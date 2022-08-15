Trending
Cameron Smith withdraws from BMW Championship

By Alex Butler
Australian Cameron Smith, who sits in third place in the FedExCup standings, withdrew from this week's BMW Championship. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, withdrew from the BMW Championship due to hip discomfort, his agent announced Monday.

"Unfortunately, Cam will be unable to compete in the BMW Championship this week in Wilmington, Del.," Wasserman agent Bud Martin said in a statement issued through the PGA Tour.

"He has been dealing with some on-and-off hip discomfort for several months and through it best to rest this week in his pursuit of the FedExCup."

Smith tied for 13th in last weekend's St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs. The 2022 British Open champion was tied for third and stood two strokes back of leader J.J. Spaun after the third round of the tournament.

RELATED Will Zalatoris wins St. Jude Championship, takes FedExCup Playoffs lead

Smith was then assessed a two-stroke penalty before Sunday's final round after officials ruled he played from the wrong place during the third round.

The 28-year-old Australian carded seven Top 10 finishes so far this season. He won the Players Championship and Sentury Tournament of Champions, in addition to his first career major title.

Will Zalatoris, who won the St. Jude Championship, is now the top player in the FedExCup standings. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is No. 2 and Smith is No. 3. Sam Burns and Tony Finau are fourth and fifth in the standings, respectively.

RELATED Golf game leads North Carolina man to $250,000 lottery prize

The BMW Championship will run from Thursday through Sunday at Wilmington Country Club. The Tour Championship, the final leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, will run from Aug. 25 through 28 at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta.

RELATED Judge rejects LIV golfers' attempt to play in FedExCup Playoffs

Latest Headlines

Tennis: American Coco Gauff jumps to No. 1 in doubles rankings
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Tennis: American Coco Gauff jumps to No. 1 in doubles rankings
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- American teen tennis star Cori "Coco" Gauff is now the No. 1 doubles player in the world, the WTA revealed Monday in its latest rankings release.
Texas Longhorns football legend Steve Worster dies at 73
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Texas Longhorns football legend Steve Worster dies at 73
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Former Texas fullback Steve Worster, who is credited as a pioneer of football's wishbone offense, has died, the school announced. He was 73.
Santin wins Arlington Million, Dalika takes Beverly D at Churchill Downs
Sports News // 3 hours ago
Santin wins Arlington Million, Dalika takes Beverly D at Churchill Downs
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Santin won the Arlington Million and Dalika took the Beverly D. at Churchill Downs while Casa Creed posted an upset win in the Fourstardave at Saratoga as turf runners took another star turn in weekend horse racing.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, moves within 7 of Alex Rodriguez
MLB // 3 hours ago
Cardinals' Albert Pujols homers twice, moves within 7 of Alex Rodriguez
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Designated hitter Albert Pujols pummeled two homers on Sunday in a St. Louis Cardinals victory over the Milwaukee Brewers to move just seven behind Alex Rodriguez for fourth on the all-time home runs list.
Will Zalatoris wins St. Jude Championship, takes FedExCup Playoffs lead
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Will Zalatoris wins St. Jude Championship, takes FedExCup Playoffs lead
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Golfer Will Zalatoris picked a great time to earn his first PGA Tour victory, claiming the St. Jude Championship and earning a lead in the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs in Memphis.
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Raiders
NFL // 2 days ago
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins tests positive for COVID-19, out vs. Raiders
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in the team's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Friday.
Giants mourn Tim Lincecum's wife, who died from cancer
MLB // 3 days ago
Giants mourn Tim Lincecum's wife, who died from cancer
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants offered condolences and honored Cristin Coleman, the wife of former pitcher Tim Lincecum, who recently died after she battled cancer.
Travis Shumake: NHRA's first openly gay driver to debut Friday
Sports News // 3 days ago
Travis Shumake: NHRA's first openly gay driver to debut Friday
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Travis Shumake will make his debut Friday as the first openly gay driver in history to complete in a national event on the National Hot Rod Association racing circuit.
Judge gives early approval to $24 million equal pay settlement for U.S. women's soccer team
Soccer // 3 days ago
Judge gives early approval to $24 million equal pay settlement for U.S. women's soccer team
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A federal judge has granted preliminary approval to a $24 million settlement between the U.S. Soccer Federation and the U.S. Women's National Team over a lawsuit seeking equal pay for the men's and women's teams.
Titans QB Malik Willis scores impressive TD, benched for not throwing
NFL // 3 days ago
Titans QB Malik Willis scores impressive TD, benched for not throwing
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Rookie quarterback Malik Willis scored on an impressive touchdown run in his NFL debut, but was benched by coach Mike Vrabel for not throwing enough in a Tennessee Titans preseason loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
