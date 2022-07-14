Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 14, 2022 / 8:53 AM

Former No. 1 golfer Justin Rose withdraws from British Open

By Alex Butler
Former No. 1 golfer Justin Rose withdraws from British Open
Justin Rose felt back pain during a practice round and withdrew from the British Open on Thursday in Scotland. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Former world No. 1 Justin Rose withdrew from the field of the 150th British Open with a back injury, the golfer announced Thursday on social media.

"On the fourth hole yesterday during my practice round, I made a swing with my driver and started to feel pain in my lower back," Rose wrote on Instagram. "I've been getting around the clock treatment, but I just don't feel ready to compete in this prestigious championship.

Advertisement

"I'm gutted to be missing the 150th Open. Thank you as always for the support team Rose."

The British Open teed off Thursday and will run through Sunday at the Old Course at St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland.

RELATED British Open: McIlroy favored, Woods returns for golf major

Rose, the No. 50 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, was to tee off in Group 10 at 3:14 a.m. EDT Thursday alongside No. 35 Tommy Fleetwood and No. 183 Francesco Molinari. No. 70 Rikuya Hoshino replaced Rose in the 160-player field.

No. 2 Rory McIlroy is the overall favorite to win the final major tournament of the season. No. 5 Xander Schauffele, No. 3 Jon Rahm, No. 12 Jordan Spieth and No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are among the other expected contenders for the Claret Jug and record $2.5 million first-place prize.

Advertisement

No. 10 Matthew Fitzpatrick, No. 7 Justin Thomas, No. 22 Shane Lowry, defending champion Collin Morikawa, No. 13 Will Zalatoris and No. 6 Cameron Smith are among the other favorites.

RELATED Feds probe PGA Tour for anti-competitive behavior toward LIV Golf

Thursday's first round will stream until 4 p.m. EDT on Peacock and air until 3 p.m. EDT on USA Network. Second-round coverage will start with a 1:30 a.m. EDT stream Friday on Peacock and continue through the afternoon on USA Network.

RELATED Tony Romo wins third American Century golf title

Latest Headlines

Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope agree to $30M extension
NBA // 2 hours ago
Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope agree to $30M extension
July 14 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets and veteran shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agreed to terms on a two-year, $30 million contract extension, his agency announced.
Blue Jackets sign All-Star F Johnny Gaudreau
NHL // 2 hours ago
Blue Jackets sign All-Star F Johnny Gaudreau
July 14 (UPI) -- The Columbus Blue Jackets signed All-Star forward Johnny Gaudreau to a seven-year contact, the team announced.
British Open: McIlroy favored, Woods returns for golf major
Sports News // 21 hours ago
British Open: McIlroy favored, Woods returns for golf major
July 13 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy is the favorite to claim the Claret Jug and a record $2.5 million first-place prize at the 2022 British Open, which will tee off Thursday and end Sunday at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.
Patriots to trade WR N'Keal Harry to Bears
NFL // 1 day ago
Patriots to trade WR N'Keal Harry to Bears
July 13 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots agreed to trade wide receiver N'Keal Harry, a former first-round pick, to the Chicago Bears, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Evander Kane re-signs with Oilers
NHL // 1 day ago
Evander Kane re-signs with Oilers
July 13 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Evander Kane signed a fresh four-year contract and will return the Edmonton Oilers next season, the NHL franchise announced.
Evgeni Malkin, Penguins agree to 4-year extension
NHL // 1 day ago
Evgeni Malkin, Penguins agree to 4-year extension
July 13 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to terms on a four-year, $24.4 million contract extension, general manager Ron Hextall announced.
Olympic runner Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to U.K. as a child
Sports News // 1 day ago
Olympic runner Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to U.K. as a child
July 12 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist runner Mo Farah has revealed to the BBC that he was trafficked to the United Kingdom as a child under a different name and forced to perform domestic chores for a London family.
Feds probe PGA Tour for anti-competitive behavior toward LIV Golf
Sports News // 1 day ago
Feds probe PGA Tour for anti-competitive behavior toward LIV Golf
July 12 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice is investigating the PGA Tour for anti-competitive behavior in connection to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, a PGA Tour spokeswoman confirmed to UPI on Tuesday.
Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, authorities say
NFL // 2 days ago
Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, authorities say
July 12 (UPI) -- Officials have determined that heat stroke was the cause of death of former Dallas Cowboys star Marion Barber III last month, authorities said Tuesday.
Ex-Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says stadium name change 'doesn't seem right'
NFL // 2 days ago
Ex-Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says stadium name change 'doesn't seem right'
July 12 (UPI) -- Ben Roethlisberger can be counted among the critics of the Pittsburgh Steelers stadium's recent name change, as the retired quarterback wrote on social media that the move to Acrisure Stadium "doesn't seem right."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British Open: McIlroy favored, Woods returns for golf major
British Open: McIlroy favored, Woods returns for golf major
Patriots to trade WR N'Keal Harry to Bears
Patriots to trade WR N'Keal Harry to Bears
Evander Kane re-signs with Oilers
Evander Kane re-signs with Oilers
Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope agree to $30M extension
Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope agree to $30M extension
Blue Jackets sign All-Star F Johnny Gaudreau
Blue Jackets sign All-Star F Johnny Gaudreau
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement