Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 15, 2022 / 10:00 AM

Tennis: American Coco Gauff jumps to No. 1 in doubles rankings

By Alex Butler
1/5
Tennis: American Coco Gauff jumps to No. 1 in doubles rankings
Cori "Coco" Gauff (pictured) teamed up with American Jessica Pegula to win the doubles title at the National Bank Open on Sunday in Toronto. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- American teen tennis star Cori "Coco" Gauff is now the No. 1 doubles player in the world, the WTA revealed Monday in its latest rankings release.

Gauff, 18, teamed up with fellow American Jessica Pegula to beat American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez in three sets in the National Bank Open women's doubles final Sunday in Toronto.

Advertisement

"Being No. 1 is pretty cool," Gauff told reporters Sunday, when she learned she would likely achieve the ranking Monday. "I have no words.

"I didn't really know it was coming this week or what I had to do."

RELATED Serena Williams to 'move on' from tennis after U.S. Open

Gauff ranked No. 6 in doubles last week. Belgium's Elise Mertens dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in doubles. Pegula is No. 8 in doubles.

Gauff and Pegula also reached the doubles final of the 2022 French Open. They lost that match to France's Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

Gauff and teammate Caty McNally also reached the doubles final at the 2021 U.S. Open, where they lost to Australia's Samantha Stosur and China's Zhang Shuai.

RELATED Naomi Osaka splits with tennis coach Wim Fissette

Gauff now owns five doubles titles. The Delray Beach, Fla., resident is the No. 12 player in the WTA singles rankings, which are led by Poland's Iga Swiatek.

Advertisement

No. 6 Simona Halep of Romania claimed the women's singles title, with a three-set victory over Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia on Sunday in Toronto. Halep beat Gauff in the quarterfinals in the singles circuit.

Gauff is set to face Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday in Cincinnati. Gauff and Pegula received a first-round bye in the doubles draw.

RELATED Wimbledon champ Djokovic doesn't expect to play at U.S. Open due to COVID-19 rules

The Western & Southern Open will serve as a warmup for the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam of the tennis season. The major hard-court tournament will run from Aug. 29 through Sept. 11 in Flushing, N.Y.

Latest Headlines

Texas Longhorns football legend Steve Worster dies at 73
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Texas Longhorns football legend Steve Worster dies at 73
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Former Texas fullback Steve Worster, who is credited as a pioneer of football's wishbone offense, has died, the school announced. He was 73.
Santin wins Arlington Million, Dalika takes Beverly D at Churchill Downs
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Santin wins Arlington Million, Dalika takes Beverly D at Churchill Downs
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Santin won the Arlington Million and Dalika took the Beverly D. at Churchill Downs while Casa Creed posted an upset win in the Fourstardave at Saratoga as turf runners took another star turn in weekend horse racing.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, moves within 7 of Alex Rodriguez
MLB // 2 hours ago
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, moves within 7 of Alex Rodriguez
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Designated hitter Albert Pujols pummeled two homers on Sunday in a St. Louis Cardinals victory over the Milwaukee Brewers to move just seven behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time home runs list.
Will Zalatoris wins St. Jude Championship, takes FedExCup Playoffs lead
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Will Zalatoris wins St. Jude Championship, takes FedExCup Playoffs lead
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Golfer Will Zalatoris picked a great time to earn his first PGA Tour victory, claiming the St. Jude Championship and earning a lead in the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs in Memphis.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Raiders
NFL // 2 days ago
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Raiders
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in the team's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Friday.
Giants mourn Tim Lincecum's wife, who died from cancer
MLB // 2 days ago
Giants mourn Tim Lincecum's wife, who died from cancer
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants offered condolences and honored Cristin Coleman, the wife of former pitcher Tim Lincecum, who recently died after she battled cancer.
Travis Shumake: NHRA's first openly gay driver to debut Friday
Sports News // 2 days ago
Travis Shumake: NHRA's first openly gay driver to debut Friday
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Travis Shumake will make his debut Friday as the first openly gay driver in history to complete in a national event on the National Hot Rod Association racing circuit.
Judge gives early approval to $24 million equal pay settlement for U.S. women's soccer team
Soccer // 3 days ago
Judge gives early approval to $24 million equal pay settlement for U.S. women's soccer team
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A federal judge has granted preliminary approval to a $24 million settlement between the U.S. Soccer Federation and the U.S. Women's National Team over a lawsuit seeking equal pay for the men's and women's teams.
Titans QB Malik Willis scores impressive TD, benched for not throwing
NFL // 3 days ago
Titans QB Malik Willis scores impressive TD, benched for not throwing
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Malik Willis scored on an impressive touchdown run in his NFL debut, but was benched by coach Mike Vrabel for not throwing enough in a Tennessee Titans preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
NBA to retire Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey
NBA // 3 days ago
NBA to retire Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The NBA will permanently retire Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey throughout the league, the National Basketball Players Association and league announced. Russell died July 31 at 88 years old.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, moves within 7 of Alex Rodriguez
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, moves within 7 of Alex Rodriguez
Giants mourn Tim Lincecum's wife, who died from cancer
Giants mourn Tim Lincecum's wife, who died from cancer
Travis Shumake: NHRA's first openly gay driver to debut Friday
Travis Shumake: NHRA's first openly gay driver to debut Friday
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Raiders
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Raiders
Will Zalatoris wins St. Jude Championship, takes FedExCup Playoffs lead
Will Zalatoris wins St. Jude Championship, takes FedExCup Playoffs lead
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement