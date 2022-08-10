Judge rejects LIV golfers' attempt to play in FedExCup Playoffs

1/5

Talor Gooch was among three LIV Golf Series competitors who filed for a temporary restraining order to allow then to play in the FedExCup Playoffs, despite being suspended by the PGA Tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge denied a motion for a temporary restraining order from three LIV Golf participants who tried to overturn a PGA Tour suspension and enter the FedExCup Playoffs, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced. U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman of the Northern District of California denied the motion in a bench ruling Tuesday in San Jose. Monahan issued a memo to Tour members to announce the decision. Advertisement

"It appears to the court that the LIV contracts, negotiated by the players and consummated between the parties, were based upon the players' calculation of what they would be leaving behind and the amount the players would need to monetize to compensate for those losses," Freeman said in her ruling, according to ESPN.

"I do agree with the defendants [the PGA Tour] that those losses were well-known to the players at the time and clearly monetized."

Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were among the 11 competitors from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour last week, but were the only plaintiffs to request entrance to the FedExCup Playoffs.

In the latter issue, which isn't expected to be heard in court until next year, all 11 plaintiffs seek to overturn their suspensions and compete in PGA Tour events.

On Monday, the Tour asked the judge to deny the request for the temporary restraining order. Tour officials announced the 122-player field for the St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, Monday morning. Gooch, Swafford and Jones were not included.

"With [Tuesday's] news, our players, fans and partners can now focus on what really matters over the next three weeks: the best players in the world competing in the FedExCup Playoffs, capping off an incredibly compelling season with the crowning of the FedExCup champion at the Tour Championship," Monahan said in his memo to Tour members.

"I encourage you to reach out to me or any member of our staff for further insight, and I appreciate everything you do and have done for the PGA Tour."

LIV Golf issued a statement Tuesday night and said it was "disappointed" Gooch, Swafford and Jones "won't be allowed to play golf."

"No one gains by banning golfers from playing," LIV Golf said.

The St. Jude Championship will tee off Thursday and runs through Sunday at TPC Southwind in Memphis. The FedExCup Playoffs will continue next week with the BMW Championship. The Tour Championship will run from Aug. 25 through 28. The FedExCup champion will receive an $18 million prize.

