Former No. 1 golfer Justin Rose withdraws from British Open

Justin Rose felt back pain during a practice round and withdrew from the British Open on Thursday in Scotland. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Former world No. 1 Justin Rose withdrew from the field of the 150th British Open with a back injury, the golfer announced Thursday on social media. "On the fourth hole yesterday during my practice round, I made a swing with my driver and started to feel pain in my lower back," Rose wrote on Instagram. "I've been getting around the clock treatment, but I just don't feel ready to compete in this prestigious championship. Advertisement

"I'm gutted to be missing the 150th Open. Thank you as always for the support team Rose."

The British Open teed off Thursday and will run through Sunday at the Old Course at St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Fife, Scotland.

Rose, the No. 50 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, was to tee off in Group 10 at 3:14 a.m. EDT Thursday alongside No. 35 Tommy Fleetwood and No. 183 Francesco Molinari. No. 70 Rikuya Hoshino replaced Rose in the 160-player field.

No. 2 Rory McIlroy is the overall favorite to win the final major tournament of the season. No. 5 Xander Schauffele, No. 3 Jon Rahm, No. 12 Jordan Spieth and No. 1 Scottie Scheffler are among the other expected contenders for the Claret Jug and record $2.5 million first-place prize.

No. 10 Matthew Fitzpatrick, No. 7 Justin Thomas, No. 22 Shane Lowry, defending champion Collin Morikawa, No. 13 Will Zalatoris and No. 6 Cameron Smith are among the other favorites.

Thursday's first round will stream until 4 p.m. EDT on Peacock and air until 3 p.m. EDT on USA Network. Second-round coverage will start with a 1:30 a.m. EDT stream Friday on Peacock and continue through the afternoon on USA Network.