UConn's Paige Bueckers ruled out for 2022, plans 'hell of a comeback'

UConn guard Paige Bueckers (5) tore her ACL on Monday during a pickup basketball game. Photo by Stephen Slade/UConn Athletics

Aug. 3 (UPI) -- UConn's Paige Bueckers will undergo left knee surgery Friday to repair a torn ACL and will miss the entire 2022 women's basketball season, the school announced Wednesday. The Huskies said Bueckers tore her ACL on Monday during a pickup basketball game. An MRI confirmed the injury. She will undergo surgery at UConn Health and an update on her recovery timetable will be announced after the procedure. Advertisement

"It's so so crazy because you work so hard to get back healthy, you feel stronger than ever, and you are playing your best basketball and with one sudden movement it all shifts," Bueckers wrote on Instagram. "It's hard trying to make sense of it all now, but I can't help but think that God is using me as a testimony as to how much you can overcome with him by your side.

"Some little kid that just tore their ACL or had a major surgery might need this story, because it's going to be one hell of a comeback."

Bueckers, a junior, averaged 20 points, 5.7 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals during her freshman campaign, en route to the Wooden Award and other player of the year honors.

She missed 19 games last season due to a left knee fracture and torn meniscus. Bueckers returned from those injuries and helped the Huskies reach the national championship game, where they lost to South Carolina.

"We're all devastated for Paige," Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said in a news release. "She's worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this off-season, and this is an unfortunate setback.

"Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player but she's a better person and teammate and it's really unfortunate that this has happened to her. We'll miss her presence on the court, but she'll do everything she can to still lead and help her teammates this season. Our program will support Paige through her healing process to help her come back better and stronger."

Advertisement May God be the way maker he is to walk with Paige throughout her surgery, recovery, rehab and her future. Stay faithful, Paige. https://t.co/fbRTm4PMzL— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) August 3, 2022

Bueckers averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game last season in 17 appearances.

"There is going to be good days and there is going to be bad days, but my absolute love for the game and Godly strength will get me back to where I need to be," Bueckers wrote Wednesday. "I've worked too hard for the little kid in these pictures to keep going for the dreams I've had since I first picked up the ball, so why would I stop now?

"The prayers and love means so much to me and the doubts that I won't get back to where I was might mean even more. God put a dream in my heart and even if I have to walk through a nightmare to get it I'm going to keep believing."

The Huskies will face Kutztown in an exhibition game Nov. 6 in Storrs, Conn.