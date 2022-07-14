University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, 22, dies from fall, head injury

July 14 (UPI) -- Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb died from a head injury he sustained after he fell while at Triangle Lake just outside the Eugene, Ore., campus. He was 22.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office released a statement about the incident Wednesday, but did not identify the person involved.

Webb's family later confirmed to the Sacramento Bee that Webb was the man who died in the incident. Sources also confirmed Webb's involvement in the incident to USA Today and KEZI 9 in Eugene.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that officers received a report about an injured person Wednesday and "responded to the rock [water] slides" a short distance from Triangle Lake, at 2:30 p.m. local time.

"Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22-year-old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head," the news release said.

"Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail."

Police said no evidence of foul play existed, and the death appears to be accidental. An investigation continues.

Several of Webb's former teammates and Oregon coach Dan Lanning wrote social media messages about the death early Thursday on Twitter.

"So full of life in every moment of the day," Lanning tweeted. "Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!"

Webb appeared in all 14 of the Ducks' games last season. The 6-foot-6 redshirt junior was expected to assume a starting role in 2022.

