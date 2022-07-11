U.S. 3-year-olds turn back Europeans in big Belmont Turf horse races

1/2

Classic Causeway wins the Belmont Derby Invitational in his first run on the turf. Cognianese photo, courtesy of New York Racing Association

July 11 (UPI) -- American 3-year-olds held their own against the raiders from across the Atlantic in two big turf races at Belmont Park during the weekend, but the foreigners did well enough to promise more international flavor as the series moves north to Saratoga. Miss Leslie and Key Biscayne won the big races at Delaware Park, Dynamic One captured the Suburban at Belmont Park, and trainer Bob Baffert wasted no time getting back to the winner's circle in his return from two months' suspension, taking down one of the weekend's four Derby races. Advertisement

On the international front, Prosperous Voyage upset previously undefeated Inspiral in the Falmouth Stakes and Alcohol Free was an upset winner in the July Cup. Tenebrism came from Ireland and jockey Ryan Moore flew back from New York to win Sunday's Group 1 Prix Jean Prat at Deauville.

Most people would say it was a great weekend of racing, but Frankie Dettori might not be ready to "second" that motion. See the "Turf," "Filly & Mare Turf" and "England" sections below for details.

Turf

Classic Causeway, hopelessly beaten in the Florida Derby and Kentucky Derby and making his first start on the grass at odds of 26-1, led all the way to a 3/4-length victory in Saturday's $1 million Grade I Caesar's Belmont Derby Invitational.

Chasing him down the stretch were some of the best U.S. 3-year-old turf runners and five Europeans, most of them Group 1 veterans.

Still, at the finish it was Classic Causeway and jockey Julien Leparoux earning the floral blanket as Godolphin's Nation's Pride came up just short with a stout late rally that got jockey Frankie Dettori his third top-level second-place finish of the weekend.

Coolmore's Stone Age was third, a head farther back in a crowd with Grand Sonata, Royal Patronage and Sy Dog.

Classic Causeway, a Giant's Causeway colt out of the Thunder Gulch mare Private World, ran 1 1/4 miles on firm going in 1:59.99. Trainer Kenny McPeek said the colt "has a big turf foot on him" and he was not surprised he handled the grass.

"I always thought the pace of turf races would suit him because he gets a chance to relax and breathe a little bit," McPeek said Sunday morning.

"For me, it wasn't a big surprise because he was doing so well and we took a couple test drives with him over the turf at the Saratoga training track and I was confident he would like it."

Now that he's proved he can do it, McPeek said, Classic Causeway's next target is the $1 million Grade I Caesar's Saratoga Derby Invitational on Aug. 8. "No brainer," the trainer said. The series concludes with the $1 million Grade III Caesar's Jockey Club Derby during the Belmont Park fall meet.

Saturday's $100,000 Jonathan B. Schuster Memorial at Horseshoe Indiana drew a talented cast which put on a good production. Ivar was the star of the show, rallying from mid-pack to score by 1 length over Cavalry Charge while running 1 1/16 miles on firm turf in course-record time of 1:39.49. Somelikeithotbrown was third.

Joe Talamo had the mount on Ivar, a Brazilian-bred son of the Japanese sire Agnes Gold, who was having his first go since finishing third in the Breeders' Cup Mile last November at Del Mar.

Filly & Mare Turf

Half of the 10 starters in Saturday's $700,000 Belmont Oaks Invitational were flown in from across the Atlantic but British-bred, American-based McKulick did them all in with a withering stretch run.

At the wire, the Frankel colt was 1 3/4 lengths better than With the Moonlight and jockey Dettori. Consumer Spending was third, giving trainer Chad Brown two of the top three slots against the invaders.

With the Moonlight looked like a winner when Dettori sent her to the front turning into the stretch but McKulick, ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., was in an all-out drive, blew by the leader and was under a full head of steam while finishing the 1 1/4 miles in 1:59.62.

With the Moonlight just did hold on for second. The favorite, Concert Hall, was fourth for jockey Ryan Moore but none of the other foreigners was involved in the final furlongs.

McKulick had not won since her career debut at Saratoga last August, posting a third and two seconds in the interim.

Brown said he'd been looking forward to finding a 1 1/4-mile challenge for her, and she and Consumer Spending now will target the $700,000 Grade III Saratoga Oaks Invitational on Aug 7.

"I think it's logical for both horses," he said. "We had been planning for this race for a long time."

A bit down the East Coast at Delaware Park, Miss Leslie obviously took a liking to the soft turf that greeted the seven fillies and mares in Saturday's $500,000 Grade II Delaware Handicap.

With Angel Cruz in full command of things, Miss Leslie cruised behind the early leaders, got through between horses entering the stretch and was gone. Battle Bling loomed as a threat on the turn but could only beat the other five, finishing 12 lengths behind the winner. Tonal Vision was a long shot third.

Miss Leslie, who won the Obeah Stakes by 1/2 length over Battle Bling in their last start, got the 1 1/4 miles in 2:04.50 and remains undefeated in three starts at Delaware.

"This a good feeling because she won impressive," Gonzalez said. "She has been doing really good and she showed how well she is doing. When she goes long, she is an even better filly."

Gonzalez said Saturday's effort was impressive enough that he may look around for a Grade I opportunity for Miss Leslie.

Key Biscayne, also apparently loving the rain-softened turf, came charging down the stretch in Saturday's $200,000 Grade III Robert G. Dick Memorial at Delaware Park, got by pacesetter Gladys and outfinished Sister Otoole to win by 1 1/4 lengths at odds of 36-1. Gladys held third.

Key Biscayne, a 5-year-old Arindel homebred mare by Brethren, ran 1 3/8 miles in 2:25.59. According to Equibase, that time was 13.45 seconds off the course record set in 1965 by Cool Prince. Maybe.

They were going slowly, but it looked like the timer was acting up. At any rate, Key Biscayne put together back-to-back wins for the first time in a while as she won an off-the-turf event at Gulfstream Park in her previous outing.

On Saturday at Horseshoe Indiana, Hendy Woods and Flippant hit the wire together for a dead-heat victory in the $100,000 Indiana General Assembly Distaff.

Both launched stretch bids from well back in the eight-horse field and they finished 1 length in front of Lake Lucerne.

Hendy Woods, a 5-year-old Uncle Mo mare, won the One Dreamer Stakes at Kentucky Downs last September while Flippant, a 4-year-old daughter of Tapit, won the Dueling Grounds Oaks at the same track and the Virginia Oaks at Colonial Downs last September.

Turf Sprint

Churchill Downs-based Majestic d'Oro pressed the pace in Saturday's $100,000 (Canadian) Alywow Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at Woodbine, willingly took the lead in the stretch and won by 1 1/4 lengths from Gal in a Rush. Breathing Fire was third.

Majestic d'Oro, a Kentucky-bred Speightster filly, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on firm turf in 1:13.75, winning her first stakes event. Rafael Hernandez had the mount for trainer Brendan Walsh.

Speedometer stalked the pace in Saturday's off-the-turf $60,000 Pea Patch Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, shot by the leader and won off by 5 lengths. That early speed, Blazing Summer, held second by 2 3/4 lengths from Mystique Saboteur.

Speedometer, a Winchell Thoroughbreds homebred daughter of Tapit, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on a muddy track in 1:02.95 with Vincent Cheminaud riding for trainer Steve Asmussen.

They were still off the Ellis Park turf Sunday as the odds-on favorite, All In Sync, outfinished Call Me Midnight by a head to win the $70,000 Dade Park Dash for 3-year-olds. All In Sync, a Maclean's Music colt, reported in 1:03.42 over a fast track with Brian Hernandez Jr. up.

Classic

Odds-on favorite Dynamic One, First Captain and pacesetter Untreated raced side-by-side into the final furlong of Saturday's $400,000 Grade II Suburban at Belmont Park with the victory up for grabs.

In the final strides, it was Dynamic One finding just a drop more in the tank -- enough to get home first by a nose over First Captain while Untreated was just another 3/4 length back.

Dynamic One, a 4-year-old Union Rags colt, ran 1 1/4 miles on a fast track in 2:01.26. Irad Ortiz Jr. had the mount for trainer Todd Pletcher.

Dynamic One was anything but last year, finishing 18th in the Kentucky Derby and seventh and last in the Grade I Travers.

Patience has paid, as the chestnut colt finished third in the Grade III Challenger at Tampa Bay in his 2022 debut, second in the Grade III Ben Ali at Keeneland and first in the Blame Stakes at Churchill Downs in his most recent start. He was tackling 1 1/4 miles for the first time.

Pletcher already has Life Is Good and Americanrevolution as contenders for the $1 million Grade I Whitney Aug. 6 at the Spa and said Dynamic One therefore is likely for the $1 million Grade I Jockey Club Gold Cup on Sept 3.

Officiating wore down long shot Fleetridge in the final sixteenth to capture Saturday night's $300,000 Grade III Prairie Meadows Cornhusker Handicap by 1 1/4 lengths over that rival.

The odds-on favorite, Warrant, was in contention to mid-stretch, but settled for third, another 1 length back.

Officiating, a 4-year-old Blame colt trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., ran 1 1/8 miles on a fast track in 1:50.04 with Javier Castellano in for the ride. Trained at Belmont Park, Officiating was last seen third in the Grade III Runhappy Stakes there. The victory was his fifth from 19 starts.

At Delaware Park, Tax returned from 18 months on the sidelines to win Saturday's $100,000 Battery Park Stakes by 2 lengths over Ridin With Biden. It was another 1 1/4 lengths to Magic Michael in third.

Tax, a 6-year-old Arch gelding, ran 1 1/16 miles in the slop in 1:43.82 for jockey Kendrick Carmouche. Trained by Danny Gargan, Tax was a force in his youth, finishing third in the Grade II Remsen in 2018, winning the Grade III Withers the following year and finishing second to Tacitus in the Grade II Wood Memorial.

After a forgettable Kentucky Derby, he was fourth in the Belmont Stakes and won the Grade II Jim Dandy at Saratoga.

Saturday at Horseshoe Indiana, Mr Wireless was up in the late going to win the $100,000 Michael G. Schaefer Memorial by 2 lengths over Helium. It was another 2 1/2 lengths to Runnin' Ray in third with the favorite, South Bend, checking in fifth after a flat effort.

Mr Wireless, a 4-year-old Dialed In gelding, ran 1 mile and 70 yards on a fast track in 1:41.31 with Deshawn Parker up.

Distaff

Jilted Bride came from just off the pace to win Friday night's $100,000 Iowa Distaff Stakes at Prairie Meadows by a head over pacesetting Graysonsmacho Gal. Jilted Bride, a 5-year-old, Florida-bred Wicked Song mare, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:44.47 with Stewart Elliott up.

Semble Juste came around rivals from the back of the field to win Saturday's $100,000 Mari Hulman George Memorial at Horseshoe Indiana by a nose over Lovely Ride. The favorite, Misty Veil, caved after leading most of the way to finish last of six.

Semble Juste, a 4-year-old, Irish-bred filly by Shalaa, ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.82 with Brian Hernandez Jr. in the irons.

The other Derbies

It only took six days for trainer Bob Baffert to go from suspension to an impressive stakes win.

Restored to good graces in most jurisdictions after being set down for two months, Baffert saddled two of the five in Saturday's $125,000 Los Alamitos Derby and saw one of them, High Connection, battle to a 1 1/2-length victory over the favorite, Slow Down Andy, after an early stretch duel.

Win the Day was second with the "second Baffert," Doppelganger, fourth.

High Connection, a Connect colt, ran 1 1/8 miles on a fast track in 1:48.98 with Juan Hernandez riding.

"I'm glad to be back and what a way to come back," Baffert said. "The first two horses I worked when I came back where these two and they worked really well."

High Connection now has two wins and two seconds from four starts and every right to have a say in the scramble for year-end honors among the 3-year-olds. He was second in his previous start, the Grade III Affirmed Stakes at Santa Anita, while under the care of Sean McCarthy.

Actuator was the eventual winner of Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Indiana Derby at Horseshoe Indianapolis, but before it was done and made official, the race was a wild affair.

The favorite, Rattle N Roll, was so badly bumped from both sides at the start that jockey Brian Hernandez Jr. lost his irons and had all he could do to hang on. That mess involved Actuator and the second- and third-place finishers, Best Actor and King Ottoman.

Then, while battling for the lead at the sixteenth pole, Actuator appeared to come out and bump Best Actor, prompting jockey Marcelino Pedroza Jr. to lodge an objection. The stewards let it all stand ,and Actuator, who finished in 1:44.48 under James Graham, won for the second time. Rattle N Roll beat only one rival.

Things were calmer at Prairie Meadows in Saturday's $300,000 Iowa Derby but the result was another upset as Ain't Life Grand came with a late, wide bid to win by 1 1/2 lengths.

The odds-on favorite, Conagher, led by 4 lengths at the furlong pole, but had no answer to the winner's late challenge. He held second by 1 1/4 lengths from Chileno. Ain't Life Grand, a Not This Time colt trained by Kelly Von Hemel, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:42.65.

Actuator and Rattle N Roll were entered, but scratched in favor of the Indiana Derby.

Ain't Life Grand now has four wins and two thirds from seven starts. In his only foray outside Iowa, he finished fourth in the Bachelor Stakes at Oaklawn Park in April.

The other Oaks

Interstatedaydream pressed the pace in Saturday's $200,000 Grade III Indiana Oaks at Horseshoe Indianapolis, worked hard to get to the lead in the lane and then got away to win by 2 1/4 lengths. Runaway Wife was along for second, 6 1/2 lengths in front of Silverleaf.

Interstatedaydream, a Classic Empire filly trained by Brad Cox, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:43.78 with Florent Geroux in the irons. She was coming back from a win in the Grade II Black-Eyed Susan at Pimlico and now has four wins from six career starts.

She also was third in the Grade I Central Bank Ashland Stakes at Keeneland.

Butterbean breezed by the pacesetters in the stretch run of Saturday's $225,000 Grade III Iowa Oaks at Prairie Meadows and ran on to a 3-lengths victory.

The odds-on favorite, Falconet, pressed the early pace and held on for second by 5 lengths over the early leader, Free Like a Girl. Butterbean, a Kentucky-bred filly by Klimt, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:43.72 with Glenn Corbett up for trainer Kenny McPeek.

Sprint

Macron found another gear in the final furlong of Friday night's $100,000 Iowa Sprint at Prairie Meadows, pulled clear of the competition and won off by 2 3/4 lengths over Minister of Soul. Macron, a 4-year-old Frosted gelding trained by Steve Asmussen, finished in 1:09.25 under Stewart Elliott.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Hot Peppers led all the way in Saturday's $150,000 Grade III Victory Ride Stakes for fillies and mares at Belmont Park, turned back challenges from three of her four rivals and edged away to win by 3/4 length. Half Is Enough was second, 2 1/2 lengths in front of Sterling Silver.

Hot Peppers, a Florida-bred Khozan filly, ran 6 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:17.73 with Luis Saez up. She improved to 5-for-7 while winning for the first time going past 6 furlongs.

Joyful Cadence, the hottest of hot favorites, stumbled at the start of Friday night's $100,000 Saylorville Stakes at Prairie Meadows but quickly recovered, seized the lead and quickly was gone en route to a 5 3/4-lengths win.

Blinkers was second as Joyful Cadence, a Runhappy filly, finished 6 furlongs in 1:11.04 with Reylu Gutierrez riding for trainer John Ortiz.

Cinnabunny made all the going in Saturday's $100,000 Dashing Beauty Stakes at Delaware Park and held on through the final strides to win by 1/2 length from the favorite, Cilla. We Miss Susie was third.

Cinnabunny, a 5-year-old Golden Lad mare, ran 6 furlongs on a sloppy track in 1:10.66 with Mychel Sanchez up.

