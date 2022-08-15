Cameron Smith withdraws from BMW Championship

1/5

Australian Cameron Smith, who sits in third place in the FedExCup standings, withdrew from this week's BMW Championship. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, withdrew from the BMW Championship due to hip discomfort, his agent announced Monday. "Unfortunately, Cam will be unable to compete in the BMW Championship this week in Wilmington, Del.," Wasserman agent Bud Martin said in a statement issued through the PGA Tour. Advertisement

"He has been dealing with some on-and-off hip discomfort for several months and through it best to rest this week in his pursuit of the FedExCup."

Smith tied for 13th in last weekend's St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs. The 2022 British Open champion was tied for third and stood two strokes back of leader J.J. Spaun after the third round of the tournament.

Smith was then assessed a two-stroke penalty before Sunday's final round after officials ruled he played from the wrong place during the third round.

The 28-year-old Australian carded seven Top 10 finishes so far this season. He won the Players Championship and Sentury Tournament of Champions, in addition to his first career major title.

Will Zalatoris, who won the St. Jude Championship, is now the top player in the FedExCup standings. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is No. 2 and Smith is No. 3. Sam Burns and Tony Finau are fourth and fifth in the standings, respectively.

The BMW Championship will run from Thursday through Sunday at Wilmington Country Club. The Tour Championship, the final leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, will run from Aug. 25 through 28 at East Lake Golf Course in Atlanta.