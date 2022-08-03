Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Aug. 3, 2022 / 7:36 PM

UConn's Paige Bueckers ruled out for 2022, plans 'hell of a comeback'

By Alex Butler
UConn's Paige Bueckers ruled out for 2022, plans 'hell of a comeback'
UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) tore her ACL on Monday during a pickup basketball game. Photo by Stephen Slade/UConn Athletics

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- UConn's Paige Bueckers will undergo left knee surgery Friday to repair a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2022 women's basketball season, the school announced Wednesday.

The Huskies said Bueckers tore her ACL on Monday during a pickup basketball game. An MRI confirmed the injury. She will undergo surgery at UConn Health and an update on her recovery timetable will be announced after the procedure.

Advertisement

"It's so so crazy because you work so hard to get back healthy, you feel stronger than ever, and you are playing your best basketball and with one sudden movement it all shifts," Bueckers wrote on Instagram. "It's hard trying to make sense of it all now, but I can't help but think that God is using me as a testimony as to how much you can overcome with him by your side.

Advertisement

"Some little kid that just tore their ACL or had a major surgery might need this story, because it's going to be one hell of a comeback."

Bueckers, a junior, averaged 20 points, 5.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals during her freshman campaign, en route to the Wooden Award and other player of the year honors.

She missed 19 games last season due to a left knee fracture and torn meniscus. Bueckers returned from those injuries and helped the Huskies reach the national championship game, where they lost to South Carolina.

"We're all devastated for Paige," Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said in a news release. "She's worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this off-season, and this is an unfortunate setback.

RELATED College basketball: UConn star Paige Bueckers has knee surgery, out 8 weeks

"Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player but she's a better person and teammate and it's really unfortunate that this has happened to her. We'll miss her presence on the court, but she'll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger."

Bueckers averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season in 17 appearances.

RELATED UConn basketball's Paige Bueckers out 6-8 weeks with broken leg bone

"There is going to be good days and there is going to be bad days, but my absolute love for the game and Godly strength will get me back to where I need to be," Bueckers wrote Wednesday. "I've worked too hard for the little kid in these pictures to keep going for the dreams I've had since I first picked up the ball, so why would I stop now?

"The prayers and love means so much to me and the doubts that I won't get back to where I was might mean even more. God put a dream in my heart and even if I have to walk through a nightmare to get it I'm going to keep believing."

The Huskies will face Kutztown in an exhibition game Nov. 6 in Storrs, Conn.

Read More

South Carolina wins NCAA championship, defeats UConn 64-49

Latest Headlines

NFL appeals Deshaun Watson suspension, seeks tougher penalty
NFL // 2 hours ago
NFL appeals Deshaun Watson suspension, seeks tougher penalty
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- The NFL appealed the six-game suspension Deshaun Watson received earlier this week for violating the league's personal conduct policy, the league said Wednesday.
Broncos WR Tim Patrick, RB Damarea Crockett expected to miss season
NFL // 13 hours ago
Broncos WR Tim Patrick, RB Damarea Crockett expected to miss season
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick and running back Damarea Crockett each sustained knee injuries and are expected to miss the entire 2022 NFL season, the team announced.
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94
MLB // 13 hours ago
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Iconic broadcaster Vin Scully, who serenaded baseball fans with his voice for nearly seven decades as the radio soundtrack for Los Dodgers Dodgers games, has died, the team said. He was 94.
Padres to trade for Nats' Juan Soto, Josh Bell
MLB // 1 day ago
Padres to trade for Nats' Juan Soto, Josh Bell
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres agreed to trade for Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell, completing one of the most anticipated deals of MLB's trade deadline.
NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady, Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
NFL // 1 day ago
NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady, Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The NFL stripped the Miami Dolphins of two draft picks and fined and suspended team owner Stephen Ross for violations of its integrity of the game policy, the league announced Tuesday.
Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated
MLB // 1 day ago
Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated
MIAMI, Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto says a feeling of being "isolated" and desire to correct fans' false belief that he had a serious, boring personality led to the surge in his using TikTok and other social media platforms.
Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton joins Broncos ownership group
Sports News // 1 day ago
Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton joins Broncos ownership group
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Seven-time Formula 1 racing champion Lewis Hamilton joined the ownership group for the NFL's Denver Broncos, the team announced Tuesday.
Astros trade for Orioles' Trey Mancini, Red Sox's Christian Vazquez
MLB // 1 day ago
Astros trade for Orioles' Trey Mancini, Red Sox's Christian Vazquez
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The Houston Astros acquired veterans Trey Mancini and Christian Vazquez in respective trades with the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox, the teams announced.
Cardinals trade for Pirates pitcher Jose Quintana
MLB // 1 day ago
Cardinals trade for Pirates pitcher Jose Quintana
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals acquired starting pitcher Jose Quintana in a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates, the teams announced.
Braves sign 3B Austin Riley to $212M extension
MLB // 2 days ago
Braves sign 3B Austin Riley to $212M extension
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed All-Star Austin Riley to a $212 million extension, keeping the third baseman under contract through the 2033 season, the team announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady, Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
NFL strips Dolphins of draft picks for Brady, Payton contact; fines, suspends owner Ross
Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated
Reds' Joey Votto: Social media 'leap' was response to feeling isolated
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94
Broncos WR Tim Patrick, RB Damarea Crockett expected to miss season
Broncos WR Tim Patrick, RB Damarea Crockett expected to miss season
NFL appeals Deshaun Watson suspension, seeks tougher penalty
NFL appeals Deshaun Watson suspension, seeks tougher penalty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement