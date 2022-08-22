Two Indiana State football players among those killed in weekend car crash

Former Indiana State linebacker Christian Eubanks, who participated in fall camp earlier this month in Terre Haute, Ind., died from injuries he sustained in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday in Riley, Ind. Photo courtesy of Indiana State Athletics

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Two players from Indiana State's football team were among three people killed in a Sunday morning single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind., Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said Monday. A police news release said that freshman linebacker Christian Eubanks, 18, freshman defensive back Caleb VanHooser, 19, and sophomore Jayden Musili, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Advertisement

Two other passengers, 20-year-old Omarian Dixon and 19-year-old John Moore, were freed from the vehicle and transported to a hospital to be treated for "serious injuries," Plasse said.

Moore and Dixon also are on the football team. A police investigation into the matter is ongoing.

"There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy," ISU President Deborah J. Curtis said in a news release from the Terre Haute-based school.

"We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved. The Sycamore family is mourning and will support each other in this time of grief."

Officers responded to the scene at 1:34 a.m. EDT Sunday. Plasse said police found the vehicle had left the road, struck a tree and caught fire.

"It is a terrible day for Indiana State football and a devastating loss for both the Eubanks and the VanHooser families," Sycamores football coach Curt Mallory said.

"Both young men were quality individuals who were loved and respected by their teammates and this staff. To say they will be missed is an understatement. Our continued prayers and support are with their families, friends, and teammates during this difficult time."

Dixon, a running back, and Moore, a linebacker, were redshirt freshmen last season for the Sycamores.

The school is offering counseling services for students, faculty and staff. The ISU women's soccer match scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Stadium has been postponed.

Sycamores student-athletes gathered to mourn the losses Sunday night at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute.

