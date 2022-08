1/5

Luke Donald, who appeared in the Ryder Cup four times as a player, will captain Team Europe in 2023. File Photo by Nell Redmond/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Luke Donald will captain Team Europe at the 2023 Ryder Cup, Ryder Cup Europe announced Monday. Donald will replace Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the role after joining the controversial LIV Golf Series. The tournament, which pits top European golfers against Americans, will be held Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, 2023, at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome. Zach Johnson will captain the American team. Advertisement

"I am incredibly proud to be named European Ryder Cup Captain for 2023," Donald said in a news release.

"It is truly one of the greatest honors that can be bestowed upon a golfer, to lead a team of your peers and be an ambassador for an entire continent."

Donald, 44, appeared four times as a player in the Ryder Cup. The Europeans won in each of those appearances. He served twice as a vice captain, including last year, when the Americans earned a lopsided 19-9 victory.

