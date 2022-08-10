Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 10, 2022 / 10:39 AM

Judge rejects LIV golfers' attempt to play in FedExCup Playoffs

By Alex Butler
1/5
Judge rejects LIV golfers' attempt to play in FedExCup Playoffs
Talor Gooch was among three LIV Golf Series competitors who filed for a temporary restraining order to allow then to play in the FedExCup Playoffs, despite being suspended by the PGA Tour. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge denied a motion for a temporary restraining order from three LIV Golf participants who tried to overturn a PGA Tour suspension and enter the FedExCup Playoffs, Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced.

U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman of the Northern District of California denied the motion in a bench ruling Tuesday in San Jose. Monahan issued a memo to Tour members to announce the decision.

Advertisement

"It appears to the court that the LIV contracts, negotiated by the players and consummated between the parties, were based upon the players' calculation of what they would be leaving behind and the amount the players would need to monetize to compensate for those losses," Freeman said in her ruling, according to ESPN.

"I do agree with the defendants [the PGA Tour] that those losses were well-known to the players at the time and clearly monetized."

RELATED PGA Tour asks judge to deny LIV golfers' motion to participate in FexEx Cup

Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were among the 11 competitors from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the Tour last week, but were the only plaintiffs to request entrance to the FedExCup Playoffs.

In the latter issue, which isn't expected to be heard in court until next year, all 11 plaintiffs seek to overturn their suspensions and compete in PGA Tour events.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Tour asked the judge to deny the request for the temporary restraining order. Tour officials announced the 122-player field for the St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs, Monday morning. Gooch, Swafford and Jones were not included.

RELATED FedExCup Playoffs: PGA Tour announces 122-player field for first leg

"With [Tuesday's] news, our players, fans and partners can now focus on what really matters over the next three weeks: the best players in the world competing in the FedExCup Playoffs, capping off an incredibly compelling season with the crowning of the FedExCup champion at the Tour Championship," Monahan said in his memo to Tour members.

"I encourage you to reach out to me or any member of our staff for further insight, and I appreciate everything you do and have done for the PGA Tour."

LIV Golf issued a statement Tuesday night and said it was "disappointed" Gooch, Swafford and Jones "won't be allowed to play golf."

RELATED Mickelson, 10 other LIV golfers sue PGA Tour over suspensions

"No one gains by banning golfers from playing," LIV Golf said.

The St. Jude Championship will tee off Thursday and runs through Sunday at TPC Southwind in Memphis. The FedExCup Playoffs will continue next week with the BMW Championship. The Tour Championship will run from Aug. 25 through 28. The FedExCup champion will receive an $18 million prize.

Advertisement

Henrik Stenson wins LIV Golf Bedminster invitational

Swedish Golfer Henrik Stenson (C) raises the trophy on the podium after winning the individual competition at the LIV Golf invitational at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on July 31. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

FIFA expected to start World Cup a day earlier than planned
Soccer // 55 minutes ago
FIFA expected to start World Cup a day earlier than planned
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The men's 2022 FIFA World Cup is expected to start a day earlier than originally planned so that host country Qatar can be featured in the opening game of the soccer tournament.
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
MLB // 1 hour ago
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro's phone flew out of his pants pocket as he slid into third base during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, creating a rare sequence and leading to a talk with his manager.
Dolphins trade TE Adam Shaheen to Texans
NFL // 2 hours ago
Dolphins trade TE Adam Shaheen to Texans
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins traded tight end Adam Shaheen to the Houston Texans, the teams announced.
NFL's Goodell: Watson's 'predatory behavior' behind request for 1-year ban
NFL // 2 hours ago
NFL's Goodell: Watson's 'predatory behavior' behind request for 1-year ban
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- The NFL requested a one-year suspension for Deshaun Watson because "evidence" confirmed "predatory behavior" from the Cleveland Browns quarterback, commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters.
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade
NFL // 22 hours ago
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith requested a trade from the NFC North franchise, he announced Tuesday in a statement.
Red Sox's Chris Sale injured in bike accident, ruled out for season
MLB // 23 hours ago
Red Sox's Chris Sale injured in bike accident, ruled out for season
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale fractured his wrist during a bike accident, underwent surgery and will miss the rest of the 2022 season, the team announced Tuesday.
Serena Williams to 'move on' from tennis after U.S. Open
Sports News // 1 day ago
Serena Williams to 'move on' from tennis after U.S. Open
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Tennis star Serena Williams plans to "move on from playing" after the 2022 U.S. Open, she announced Tuesday.
Bengals finalize Paycor naming rights deal, rebrand stadium
NFL // 1 day ago
Bengals finalize Paycor naming rights deal, rebrand stadium
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Paul Brown Stadium, the longtime home of the Cincinnati Bengals, now will be known as Paycor Stadium, the NFL franchise announced Tuesday.
Yankees star Matt Carpenter out indefinitely after breaking foot on foul ball
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees star Matt Carpenter out indefinitely after breaking foot on foul ball
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is out of the lineup indefinitely after he hit a foul ball into the top of his left foot during a game Monday, which resulted in a fracture.
Jets' Mekhi Becton sustains potentially serious knee injury
NFL // 1 day ago
Jets' Mekhi Becton sustains potentially serious knee injury
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is expected to miss time due to a knee injury he sustained in the team's latest training camp session.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
Pirates' Rodolfo Castro loses phone during slide into third base
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
Longtime Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley to leave booth
Red Sox's Chris Sale injured in bike accident, ruled out for season
Red Sox's Chris Sale injured in bike accident, ruled out for season
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade
FedExCup Playoffs: PGA Tour announces 122-player field for first leg
FedExCup Playoffs: PGA Tour announces 122-player field for first leg
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement