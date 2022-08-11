FuelFest, hosted by brother of late actor Paul Walker, draws 30,000 in Japan

1/6

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- FuelFest, a festival that features rare cars from around the world and founded by the brother of late actor Paul Walker, drew 30,000 people this year in Shizuoka, Japan, organizers announced Thursday. Hundreds of exotic and modified vehicles flocked to Fuji International Speedway for the one-day event. They enjoyed drifting, a car show, surprise guests, live music and more. Advertisement

"Thank you for your incredibly warm welcome, all 30,000 of you," FuelFest wrote Thursday on Instagram. "The show was absolutely amazing.

"We're just gonna say it now: 2023 is happening! We will see you next year! We owe a huge thank you to the staff and crew that worked so hard with us on this show."

Organizers said this year's event featured a 200-car parade around the 2.8-mile track, which has hosted Formula 1 and other professional racing circuits.

Cody Walker, who is also an actor, and co-founder Chris Lee started FuelFest in 2019 as a way to honor Paul Walker's legacy.

Paul Walker, who starred in the Fast & Furious movie franchise, died in 2013 in a single-car accident in Santa Clarita, Calif. He was 40.

A portion of FuelFest proceeds go to Reach Out WorldWide, a non-profit charity Paul Walker founded in 2010. The charity aids those impacted by natural disasters.

West Palm Beach, Fla., Dallas, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City are among the previous cities that hosted FuelFest.

"I've been grateful to witness the tremendous support of the car community of which Paul was so involved," Cody Walker wrote on FuelFest.com.

"Over the past five years, I've hosted car shows all over the world to benefit Reach Out WorldWide -- from Australia, Hong Kong, China, Japan -- to right in my backyard in Santa Clarita.

"Since taking over Paul's foundation in 2014, it has been my honor to help carry on his legacy, and it is inherent in the mission of FuelFest to continue to provide this charitable aspect."

The event will be held again Oct. 22 in Las Vegas.

