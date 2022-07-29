LIV Golf, auto racing, UFC title fight fill weekend sports schedule

1/5
American Dustin Johnson and the LIV Golf Bedminster field will tee off Friday at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, July 29 (UPI) -- A LIV Golf tournament, four auto races within the NASCAR and Formula 1 circuits, and a UFC title fight are among the top events on this weekend's sports schedule.
A PGA Tour tournament, dozens of soccer and baseball games and boxing bouts also pack the schedule.
The rival PGA Tour and its Saudi-funded LIV Golf counterpart will stage events over the same three days from Friday through Sunday in Detroit and Bedminster, N.J., respectively.
NASCAR will host three races from Friday through Sunday in Indianapolis. Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix will take place Sunday in Mogyorod, Budapest.
LIV Golf
LIV Golf Bedminster, the third tournament of the new series, tees off Friday and runs through Sunday at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.
Tournament coverage will start at 1 p.m. EDT Friday on LIVGolf.com and at the series' YouTube and Facebook pages.
Dustin Johnson, the No. 17 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, is the favorite for the title and $4 million first-place prize.
No. 41 Talor Gooch, No. 30 Bryson DeChambeau, No. 22 Abraham Ancer and No. 25 Louis Oosthuizen are among the other favorites.The 48-player field will play 54-holes over the three-day tournament, which does not include cuts.
The PGA Tour's Rocket Mortgage Classic will air from Thursday through Sunday on Golf Channel and CBS. No. 4 Patrick Cantlay is the favorite for that four-round tournament.
Auto racing
This weekend's racing slate will start with the NASCAR Truck Series TSport 200. That event will air at 9 p.m. EDT Friday on FS1.
The Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard will air at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on NBC from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.
The main event, the Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, will air 2:30 p.m. Sunday on NBC from the same venue.
Chase Elliott is the favorite to win the event. The Cup Series points leader won three of the past five races. Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Tyler Reddick, Daniel Suarez and Austin Cindric also are expected to contend for the victory.
Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix will air at 9 a.m. Sunday on ESPN. Max Verstappen and Charles LeClerc are the favorites. Carlos Sainz, Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez are among the other expected contenders.
Weekend schedule (all times EDT)
Friday
Golf
LIV Golf Bedminster: First round at 1 p.m. on LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Second round from 3 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel
MLB
Tigers at Blue Jays at 7 p.m. on Apple TV+
Cubs at Giants at 10 p.m. on Apple TV+
NASCAR
Truck Series TSport 200 at 9 p.m. on FS1
Soccer
MLS: Seattle at LAFC at 11 p.m. on FS1
Saturday
Soccer
FA Community Shield: Manchester City vs. Liverpool at noon on ESPN+
MLS: Portland at Minnesota at 3 p.m. on ABC
MLS: Atlanta at Chicago at 5 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Columbus at Charlotte at 7 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: New York City FC at Montreal at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Houston at Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Cincinnati at Miami at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Vancouver at Nashville at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Toronto at New England at 8 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Austin at Kansas City at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at Dallas at 9 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS: Salt Lake at San Jose at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
Golf
LIV Golf Bedminster: Second round at 1 p.m. on LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Third round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; From 3 to 6 p.m. on CBS
NASCAR
Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at 3:30 p.m. on NBC
MLB
Brewers at Red Sox at 4 p.m. on FS1
Cardinals at Nationals at 7 p.m. on Fox
Phillies at Pirates at 7 p.m. on Fox
Twins at Padres at 7 p.m. on Fox
Rangers at Angels at 9 p.m. on FS1
UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2
Main card starts at 10 p.m. on ESPN+
Sunday
Formula 1
Hungarian Grand Prix at 9 a.m. on ESPN
MLB
Tigers at Blue Jays at noon on Peacock
Cubs at Giants at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Soccer
UEFA Women's European Championship: Germany vs. England at noon on ESPN
MLS: Orlando at DC United at 5 p.m. on ESPN+
Golf
LIV Golf Bedminster: Final round at 1 p.m. on LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube
Rocket Mortgage Classic: Final round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; From 3 to 6 p.m. on CBS
NASCAR
Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at 2:30 p.m. on NBC