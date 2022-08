1/5

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban will be 78 years old when his extension expires. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The University of Alabama agreed to add one year to Nick Saban's contract and give the football coach a raise, the school announced Tuesday. The school's system trustees' compensation committee voted to approve the deal Tuesday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Advertisement

Saban, who agreed to an eight-year, $84.8 million contract extension last summer, is now under contract until he is 78 years old. His pact is now worth $93.6 million.

Saban is set to make an average of $11.7 million per year under the new terms of his new extension. He will receive a base salary of $305,000 annually, in addition to a talent fee.

His talent fee in the first year of the contract will be $9.6 million, and will increase every year to a maximum of $12.4 million in the final year of the deal.

Saban's talent fee for the 2020-21 campaign was $8.43 million.

The committee also approved contracts for Alabama gymnastics coach Ashley Johnston and assistant men's basketball coach Antoine Pettway.

Saban, 70, went 7-6 in his first season at Alabama in 2007. He went on to own an overall record of 183-25 over his first 16 seasons at the school. Saban also led the Crimson Tide to six national titles. Alabama went 13-2 and lost to Georgia in the College Football Playoff title game on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.

Saban has a 274-67-1 record 27 seasons as a college head coach. Alabama will host Utah State in the first game of the season Sept. 3 in Tuscaloosa.