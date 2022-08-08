Trending
Sports News
Aug. 8, 2022 / 12:23 PM

PGA Tour asks judge to deny LIV golfers' motion to participate in FexEx Cup

By Alex Butler
1/5
PGA Tour asks judge to deny LIV golfers' motion to participate in FexEx Cup
American Talor Gooch, who left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf Series, is seeking a temporary restraining order so he can participate in the FedExCup Playoffs. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- The PGA Tour requested for a federal judge to deny a temporary restraining order that would allow three LIV Golf Series competitors to participate in the FedExCup Playoffs, case filings showed Monday.

Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones were among 11 LIV Golf Series competitors who filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for Northern California.

That group is attempting to overturn suspensions and gain permission to participate in PGA Tour events.

Gooch, Swafford and Jones want the temporary restraining order for what the lawsuit contends are "impermissible suspensions" from the FedEx Cup playoffs.

RELATED FedExCup Playoffs: PGA Tour announces 122-player field for first leg

The PGA Tour announced the 122-player field for the St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the playoffs, Monday morning. Gooch, Swafford and Jones were not included.

A hearing for the players' motion was set for Tuesday in San Jose, Calif. The St. Jude Championship will tee off Thursday in Memphis.

"Despite knowing full well that they would breach Tour Regulations and be suspended for doing so, plaintiffs have joined competing golf league, LIV Golf, which has paid them tens and hundreds of millions of dollars in guaranteed money supplied by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund to procure their breaches," the PGA Tour said in its motion to oppose the restraining order.

"Plaintiffs now run into court seeking a mandatory injunction to force their way into the Tour's season-ending FedExCup Playoffs, an action that would harm all Tour members that follow the rules. The antitrust laws do not allow plaintiffs to have their cake and eat it, too."

Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, issued a statement to ESPN on Monday in support of the players in the Saudi-backed series.

"I believe players have the right to play when and where they choose so their talents can take them as far and high as possible," Norman said.

RELATED Stenson wins LIV Golf title in front of Trump, 'motivated' by critics

"I believe all players -- whether they choose to play with LIV or the PGA Tour -- understand and appreciate the purpose and importance of the players' legal actions, across the globe.

"The PGA Tour is trying to cast this as 'us' against 'them.' The players know better."

Gooch is No. 20 in the FedExCup standings, while Jones is 65th and Swafford in 67th. The Top 125 players in the standings are eligible to compete in the playoffs, but the PGA Tour set the field at 122 amid the legal battle.

Tommy Fleetwood, Daniel Berger and Lanto Griffin also qualified for the playoffs, but withdrew from the field.

The St. Jude Championship will run through Sunday at TPC Southwind. Rory McIlroy, the No. 3 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, is the favorite for the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs.

Henrik Stenson wins LIV Golf Bedminster invitational

Swedish Golfer Henrik Stenson (C) raises the trophy on the podium after winning the individual competition at the LIV Golf invitational at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., on July 31. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Mickelson, 10 other LIV golfers sue PGA Tour over suspensions

Latest Headlines

FedExCup Playoffs: PGA Tour announces 122-player field for first leg
Sports News // 1 hour ago
FedExCup Playoffs: PGA Tour announces 122-player field for first leg
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Cameron Smith and No. 3 Rory McIlroy headline the 122-golfer field for this week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first leg of the FedExCup playoffs, the PGA Tour announced Monday.
Hawks' Murray dunks on Magic's Banchero, fuels social media feud
NBA // 2 hours ago
Hawks' Murray dunks on Magic's Banchero, fuels social media feud
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray took flight for an impressive dunk on Orlando Magic rookie Palo Banchero at a recent pro-am game, sparking a social media scuffle between the basketball stars.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
MLB // 3 hours ago
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli has tirade against umps after controversial winning run
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli unleashed a fierce screaming tirade on umpires and was ejected after a controversial ruling in a series finale with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Oklahoma football assistant Cale Gundy repeats 'shameful' word at team meeting, resigns
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Cale Gundy, a longtime assistant football coach at Oklahoma, saw a "shameful" word on the screen of a player's iPad, read it out loud at a team meeting and resigned from the program, he announced on social media.
Kareem Hunt returns to team drills after Browns deny trade request
NFL // 5 hours ago
Kareem Hunt returns to team drills after Browns deny trade request
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Running back Kareem Hunt returned to team drills at Cleveland Browns training camp, just after the team denied his trade request.
Life Is Good wins Whitney, Godolphin 3-year-olds sweep Saratoga turf races
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Life Is Good wins Whitney, Godolphin 3-year-olds sweep Saratoga turf races
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Life Is Good dominated the Whitney, turning back old foes and new, and is on course for a year-end test in the Breeders' Cup Classic.
Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts new members in 2022 class ceremony
NFL // 1 day ago
Pro Football Hall of Fame inducts new members in 2022 class ceremony
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted eight new members Saturday in an enshrinement ceremony held inside the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returns, Mike Evans injured
NFL // 2 days ago
Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returns, Mike Evans injured
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin returned to the practice field Friday for the first time since his 2021 ACL tear. Fellow wide receiver Mike Evans left the session early due to an injury.
Ex-Patriots lineman crashed car to avoid being released
NFL // 2 days ago
Ex-Patriots lineman crashed car to avoid being released
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Former NFL offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger once purposely crashed his car when he was running late on his way to a New England Patriots practice so that he could avoid a potential release, he said Friday.
Tua Tagovailoa unaffected by Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady, coach says
NFL // 3 days ago
Tua Tagovailoa unaffected by Dolphins' interest in Tom Brady, coach says
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Tua Tagovailoa was unaffected mentally when the NFL confirmed this week that the Miami Dolphins were interested in acquiring fellow quarterback Tom Brady, coach Mike McDaniel said Friday.
