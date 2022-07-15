G.G. Jackson, top men's basketball recruit, decommits from North Carolina

July 15 (UPI) -- G.G. Jackson, the top high school basketball prospect from the class of 2023, decommitted from the University of North Carolina so he can "explore other options," he announced on social media.

Jackson, a 6-foot-9 forward from Ridge View High School in Columbia, S.C., announced his decision late Thursday on Twitter and Instagram. Jackson is listed as the No. 1 overall recruit from the class in several prospect databases.

Advertisement

"Thank you to coach Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff for recruiting me and giving me a chance to play for your university," Jackson wrote. "My family has stuck by my side since I was born and have been the biggest supporters in my life by guiding me in the right direction.

"I have decided to decommit from UNC to explore other options that can help me grow from a teenage boy to an adult to put me in the best position to reach my dream goal which is the NBA."

5 ⭐️ Forward GG Jackson has decommitted from North Carolina. @_ggjackson pic.twitter.com/NEkgEb5LZG— BallerTV (@BallerTV) July 15, 2022

Advertisement

Jackson, 18, is the first prospect to decommit from North Carolina since 2003, when J.R. Smith opted to go to the NBA instead of college.

Jackson previously told ESPN that he considered reclassifying for a later class. He also said in April that he didn't feel like he was "physically" ready to play at the college level.

As a junior, Jackson averaged 22.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game en route to Gatorade Player of the Year honors in South Carolina.

South Carolina, Auburn, Duke and Georgetown are among the other colleges that previously offered scholarships to Jackson. Sources told ESPN and 247 Sports that South Carolina is expected to land the elite prospect.