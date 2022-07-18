Trending
July 18, 2022 / 9:17 AM

Rory McIlroy says putter 'went cold,' let British Open slip away

By Alex Butler
1/5
Northern Ireland's Rory Mcllroy reacts after missing a putt on No. 11 at the 150th British Open on Sunday in St. Andrews in Scotland. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Golf star Rory McIlroy said his "putter went cold" and admitted he let the British Open slip away after he finished the final round of the major tournament in St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland.

Cameron Smith fired an 8-under par 64 to finish 20-under and win the tournament Sunday at the Old Course at St. Andrews. Cameron Young finished second at 19-under, one stroke better than McIlroy, who had held a lead on the back nine.

"I'll be OK," McIlroy told reporters. "It's not life or death. I'll have other chances to win the Open Championship and other chances to win majors. It's one I feel like I let slip away, but there will be other opportunities."

Young led through Thursday's first round. McIlroy was two strokes off the lead entering Friday's second round, while Smith was three back.

Smith fired an 8-under 64 on Friday to jump to the top of the leaderboard. McIlroy responded with a 6-under 66 on Saturday to jump into a first-place tie with Viktor Hovland.

McIlroy played a bogey-free round, with two birdies, over his final 18, but his 2-under 70 wasn't good enough to seize the Claret Jug.

"I didn't much wrong, but I didn't do much right either," McIlroy said. "I played a really controlled round of golf. I did what I felt like I needed to, apart from capitalizing on some of the easier holes."

Smith also didn't record a bogey over his final 18. He used eight birdies to edge Smith by one stroke for the title and $2.5 million first-place prize. Young took home $1.45 million for second place. McIlroy received $933,000.

Young took the outright lead away from McIlroy on No. 14, when he sank his fifth-consecutive birdie to move to 19-under.

"I got beaten by the better player this week," McIlroy said. "20-under par for four rounds of golf around here is really impressive playing."

McIlroy said he won't return to PGA Tour play until the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Aug. 11 at TPC Southwind in Memphis. That tournament is the first portion of the FedExCup Playoffs.

McIlroy finished in the Top 8 in each of this year's four major tournaments. He finished second at the 2022 Masters Tournament. He then finished eighth at the PGA Championship and tied for fifth at the U.S. Open. He ranks No. 5 in the FedExCup standings.

He also finished in the Top 10 in six of his last eight tournaments.

"I can't be too despondent because of this year's wins and how this year is going," McIlroy said. "I'm playing some of the best golf that I've played in a long time. It's a matter of keep knocking on the door and eventually one will open."

The PGA Tour season will continue with the 3M Open from Thursday to Sunday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn.

Australian Cameron Smith wins 150th British Open in Scotland

Australian Cameron Smith kisses the claret jug after winning the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews Golf Club in Scotland on Sunday. Smith won with a score of 20 under par. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

