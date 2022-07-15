Trending
July 15, 2022 / 8:17 AM

G.G. Jackson, top men's basketball recruit, decommits from North Carolina

By Alex Butler

July 15 (UPI) -- G.G. Jackson, the top high school basketball prospect from the class of 2023, decommitted from the University of North Carolina so he can "explore other options," he announced on social media.

Jackson, a 6-foot-9 forward from Ridge View High School in Columbia, S.C., announced his decision late Thursday on Twitter and Instagram. Jackson is listed as the No. 1 overall recruit from the class in several prospect databases.

"Thank you to coach Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff for recruiting me and giving me a chance to play for your university," Jackson wrote. "My family has stuck by my side since I was born and have been the biggest supporters in my life by guiding me in the right direction.

"I have decided to decommit from UNC to explore other options that can help me grow from a teenage boy to an adult to put me in the best position to reach my dream goal which is the NBA."

Jackson, 18, is the first prospect to decommit from North Carolina since 2003, when J.R. Smith opted to go to the NBA instead of college.

Jackson previously told ESPN that he considered reclassifying for a later class. He also said in April that he didn't feel like he was "physically" ready to play at the college level.

As a junior, Jackson averaged 22.1 points and 10.9 rebounds per game en route to Gatorade Player of the Year honors in South Carolina.

South Carolina, Auburn, Duke and Georgetown are among the other colleges that previously offered scholarships to Jackson. Sources told ESPN and 247 Sports that South Carolina is expected to land the elite prospect.

Suns match Pacers' $133M offer for C Deandre Ayton
NBA // 1 hour ago
Suns match Pacers' $133M offer for C Deandre Ayton
July 15 (UPI) -- The Phoenix Suns matched the Indiana Pacers' $133 million offer sheet for Deandre Ayton, locking in the star center's return for the 2023 season.
British Open, MLB draft, NASCAR top weekend sports schedule
Sports News // 4 hours ago
British Open, MLB draft, NASCAR top weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, July 15 (UPI) -- The 150th edition of golf's British Open, the MLB Draft and two NASCAR races top the menu of must-see sports events this weekend.
Marlins ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara fueled by silence, intense focus
MLB // 5 hours ago
Marlins ace pitcher Sandy Alcantara fueled by silence, intense focus
MIAMI, July 15 (UPI) -- Many modern MLB pitchers possess relentless thirst for scouting information, but Miami Marlins coaches and players say ace Sandy Alcantara excels on silence and an intense focus as he advances deep into his starts.
University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, 22, dies from fall, head injury
Sports News // 22 hours ago
University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, 22, dies from fall, head injury
July 14 (UPI) -- Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb died from a head injury he sustained after he fell while at Triangle Lake just outside the Eugene, Ore., campus. He was 22.
Former No. 1 golfer Justin Rose withdraws from British Open
Sports News // 1 day ago
Former No. 1 golfer Justin Rose withdraws from British Open
July 14 (UPI) -- Former world No. 1 Justin Rose withdrew from the field of the 150th British Open with a back injury, the golfer announced Thursday on social media.
Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope agree to $30M extension
NBA // 1 day ago
Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope agree to $30M extension
July 14 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets and veteran shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agreed to terms on a two-year, $30 million contract extension, his agency announced.
Blue Jackets sign All-Star F Johnny Gaudreau
NHL // 1 day ago
Blue Jackets sign All-Star F Johnny Gaudreau
July 14 (UPI) -- The Columbus Blue Jackets signed All-Star forward Johnny Gaudreau to a seven-year contact, the team announced.
British Open: McIlroy favored, Woods returns for golf major
Sports News // 1 day ago
British Open: McIlroy favored, Woods returns for golf major
July 13 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy is the favorite to claim the Claret Jug and a record $2.5 million first-place prize at the 2022 British Open, which will tee off Thursday and end Sunday at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.
Patriots to trade WR N'Keal Harry to Bears
NFL // 2 days ago
Patriots to trade WR N'Keal Harry to Bears
July 13 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots agreed to trade wide receiver N'Keal Harry, a former first-round pick, to the Chicago Bears, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Evander Kane re-signs with Oilers
NHL // 2 days ago
Evander Kane re-signs with Oilers
July 13 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Evander Kane signed a fresh four-year contract and will return the Edmonton Oilers next season, the NHL franchise announced.
