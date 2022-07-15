Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 15, 2022 / 11:19 AM

Emotional Tiger Woods misses cut at British Open

By Alex Butler
1/5
Emotional Tiger Woods misses cut at British Open
Tiger Woods walks with his caddie during the first Round of the 150th British Open on Thursday in St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods cleared tears from his eyes as he walked off the course after missing the cut at the British Open on Friday in St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland.

Woods also waved his hat to a roaring crowd as he walked the fairway on No. 18 at the Old Course at St. Andrews. He was 9-over par through 36 holes and tied for 150th.

Advertisement

The players with the Top 70 scores and ties through two rounds advance to Saturday's third round. Woods said that Friday might be his final appearance at the oldest course in golf.

"It's special," Woods told reporters. "I'm lucky enough to have been doing this since 1995, and I don't know if I'll be physically able to play another British Open here at St. Andrews.

RELATED Charles Barkley plans to meet with LIV Golf for media role

"I certainly feel like I'll be able to play more British Opens, but don't know if I'll be around when it comes back around here. The warmth and ovation at 18, it got to me. I felt the guys stop there off the tee on No. 18. It was just incredible."

Advertisement

Woods started the 150th British Open with a double bogey Thursday on No. 1. The 15-time major champion then made five bogeys and totaled two double bogeys in the first round for a score of 6-over par. He also made three birdies.

Woods was a bit better Friday, but it wasn't enough to lift him over the cut line. He made par on his first two holes and carded a birdie on No. 3.

RELATED British Open, MLB draft, NASCAR top weekend sports schedule

He then made bogey on two of the next three holes and finished 1-over par through his first nine. Woods extended a run of nine-consecutive pars until he logged another bogey on No. 16. He made par on Nos. 17 and 18 and was 2-over on the back nine.

Woods, who still is hampered by the leg injuries he sustained in a 2021 single-car crash, made his return from a 17-month golf hiatus and finished 47th in April's 2022 Masters Tournament.

He was 12-over par through three rounds of May's PGA Championship and withdrew from that tournament before the final round. Woods said he skipped last month's U..S Open so he could prepare his body for St. Andrews.

RELATED British Open: McIlroy favored, Woods returns for golf major

The 46-year-old golfer earned his last victory at the 2019 Zozo Championship. He last major title came at the 2019 Masters.

Advertisement

Adam Scott shot a 7-under par 63 in the second round for the best score so far at the British Open on Friday at the Old Course. Cameron Smith was 5-under through his first nine holes of the second round. Smith held a one stroke lead on second-place Dustin Johnson and first-round leader Cameron Young early Friday.

The British Open will continue through Sunday. Tournament coverage is available on NBC's Peacock streaming service and on USA Network and NBC.

The Open won't return to St. Andrews until at least 2026. The 2023 British Open will be in Liverpool, England. The tournament will then be hosted in Troon, Scotland, and Portrush, Northern Ireland, in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Golfers compete in 150th British Open in Scotland

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy drives on the fourth tee at the British Open on July 14 at St. Andrews Golf Club in St. Andrews, Scotland. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Sports court upholds Russian soccer teams' suspensions over Ukraine war
Soccer // 45 minutes ago
Sports court upholds Russian soccer teams' suspensions over Ukraine war
July 15 (UPI) -- The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday upheld the Union of European Football Associations and FIFA bans on all Russian teams and clubs from participation in their respective competitions "until further notice."
Rory McIlroy drive breaks PGA Tour employee's hand at British Open
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Rory McIlroy drive breaks PGA Tour employee's hand at British Open
July 15 (UPI) -- A Rory McIlroy drive soared into the crowd and broke the hand of a PGA Tour employee during the first round of the British Open in St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland.
Saratoga opens summer racing season with a bang
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Saratoga opens summer racing season with a bang
July 15 (UPI) -- Saratoga is off and running with action from the 2-year-olds all the way up to returning Breeders' Cup winners.
Charles Barkley plans to meet with LIV Golf for media role
NBA // 3 hours ago
Charles Barkley plans to meet with LIV Golf for media role
July 15 (UPI) -- NBA legend Charles Barkley plans to meet with representatives from the LIV Golf Invitational Series about a potential media role, he said in a recent interview.
G.G. Jackson, top men's basketball recruit, decommits from North Carolina
Sports News // 3 hours ago
G.G. Jackson, top men's basketball recruit, decommits from North Carolina
July 15 (UPI) -- G.G. Jackson, the top high school basketball prospect from the class of 2023, decommitted from the University of North Carolina so he can "explore other options," he announced on social media.
Suns match Pacers' $133M offer for C Deandre Ayton
NBA // 4 hours ago
Suns match Pacers' $133M offer for C Deandre Ayton
July 15 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns matched the Indiana Pacers' $133 million offer sheet for Deandre Ayton, locking in the star center's return for the 2023 season.
British Open, MLB draft, NASCAR top weekend sports schedule
Sports News // 7 hours ago
British Open, MLB draft, NASCAR top weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, July 15 (UPI) -- The 150th edition of golf's British Open, the MLB Draft and two NASCAR races top the menu of must-see sports events this weekend.
Marlins ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara fueled by silence, intense focus
MLB // 8 hours ago
Marlins ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara fueled by silence, intense focus
MIAMI, July 15 (UPI) -- Many modern MLB pitchers possess relentless thirst for scouting information, but Miami Marlins coaches and players say ace Sandy Alcantara excels on silence and an intense focus as he advances deep into his starts.
University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, 22, dies from fall, head injury
Sports News // 1 day ago
University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, 22, dies from fall, head injury
July 14 (UPI) -- Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb died from a head injury he sustained after he fell while at Triangle Lake just outside the Eugene, Ore., campus. He was 22.
Former No. 1 golfer Justin Rose withdraws from British Open
Sports News // 1 day ago
Former No. 1 golfer Justin Rose withdraws from British Open
July 14 (UPI) -- Former world No. 1 Justin Rose withdrew from the field of the 150th British Open with a back injury, the golfer announced Thursday on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, 22, dies from fall, head injury
University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, 22, dies from fall, head injury
Rory McIlroy drive breaks PGA Tour employee's hand at British Open
Rory McIlroy drive breaks PGA Tour employee's hand at British Open
G.G. Jackson, top men's basketball recruit, decommits from North Carolina
G.G. Jackson, top men's basketball recruit, decommits from North Carolina
Marlins ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara fueled by silence, intense focus
Marlins ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara fueled by silence, intense focus
Charles Barkley plans to meet with LIV Golf for media role
Charles Barkley plans to meet with LIV Golf for media role
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement