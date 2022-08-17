Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 17, 2022 / 11:06 AM

LIV Golf's Patrick Reed files $750M defamation suit against Golf Channel, commentator

By Alex Butler
1/5
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed files $750M defamation suit against Golf Channel, commentator
LIV Golf's Patrick Reed claims that Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee are conspiring with the PGA Tour and others to defame him. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Patrick Reed sued Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee for defamation, claiming they "conspired" to defame him and other LIV Golf players, court filings show. He seeks $750 million in damages.

Reed filed the civil lawsuit Tuesday in the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of Texas' Houston division. He asked for a jury trial.

Advertisement

NBC Sports Group, which owns Golf Channel, declined to comment. Chamblee did not respond to messages left on his phone.

LIV Golf has faced constant criticism from the PGA Tour and some golf fans since the breakaway, Saudi-backed golf competition launched two months ago. They often cited Saudi Arabia's poor human rights record.

RELATED Judge rejects LIV golfers' attempt to play in FedExCup Playoffs

The PGA Tour announced in June that members who participate without consent in LIV Golf events would be suspended.

In Tuesday's filings, Reed's lawyers state that it is "evident" that Golf Channel and Chamblee "have conspired with the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour" and they "continue to use the same and or similar tactics to defame other LIV players, and LIV, with the intention to destroy them and their families professionally and personally."

Advertisement

The lawyers contend that those efforts are intended to "eliminate" LIV Golf and its participants as "competitors to the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour."

RELATED PGA Tour asks judge to deny LIV golfers' motion to participate in FexEx Cup

Reed's lawyers also said that Golf Channel and Chamblee conspired with PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan to defame him for nine years, since the player was 23. They also cited several instances of Chamblee calling him a cheater in golf tournaments, a claim Reed denies.

The filings say that Golf Channel and Chamblee allegedly "misreported information with falsity and/or reckless disregard of the truth" with malice and "purposely omitted pertinent, key material facts to mislead the public."

Reed's lawyers claim Golf Channel and Chamblee are "actively targeting" him to "destroy his reputation, create hate, and a hostile work environment" and have "the intention to discredit his name and accomplishments as a young, elite, world-class golfer, and the good and caring person, husband and father of two children, he is."

RELATED Mickelson, 10 other LIV golfers sue PGA Tour over suspensions

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman of the Northern District of California denied a motion for a temporary restraining order from three LIV Golf participants, who tried to overturn a PGA Tour suspension and enter the FedExCup Playoffs.

Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were among the 11 competitors from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour two weeks ago, but were the only plaintiffs to request entrance to the FedExCup Playoffs.

Advertisement

In the latter issue, which isn't expected to be heard in court until next year, all 11 plaintiffs seek to overturn their suspensions and compete in PGA Tour events.

Reed is not among those 11 plaintiffs.

On Tuesday, golfer Tiger Woods met with several top golfers to talk about the future of the PGA Tour, several players told reporters Tuesday at news conferences.

"I think it's good that a lot of the players are getting together to discuss the situation out here," golfer Patrick Cantlay said in his news conference at the BMW Championship on Tuesday in Wilmington, Del.

The FedExCup Playoffs will continue with the BMW Championship on Thursday in Wilmington. The second tournament of the three-leg playoff system will run through Sunday at Wilmington Country Club.

The LIV Golf Series will continue with LIV Golf Boston from Sept. 2 through 4 at The International in Bolton, Ma.

Henrik Stenson wins LIV Golf Bedminster invitational

Swedish Golfer Henrik Stenson (C) raises the trophy on the podium after winning the individual competition at the LIV Golf invitational at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on July 31. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Chargers, safety Derwin James, agree to $76.4 million extension
NFL // 57 minutes ago
Chargers, safety Derwin James, agree to $76.4 million extension
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers and All-Pro safety Derwin James have agreed to a four-year, $76.4 million contract extension.
Elon Musk jokes about buying Manchester United, prompts Twitter swarm
Soccer // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk jokes about buying Manchester United, prompts Twitter swarm
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Billionaire Elon Musk prompted nearly a million interactions on Twitter when he claimed that he was going to buy Premier League soccer club Manchester United. The Tesla CEO later revealed he was joking.
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended for phone-losing slide vs. Diamondbacks
MLB // 4 hours ago
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended for phone-losing slide vs. Diamondbacks
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro, whose phone flew out of his pocket during a recent slide into third base, was suspended for one game for violating MLB's electronic device policy, the league said.
Seahawks QB Drew Lock tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Bears
NFL // 5 hours ago
Seahawks QB Drew Lock tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Bears
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Quarterback Drew Lock tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Seattle Seahawks' preseason game Thursday against the Chicago Bears, the Seahawks announced.
FedExCup Playoffs: McIlroy, Rahm favored in golf's BMW Championship
Sports News // 8 hours ago
FedExCup Playoffs: McIlroy, Rahm favored in golf's BMW Championship
MIAMI, Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy is still favored to win this week's BMW Championship, the second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, despite missing the third-round cut in the playoff opener last week in Memphis.
Athletics call up top prospect Shea Langeliers
MLB // 22 hours ago
Athletics call up top prospect Shea Langeliers
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Oakland Athletics called up top prospect Shea Langeliers from their Triple-A affiliate, they announced Tuesday.
Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed
MLB // 22 hours ago
Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old from Snow Canyon's Little League World Series team, underwent emergency surgery after he fell out of bed and injured his head in Williamsport, Pa. He remains in an intensive care unit.
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
NFL // 1 day ago
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
MIAMI, Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Derrick Henry, Davante Adams and Josh Allen are among the leaders at their positions in UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's Top 200 fantasy football players for the 2022 NFL season.
Bronny James, LeBron's 17-year-old son, completes impressive dunk in Paris
NBA // 1 day ago
Bronny James, LeBron's 17-year-old son, completes impressive dunk in Paris
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Bronny James, the 17-year-old son of NBA star LeBron James, showed off a bit of his repertoire in a recent select basketball tournament, rising above a defender for an impressive one-handed dunk.
Buccaneers, OLB/DE Carl Nassib agree to one-year deal
NFL // 1 day ago
Buccaneers, OLB/DE Carl Nassib agree to one-year deal
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and outside linebacker/defensive end Carl Nassib agreed to terms on a one-year contract.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended for phone-losing slide vs. Diamondbacks
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro suspended for phone-losing slide vs. Diamondbacks
Bronny James, LeBron's 17-year-old son, completes impressive dunk in Paris
Bronny James, LeBron's 17-year-old son, completes impressive dunk in Paris
Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed
Little League World Series player has emergency surgery after fall from bed
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
Fantasy football: Henry, Adams, Allen among leaders in Top 200 rankings
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, moves within 7 of Alex Rodriguez
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, moves within 7 of Alex Rodriguez
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement