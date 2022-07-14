Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 14, 2022 / 10:20 AM

University of Oregon tight end Spencer Webb, 22, dies from fall, head injury

By Alex Butler

July 14 (UPI) -- Oregon Ducks tight end Spencer Webb died from a head injury he sustained after he fell while at Triangle Lake just outside the Eugene, Ore., campus. He was 22.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office released a statement about the incident Wednesday, but did not identify the person involved.

Advertisement

Webb's family later confirmed to the Sacramento Bee that Webb was the man who died in the incident. Sources also confirmed Webb's involvement in the incident to USA Today and KEZI 9 in Eugene.

The Lane County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that officers received a report about an injured person Wednesday and "responded to the rock [water] slides" a short distance from Triangle Lake, at 2:30 p.m. local time.

RELATED Robert Griffin III, wife Grete expecting third child together

"Upon arrival, deputies learned that a 22-year-old male recreating in the area fell and struck his head," the news release said.

"Bystanders and responding paramedics were unable to revive him. Lane County Sheriff Search and Rescue personnel responded to assist with bringing him back to the roadway as he was approximately 100 yards down a steep trail."

Police said no evidence of foul play existed, and the death appears to be accidental. An investigation continues.

Advertisement

Several of Webb's former teammates and Oregon coach Dan Lanning wrote social media messages about the death early Thursday on Twitter.

"So full of life in every moment of the day," Lanning tweeted. "Your smile and energy will be missed Spencer. I love you!"

Webb appeared in all 14 of the Ducks' games last season. The 6-foot-6 redshirt junior was expected to assume a starting role in 2022.

RELATED NFL free agent Duane Brown arrested on gun charge

Notable Deaths of 2022

Tony Sirico arrives for "The Soprano's" cast party held on board Steve Forbes' Highlander yacht and benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Chelsea Piers in New York City on June 14, 2007. The actor died on July 8 at age 79. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Condoleezza Rice, ex-secretary of state, joins Denver Broncos ownership group

Latest Headlines

Former No. 1 golfer Justin Rose withdraws from British Open
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Former No. 1 golfer Justin Rose withdraws from British Open
July 14 (UPI) -- Former world No. 1 Justin Rose withdrew from the field of the 150th British Open with a back injury, the golfer announced Thursday on social media.
Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope agree to $30M extension
NBA // 3 hours ago
Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope agree to $30M extension
July 14 (UPI) -- The Denver Nuggets and veteran shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope agreed to terms on a two-year, $30 million contract extension, his agency announced.
Blue Jackets sign All-Star F Johnny Gaudreau
NHL // 3 hours ago
Blue Jackets sign All-Star F Johnny Gaudreau
July 14 (UPI) -- The Columbus Blue Jackets signed All-Star forward Johnny Gaudreau to a seven-year contact, the team announced.
British Open: McIlroy favored, Woods returns for golf major
Sports News // 23 hours ago
British Open: McIlroy favored, Woods returns for golf major
July 13 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy is the favorite to claim the Claret Jug and a record $2.5 million first-place prize at the 2022 British Open, which will tee off Thursday and end Sunday at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland.
Patriots to trade WR N'Keal Harry to Bears
NFL // 1 day ago
Patriots to trade WR N'Keal Harry to Bears
July 13 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots agreed to trade wide receiver N'Keal Harry, a former first-round pick, to the Chicago Bears, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Evander Kane re-signs with Oilers
NHL // 1 day ago
Evander Kane re-signs with Oilers
July 13 (UPI) -- Veteran winger Evander Kane signed a fresh four-year contract and will return the Edmonton Oilers next season, the NHL franchise announced.
Evgeni Malkin, Penguins agree to 4-year extension
NHL // 1 day ago
Evgeni Malkin, Penguins agree to 4-year extension
July 13 (UPI) -- Veteran forward Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to terms on a four-year, $24.4 million contract extension, general manager Ron Hextall announced.
Olympic runner Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to U.K. as a child
Sports News // 1 day ago
Olympic runner Mo Farah reveals he was trafficked to U.K. as a child
July 12 (UPI) -- Olympic gold medalist runner Mo Farah has revealed to the BBC that he was trafficked to the United Kingdom as a child under a different name and forced to perform domestic chores for a London family.
Feds probe PGA Tour for anti-competitive behavior toward LIV Golf
Sports News // 1 day ago
Feds probe PGA Tour for anti-competitive behavior toward LIV Golf
July 12 (UPI) -- The Department of Justice is investigating the PGA Tour for anti-competitive behavior in connection to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, a PGA Tour spokeswoman confirmed to UPI on Tuesday.
Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, authorities say
NFL // 2 days ago
Ex-Cowboys RB Marion Barber III died of heat stroke, authorities say
July 12 (UPI) -- Officials have determined that heat stroke was the cause of death of former Dallas Cowboys star Marion Barber III last month, authorities said Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former No. 1 golfer Justin Rose withdraws from British Open
Former No. 1 golfer Justin Rose withdraws from British Open
British Open: McIlroy favored, Woods returns for golf major
British Open: McIlroy favored, Woods returns for golf major
Evander Kane re-signs with Oilers
Evander Kane re-signs with Oilers
Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope agree to $30M extension
Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope agree to $30M extension
Patriots to trade WR N'Keal Harry to Bears
Patriots to trade WR N'Keal Harry to Bears
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement