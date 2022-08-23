Trending
Aug. 23, 2022 / 8:09 AM

Gary Gaines, football coach chronicled in 'Friday Night Lights,' dies at 73

By Alex Butler

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Gary Gaines, the coach who had his 1989 Texas high school football team chronicled in the book and movie Friday Night Lights, died after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease, his family announced. He was 83.

Gaines' family said in a statement issued to CBS7 News, San Angelo Live and KTAB News that he died Monday afternoon in Lubbock, Texas.

"Following a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease, it is with great sadness that the family of coach Gary Gaines announce his peaceful passing this afternoon," the family said Monday night.

"Memorial plans will be announced in the coming days. Thank you for remembering our family in your thoughts and prayers."

RELATED Two Indiana State football players among those killed in weekend car crash

Gaines coached at several Texas high schools and had college stops at Texas Tech and Abilene Christian during his storied career. He spent his first four stops on the Texas high school circuit at Petersburg, Denver City, Tascosa (Amarillo) and Monahans. He then led Permian High School (Odessa) to a 16-0 record and a state championship in 1989.

H.G. Bissinger's Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team, and a Dream, published in 1991, chronicled that 1989 season. The book was turned into the 2004 movie Friday Night Lights, with actor Billy Bob Thornton portraying Gaines.

Gaines spent the 1990 through 1993 seasons as a linebackers coach at Texas Tech, but returned to high school coaching in 1994 at Abilene High School. He coached San Angelo Central from 1996 to 1999 and returned to college at Abilene Christian in 2000. Gaines spent the end of his career at Permian from 2009 to 2012.

RELATED Buccaneers unsure when QB Tom Brady will return from leave of absence

He logged a 127-93-5 record as a high school coach and went 21-30 in college.

"Mojo Nation has lost not only a great coach, but a wonderful and caring friend and mentor to many," Permian said in a social media statement posted Monday night.

The Crane, Texas, native played quarterback at Angelo State University. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and children Bradley Gaines and Nicole Gaines Strader.

"The ACU football community is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Texas coaching legend Gary Gaines, who spent five years at the helm of the Wildcat program," Abilene Christian said. "We are sending our condolences to the Gaines family."

