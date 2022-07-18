Trending
Sports News
July 18, 2022

Florida QB Anthony Richardson to stop 'AR-15' nickname, cites mass shootings

By Alex Butler

July 18 (UPI) -- Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson no longer wants to be known by the nickname "AR-15" because of the weapon's use in mass shootings, he announced on Twitter.

"While a nickname is only a nickname and 'AR-15' was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the [rifle] that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form," Richardson wrote Sunday in a statement on Twitter.

"My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using 'AR' and my name, Anthony Richardson."

Richardson said he also will stop using his logo, which features a scope reticle. He previously used the logo and nickname for apparel sold on his merchandise website, which still was active Monday afternoon.

That merchandise includes autographed jerseys, wristbands and temporary tattoos. The profits from those sales went to Richardson through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) compensation laws.

Another personal website for Richardson featured his recent statement Sunday and said it is "under construction" as he works on his rebranding campaign.

The Gators quarterback started his apparel line last year.

An AR-15 style rifle was recently used in the Robb Elementary School shooting, which left 19 children and two adults dead in May in Uvalde, Texas.

An AR-15 style rifle also was used in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which left 17 people dead in 2018 in Parkland, Fla., as well as in numerous other mass shootings.

Richardson completed 59.4% of his throws for 529 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games last season for the Gators. He also ran for 401 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

He is expected to be the Gators' starter again this season.

