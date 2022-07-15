Emotional Tiger Woods misses cut at British Open

1/5

July 15 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods cleared tears from his eyes as he walked off the course after missing the cut at the British Open on Friday in St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland. Woods also waved his hat to a roaring crowd as he walked the fairway on No. 18 at the Old Course at St. Andrews. He was 9-over par through 36 holes and tied for 150th. Advertisement

The players with the Top 70 scores and ties through two rounds advance to Saturday's third round. Woods said that Friday might be his final appearance at the oldest course in golf.

"It's special," Woods told reporters. "I'm lucky enough to have been doing this since 1995, and I don't know if I'll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews.

"I certainly feel like I'll be able to play more British Opens, but don't know if I'll be around when it comes back around here. The warmth and ovation at 18, it got to me. I felt the guys stop there off the tee on No. 18. It was just incredible."

Woods started the 150th British Open with a double bogey Thursday on No. 1. The 15-time major champion then made five bogeys and totaled two double bogeys in the first round for a score of 6-over par. He also made three birdies.

Woods was a bit better Friday, but it wasn't enough to lift him over the cut line. He made par on his first two holes and carded a birdie on No. 3.

He then made bogey on two of the next three holes and finished 1-over par through his first nine. Woods extended a run of nine-consecutive pars until he logged another bogey on No. 16. He made par on Nos. 17 and 18 and was 2-over on the back nine.

Woods, who still is hampered by the leg injuries he sustained in a 2021 single-car crash, made his return from a 17-month golf hiatus and finished 47th in April's 2022 Masters Tournament.

He was 12-over par through three rounds of May's PGA Championship and withdrew from that tournament before the final round. Woods said he skipped last month's U..S Open so he could prepare his body for St. Andrews.

The 46-year-old golfer earned his last victory at the 2019 Zozo Championship. He last major title came at the 2019 Masters.

Adam Scott shot a 7-under par 63 in the second round for the best score so far at the British Open on Friday at the Old Course. Cameron Smith was 5-under through his first nine holes of the second round. Smith held a one stroke lead on second-place Dustin Johnson and first-round leader Cameron Young early Friday.

The British Open will continue through Sunday. Tournament coverage is available on NBC's Peacock streaming service and on USA Network and NBC.

The Open won't return to St. Andrews until at least 2026. The 2023 British Open will be in Liverpool, England. The tournament will then be hosted in Troon, Scotland, and Portrush, Northern Ireland, in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

