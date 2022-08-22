Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 22, 2022 / 12:55 PM

Two Indiana State football players among those killed in weekend car crash

By Alex Butler
Former Indiana State linebacker Christian Eubanks, who participated in fall camp earlier this month in Terre Haute, Ind., died from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Riley, Ind. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Athletics
Former Indiana State linebacker Christian Eubanks, who participated in fall camp earlier this month in Terre Haute, Ind., died from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Riley, Ind. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Athletics

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Two players from Indiana State's football team were among three people killed in a Sunday morning single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind., Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said Monday.

A police news release said that freshman linebacker Christian Eubanks, 18, freshman defensive back Caleb VanHooser, 19, and sophomore Jayden Musili, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Advertisement

Two other passengers, 20-year-old Omarian Dixon and 19-year-old John Moore, were freed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital to be treated for "serious injuries," Plasse said.

Moore and Dixon also are on the football team. A police investigation into the matter is ongoing.

RELATED Three Indiana State University students killed in single-vehicle crash

"There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy," ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said in a news release from the Terre Haute-based school.

"We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved. The Sycamore family is mourning and will support each other in this time of grief."

Officers responded to the scene at 1:34 a.m. EDT Sunday. Plasse said police found the vehicle had left the road, struck a tree and caught fire.

Advertisement

"It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families," Sycamores football coach Curt Mallory said.

"Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."

Dixon, a running back, and Moore, a linebacker, were redshirt freshmen last season for the Sycamores.

RELATED Brother of former NFL DB wanted after deadly shooting at youth football game

The school is offering counseling services for students, faculty and staff. The ISU women's soccer match scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Stadium has been postponed.

Sycamores student-athletes gathered to mourn the losses Sunday night at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Wolfgang Petersen arrives at the Tribeca Film Festival screening of his new movie "Poseiden" at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center in New York on May 6, 2006. The director died on August 16 at age 81. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

College football: FIU's Luke Knox, brother of Bills' Dawson Knox, dies at 22

Latest Headlines

Raiders to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to Vikings
NFL // 1 hour ago
Raiders to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to Vikings
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings, the Vikings announced Monday.
OSU to play Michigan in first hockey game at Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium
Sports News // 2 hours ago
OSU to play Michigan in first hockey game at Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Longtime rivals Ohio State and Michigan will battle in the first-ever hockey game held at the Cleveland Browns' FirstEnergy Stadium on Feb. 18 in Cleveland, the Browns' ownership group announced Monday.
QB Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers, ends preseason hiatus
NFL // 2 hours ago
QB Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers, ends preseason hiatus
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Veteran quarterback Tom Brady returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers facility Monday in Tampa, Fla., ending a two-week hiatus from practice and preseason games, a league source told UPI.
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt tests positive for COVID-19, out for 2 preseason games
NFL // 3 hours ago
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt tests positive for COVID-19, out for 2 preseason games
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Veteran defensive end J.J. Watt tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Arizona Cardinals' final two preseason games, the team announced.
Nest, Spendarella sparkle in weekend races for 3-year-old fillies
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Nest, Spendarella sparkle in weekend races for 3-year-old fillies
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Nest and Spendarella sparkled in weekend races for 3-year-old fillies, promising 2-year-olds emerged from coast to coast and Breeders' Cup contenders were on full display.
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux says he's 'good' after knee injury
NFL // 4 hours ago
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux says he's 'good' after knee injury
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux told reporters he is "good" after he appeared to sustain a knee injury during a preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Giants plan to further examine the knee Monday.
Golf playoffs: Cantlay wins BMW, Scheffler earns Tour Championship lead
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Golf playoffs: Cantlay wins BMW, Scheffler earns Tour Championship lead
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Patrick Cantlay carded a final round 2-under to earn a one-shot victory in the BMW Championship and move up to No. 2 in the FedExCup Playoffs standings. Scottie Scheffler leads the field entering the Tour Championship.
Tua Tagovailoa makes 2022 debut, Raiders edge Dolphins
NFL // 1 day ago
Tua Tagovailoa makes 2022 debut, Raiders edge Dolphins
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders hit the left upright on a go-ahead field goal attempt with 1:37 remaining, resulting in a narrow Las Vegas Raiders preseason win Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Panthers QB Matt Corral sustains 'significant' foot injury; season in doubt
NFL // 1 day ago
Panthers QB Matt Corral sustains 'significant' foot injury; season in doubt
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Corral sustained a "significant" left foot injury, which could put his rookie season in doubt, coach Matt Rhule told reporters Saturday in Spartanburg, S.C.
Dolphins coach observed key to QB Tua Tagovailoa development at luau
NFL // 3 days ago
Dolphins coach observed key to QB Tua Tagovailoa development at luau
MIAMI, Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Mike McDaniel observed what a key component of his job would be when he made an observation about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at an off-season luau charity event, the Miami Dolphins coach said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Boy injured in Little League World Series bunk bed fall exits intensive care
Boy injured in Little League World Series bunk bed fall exits intensive care
QB Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers, ends preseason hiatus
QB Tom Brady returns to Buccaneers, ends preseason hiatus
Golf playoffs: Cantlay wins BMW, Scheffler earns Tour Championship lead
Golf playoffs: Cantlay wins BMW, Scheffler earns Tour Championship lead
Raiders to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to Vikings
Raiders to trade quarterback Nick Mullens to Vikings
Tua Tagovailoa makes 2022 debut, Raiders edge Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa makes 2022 debut, Raiders edge Dolphins
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement