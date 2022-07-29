Trending
Sports News
July 29, 2022 / 7:46 AM

Massive crash disrupts women's Tour de France

By Alex Butler

July 29 (UPI) -- Dozens of cyclists slammed into each other and hit the asphalt, leading to a major pileup in Stage 5 of the Tour de France Femmes, which ran from Bar-le-Duc to Saint-Die-des-Vosges.

The crash occurred Thursday during the first edition of the major women's cycling event. Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands won the stage with a time of 4 hours, 23 minutes and 16 seconds. The flat route featured nearly 110 miles.

The crash was sparked when two cyclists made contact on the right flank while a large cluster cruised on a straight stretch, which was lined with heavy foliage. The crash involved just a few riders at first, but then caused a chain reaction of twisted pedals, wheels and handlebars, which sent women flying off their bikes.

"It was chaotic, people were screaming everywhere, and mechanics, directors and doctors came running -- it was chaotic," Canadian cyclist Vallieres Mill told Cyclingnews.com.

RELATED World cycling body aids in evacuation of 165 Afghans fleeing Taliban

About 31 miles remained in the stage at the time of the crash.

Emma Norsgaard of Denmark was forced with pull out of the race, her team announced on Instagram. She was transported to a local hospital.

"The 23-year-old Danish rider hit her head, neck and left shoulder into a pileup and had to be transferred to a hospital in Epinal, where examinations were carried out," her Movistar Team said.

Movistar Team said Friday that Norsgaard did not sustain any fractures from the crash, but will remain under medical observation and rest for 24 hours. The team posted a video, which Norsgaard used to thank her fans for their support. She said she is "OK" and going home.

France's Marianne Vos, who leads the overall standings, finished third in Stage 5, behind Wiebes and Italian Elisa Balsamo. Wiebes ranks No. 53 overall and Balsamo ranks No. 38. Veronica Ewers (No. 13) and Kristen Faulkner (No. 28) are the only Americans in the Top 50.

Stage 6, which will feature about 80 miles, started Friday morning in Saint-Die-des-Vosges and will end in Rosheim.

The 2022 Tour de France Femmes will feature a total of about 642.2 total miles and run through Sunday. The eight-stage event will end in the mountains in La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

World No. 1 Annemiek van Vleuten entered the competition as a favorite. The Dutch cyclist ranks eighth through five stages. Balsamo, the reigning world champion, is the No. 2 cyclists in the world.

The winner of the Tour de France Femmes will receive about $50,000.

