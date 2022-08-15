Tennis: American Coco Gauff jumps to No. 1 in doubles rankings

1/5

Cori "Coco" Gauff (pictured) teamed up with American Jessica Pegula to win the doubles title at the National Bank Open on Sunday in Toronto. File Photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- American teen tennis star Cori "Coco" Gauff is now the No. 1 doubles player in the world, the WTA revealed Monday in its latest rankings release. Gauff, 18, teamed up with fellow American Jessica Pegula to beat American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez in three sets in the National Bank Open women's doubles final Sunday in Toronto. Advertisement

"Being No. 1 is pretty cool," Gauff told reporters Sunday, when she learned she would likely achieve the ranking Monday. "I have no words.

"I didn't really know it was coming this week or what I had to do."

Gauff ranked No. 6 in doubles last week. Belgium's Elise Mertens dropped from No. 1 to No. 4 in doubles. Pegula is No. 8 in doubles.

Gauff and Pegula also reached the doubles final of the 2022 French Open. They lost that match to France's Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

Gauff and teammate Caty McNally also reached the doubles final at the 2021 U.S. Open, where they lost to Australia's Samantha Stosur and China's Zhang Shuai.

Gauff now owns five doubles titles.

Gauff now owns five doubles titles. The Delray Beach, Fla., resident is the No. 12 player in the WTA singles rankings, which are led by Poland's Iga Swiatek.

No. 6 Simona Halep of Romania claimed the women's singles title, with a three-set victory over Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia on Sunday in Toronto. Halep beat Gauff in the quarterfinals in the singles circuit.

Gauff is set to face Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday in Cincinnati. Gauff and Pegula received a first-round bye in the doubles draw.

The Western & Southern Open will serve as a warmup for the U.S. Open, the final Grand Slam of the tennis season. The major hard-court tournament will run from Aug. 29 through Sept. 11 in Flushing, N.Y.