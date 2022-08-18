Trending
Aug. 18, 2022 / 8:20 AM

College football: Top recruit Keon Keeley decommits from Notre Dame

By Alex Butler

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Keon Keeley, the highest-ranked prospect in Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class, will decommit from the Fighting Irish football program, the defensive end announced.

Keeley posted his decision Wednesday night on Twitter. He is the No. 24 overall recruit in the class, according to the ESPN 300 rankings for 2023. He is the highest-rated defensive end and the No. 5 prospect from Florida.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank the University of Notre Dame and their tremendous staff for spending the time to recruit me to Notre Dame," Keeley wrote. "I'm truly grateful for the opportunity.

"Making a decision that will ultimately affect my life's path has been quite challenging and cannot be understated. With that said, I will be decommitting from the University of Notre Dame."

RELATED Texas Longhorns football legend Steve Worster dies at 73

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defender attends Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Fla. He also received offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech and North Carolina, among other schools.

Keeley is the No. 7 recruit in the 247Sports rankings for the class of 2023. He is the No. 19 recruit in the Rivals250 rankings.

"I hope everyone understands my need to ensure I find the right path," Keeley wrote.

Peyton Bown, a safety from Denton, Texas, is now the highest-rated prospect committed to Notre Dame from the 2023 class. He is the No. 30 prospect in the class. Baton Rouge, La., linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, the No. 38 prospect, also is committed to the Fighting Irish.

Seven players from the Top 100 of the ESPN 300 are committed to Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish will start the regular season against Ohio State on Sept. 3 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Arch Manning: High school QB from NFL family commits to Texas Notre Dame upsets No. 1 Tennessee, reaches College World Series

