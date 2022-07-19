Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 19, 2022 / 12:08 PM

Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, two-time gold medalist, quits competitive figure skating

By Alex Butler
1/5
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, two-time gold medalist, quits competitive figure skating
Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu placed fourth in the men's singles figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Legendary figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, who won two Olympic gold medals for Japan, has retired from competition, he announced Tuesday at a news conference in Tokyo.

Hanyu, 27, broke more than a dozen world records. The Miyagi native won gold in singles at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi and the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang. The "Ice Prince" also was a two-time world champion.

Advertisement

"As far as competitions and results go, I think I have been able to take all the things I wanted to take," Hanyu told reporters.

Hanyu said he plans to continue as a professional athlete, despite his departure from major competitions. He also vowed to continue his fight to complete a quadruple axel, a maneuver never mastered in a figure skating competition.

RELATED Sprinters nearly run over cameraman at World Athletics Championships

"Being Yuzuru Hanyu is a heavy burden," he said, in reference to pressure he faced and comparisons to other figure skaters.

Haynu became the first Asian man to win figure skating gold at the 2014 Winter Games. That medal, which he won at age 19, made him the youngest men's champion since 1948.

Advertisement

He attempted to complete the quadruple axel -- which features four and one-half rotations in the air -- at the 2022 Winter Games. He placed eighth in the short program to qualify for the free skate in Beijing.

RELATED Alex Morgan, USWNT beat Canada for W title, Olympics spot

Hanyu fell twice early on in the free skate, but went on to finish third in the event and fourth overall in the individual competition.

He later told reporters he sustained a right ankle sprain during a practice session while at the Winter Games. American Nathan Chen won gold in the singles competition. Japan's Yuma kagiyama and Shoma Uno won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Hanyu's ankle injury prevented his participation in March's World Figure Skating Championships.

RELATED Olympic runner Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to U.K. as a child

Latest Headlines

Power-hitting lineups, legends, new tiebreaker highlight 2022 All-Star Game
MLB // 35 minutes ago
Power-hitting lineups, legends, new tiebreaker highlight 2022 All-Star Game
July 19 (UPI) -- The presence of legends Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera, power-surged National League and American League rosters and a unique tiebreaker format highlight MLB's All-Star Game, which will air Tuesday from Los Angeles.
Sprinters nearly run over cameraman at World Athletics Championships
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Sprinters nearly run over cameraman at World Athletics Championships
July 19 (UPI) -- A pack of sprinters nearly ran over a cameraman who wandered onto the track during an event at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Ore.
Alex Morgan, USWNT beat Canada for W title, Olympics spot
Soccer // 4 hours ago
Alex Morgan, USWNT beat Canada for W title, Olympics spot
July 19 (UPI) -- Forward Alex Morgan buried a late penalty kick to lead the United States Women's National Team to a narrow win over Canada in the CONCACAF W Championship match, securing the Americans' spot in the 2024 Summer Games.
Nationals' Juan Soto slugs way to Home Run Derby title
MLB // 4 hours ago
Nationals' Juan Soto slugs way to Home Run Derby title
July 19 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto outslugged Jose Ramirez, Albert Pujols and Julio Rodriguez to become the second-youngest MLB player in history to claim a Home Run Derby title.
Florida QB Anthony Richardson to stop 'AR-15' nickname, cites mass shootings
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Florida QB Anthony Richardson to stop 'AR-15' nickname, cites mass shootings
July 18 (UPI) -- Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson no longer wants to be known by the nickname "AR-15" because of the weapon's use in mass shootings, he announced on Twitter.
Home Run Derby sluggers lean on 'money' BP pitchers, coaches, dad
MLB // 23 hours ago
Home Run Derby sluggers lean on 'money' BP pitchers, coaches, dad
July 18 (UPI) -- Power is a given at MLB's annual Home Run Derby, but players say who is picked to pitch is an overlooked ingredient for success. This year's field features a dad, several coaches and a training partner nicknamed "Money."
Rory McIlroy says putter 'went cold,' let British Open slip away
Sports News // 1 day ago
Rory McIlroy says putter 'went cold,' let British Open slip away
July 18 (UPI) -- Golf star Rory McIlroy said his "putter went cold" and admitted he let the British Open slip away after he finished the final round of the major tournament in St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland.
MLB sons Jackson Holliday, Druw Jones lead draft
MLB // 1 day ago
MLB sons Jackson Holliday, Druw Jones lead draft
July 18 (UPI) -- Jackson Holliday and Druw Jones, the respective sons of baseball greats Matt Holliday and Andruw Jones, were the first two picks of the 2022 MLB Draft, which will run through Tuesday.
Chad Brown dominates Saratoga turf feature; Magical Lagoon wins Irish Oaks
Sports News // 1 day ago
Chad Brown dominates Saratoga turf feature; Magical Lagoon wins Irish Oaks
July 18 (UPI) -- Trainer Chad Brown had another magical day on the Saratoga turf on Saturday, while Magical Lagoon won the Group 1 Irish Oaks; Hong Kong season has a dramatic ending.
Cameron Smith wins British Open, ties major scoring record
Sports News // 1 day ago
Cameron Smith wins British Open, ties major scoring record
July 17 (UPI) -- Australian Cameron Smith overcame a four-stroke deficit entering the final round of the British Open on Sunday to win his first major at St. Andrews.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Home Run Derby sluggers lean on 'money' BP pitchers, coaches, dad
Home Run Derby sluggers lean on 'money' BP pitchers, coaches, dad
Nationals' Juan Soto slugs way to Home Run Derby title
Nationals' Juan Soto slugs way to Home Run Derby title
Rory McIlroy says putter 'went cold,' let British Open slip away
Rory McIlroy says putter 'went cold,' let British Open slip away
Sprinters nearly run over cameraman at World Athletics Championships
Sprinters nearly run over cameraman at World Athletics Championships
Florida QB Anthony Richardson to stop 'AR-15' nickname, cites mass shootings
Florida QB Anthony Richardson to stop 'AR-15' nickname, cites mass shootings
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement