in a highlight of a weekend racing program.
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade, agent cites 'only option'
NFL // 4 hours ago
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade, agent cites 'only option'
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Former second-round NFL Draft pick Denzel Mims requested a trade from the New York Jets, his agent said in a statement.
Tour Championship golf: Favored Scheffler pushes lead to five strokes; Cantlay drops
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Tour Championship golf: Favored Scheffler pushes lead to five strokes; Cantlay drops
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler carded a first-round 5-under par to move to 15-under overall and maintain his lead through the first 18 holes of the 2022 Tour Championship in Atlanta.
College football, Tour Championship golf, NFL preseason lead weekend sports slate
Sports News // 9 hours ago
College football, Tour Championship golf, NFL preseason lead weekend sports slate
MIAMI, Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The first cluster of college football games, the Tour Championship golf tournament and NFL preseason finales will headline this weekend's sports events.
Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama
NFL // 9 hours ago
Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Many players would hold a grudge after losing their starting quarterback job to a college teammate, but Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa forged a stronger bond and still lean on each other for advice at the NFL level.
Thunder's Chet Holmgren, No. 2 NBA Draft pick, sustains season-ending injury
NBA // 23 hours ago
Thunder's Chet Holmgren, No. 2 NBA Draft pick, sustains season-ending injury
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, sustained a foot injury and will miss his entire rookie season, the team announced Thursday.
Novak Djokovic withdraws from U.S. Open due to unvaccinated status
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Novak Djokovic withdraws from U.S. Open due to unvaccinated status
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic withdrew from the 2022 U.S. Open because he is not allowed to travel to the United States under the government's vaccination policy for non-citizens, tournament officials said Thursday.
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
MLB // 1 day ago
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Corey Kahn, an outfielder from Pearland, Texas, made one of the best plays of the Little League World Series this year with a home run-robbing catch in Williamsport, Pa.
Cowboys All-Pro OT Tyron Smith tears hamstring, could miss months
NFL // 1 day ago
Cowboys All-Pro OT Tyron Smith tears hamstring, could miss months
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Dallas Cowboys All-Pro offensive tackle Tyron Smith was injured in a recent training camp session and could miss months of action to start the 2022 NFL season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Thunder's Chet Holmgren, No. 2 NBA Draft pick, sustains season-ending injury
Thunder's Chet Holmgren, No. 2 NBA Draft pick, sustains season-ending injury
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
Texas player robs hitter of home run at Little League World Series
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade, agent cites 'only option'
Jets WR Denzel Mims demands trade, agent cites 'only option'
Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama
Bond between NFL's Tagovailoa, Hurts stronger since QB battle at Alabama
Lakers to trade for Jazz G Patrick Beverley
Lakers to trade for Jazz G Patrick Beverley
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement