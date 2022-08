FirstEnergy Stadium, the home of the Cleveland Browns, will host a college hockey game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines on Feb. 18 in Cleveland. Photo by Jon Ridinger/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Longtime rivals Ohio State and Michigan will battle in the first-ever hockey game held at the Cleveland Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium on Feb. 18 in Cleveland, the Browns' ownership group announced Monday. Haslam Sports Group said tickets for the game, dubbed the "Faceoff on the Lake," will go on sale at 10 a.m. EDT Aug. 29 to season ticket holders from the Browns and MLS' Columbus Crew. Public ticket sales will start Sept. 7. Advertisement

"This is a great opportunity for our program," Ohio State coach Steve Rohlik said. "We are excited to have the chance to play in a rivalry game outdoors in the home of the Browns. It is an experience that will create memories for a lifetime."

Michigan went 31-10-1 last season and finished third in USCHO.com's 2021-22 NCAA Division I men's hockey rankings. Ohio State went 22-13-2 and finished 16th.

Michigan went 3-1 in four meetings last season against Ohio State. The Wolverines are scheduled to open the 2022-23 season with a home exhibition game against Windsor on Oct. 1 at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The Buckeyes will host Mercyhurst on Oct. 1 in Erie, Pa. The Wolverines and Buckeyes are schedule to meet four times in the regular season.