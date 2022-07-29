Trending
July 29, 2022

Golfer Hubbard angered by tee shot, sinks hole-in-one

By Alex Butler

July 29 (UPI) -- Golfer Mark Hubbard dropped his club in disgust and called his tee shot "embarrassing" on the 11th hole before he watched the ball roll in for a hole-in-one in the first round of the PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The odd sequence occurred Thursday at the Detroit Golf Club in Detroit. Hubbard carded a 1-under 35 through his first nine holes.

He then made par on No. 10 and walked to the tee box on No. 11, a 216-yard, par 3.

Hubbard made contact, dropped his club, looked at the ground and said "that's embarrassing" as his shot flew over the fairway. The ball then dropped onto the green and bounced about four times. It then rolled quickly toward the flag, spun around the hole and dropped in for an ace.

RELATED LIV Golf, auto racing, UFC title fight fill weekend sports schedule

Hubbard, who was shocked by the result, put his hand over his face when he realized he was quite wrong about his initial impression of the shot.

"Honestly, it was pretty embarrassing," Hubbard told reporters.

Hubbard went on to finish 3-under on the back nine and was 4-under for the day. He said his career hole-in-one total is now nine.

"I looked up and it was a perfect one-yard draw," Hubbard said of his shot. "[Golfer] Wyndham Clark actually was like, as soon as I let go, he's like, 'Dude, that better not go in,' but sure enough it landed and trickled in like a putt.

"Yeah, I think that's probably going to end up being one of my favorite hole-in-ones I ever had just because of the situation. And none of them even gave me high-fives after."

RELATED Henrik Stenson out as Ryder Cup captain amid move to LIV Golf

Tony Finau and Taylor Pendrith were 8-under and shared the lead through the first 18 holes of the tournament. The Rocket Mortgage Classic will run through Sunday.

Friday's second round will air through 6 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel. The winner of the tournament will take home $1.51 million.

LIV Golf rift with PGA remains as talent, popularity, U.S. presence grow