Juvenile

Tyler's Tribe was way too good for the out-of-towners in Saturday's $100,000 Prairie Gold Juvenile at Prairie Meadows. The Sharp Azteca gelding worked quickly to the front under Kylee Jordan, opened up a daylight lead and blazed home first by 8 1/2 lengths.

Toddchero, last seen at Lone Star Park, was second and the odds-on favorite, Churchill Downs invader Top Recruit, was another 3 1/2 lengths back in third. Tyler's Tribe ran 5 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:03.64.

Vegas Magic look back early in Saturday's $75,000 Everett Nevin Stakes at Pleasanton, came with a rush through the stretch and was along in time to score by a nose over Fumano's Girl.

Man Oh Man led much of the way before settling for third. Vegas Magic, a Good Magic filly trained by Doug O'Neill, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:05.39 with Frank Alvarado up. He improved to 2-for-2 with the earlier win at Santa Anita going 5 furlongs.

Runnin Out of Days was runnin out of the picture at the end of Sunday's $50,000 King County Express at Emerald Downs, finishing 10 1/4 lengths ahead of his closest competition, Deshambeau.

Runnin Out of Days, a Washingon-bred gelding by Abraaj, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:03.32 with Juan Gutierrez in the irons.

Juvenile Fillies

Janet Is Ready worked quickly to the front in Friday night's $100,000 Prairie Gold Lassie at Prairie Meadows, opened a daylight lead and held on to win by a head over Arizona Kalei.

Janet Is Ready, a Louisiana-bred filly by Custom for Carlos, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on a fast track in 1:05.62 with Alex Canchari in the irons. She won her previous start at Evangeline Downs.

Miss Dynamic was in charge all the way in Sunday's $50,000 Angie C. Stakes at Emerald Downs, leading throughout en route to a 5 1/2-lengths win over Aloha Breeze.

Miss Dynamic, a Washington-bred daughter of Dynamic Impact, got the 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:03.89 with Juan Gutierrez up.

Around the world, around the clock:

England

Friday's Group 1 Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes produced one of the most stunning upsets in recent British racing history but, this time, trainer John Gosden wasn't blaming jockey Dettori.

Prosperous Voyage, a 16-1 chance in the field of five fillies and mares, got the early lead in the Falmouth and held on gamely as Dettori tried to get by her on previously undefeated Inspiral.

The effort fell short, and Inspiral, at odds of 1-7, eventually fell back to finish second, 1 3/4 lengths in arrears.

Inspiral won the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot with Dettori aboard, but Gosden was critical of the jockey's performance on other horses at that meeting and stood him down briefly in the aftermath.

The trainer, however, pointed the finger for Friday's defeat not at Dettori, but at the timing of the races as Inspiral's winning ways ended at five straight.

Gosden said, according to Racing Post, "She hadn't run all year before Ascot and she's run a little flat here but that can happen when you go from Royal Ascot to the July meeting. ... We'll freshen her up and go again. She seems happy enough afterwards."

The publication reckoned the defeat equaled the mark for shortest-priced runner to be beaten in Group company in Britain and Ireland since at least 1988.

Prosperous Voyage, meanwhile, had finished second to Inspiral twice last year and was last seen reporting 10th in the Coronation.

Also Friday at Newmarket, Mawj led throughout the Group 2 Duchess of Cambridge Stakes for 2-year-old fillies and held on to win by 1/2 length over Lezoo -- but not without controversy and with Dettori again in the spotlight.

Mawj, a Godolphin homebred by Exceed and Excell, drifted sharply to her left in the final furlong for jockey Roy Dawson, forcing Lezoo and Dettori well out into the center of the course. The stewards had a look at the affair and let things stand.

Mawj now is 2-for-3 with a second in the Group 3 Albany Stakes. Lezoo, a Zoustar filly trained by Ralph Beckett, was defeated for the first time in her third start.

Saturday at Newmarket, Alcohol Free ranged up outside pacesetting Naval Crown in the final furlong of the Group 1 Darley July Cup and got the best of that rival by 1 1/2 lengths with Artorius, Creative Force, Perfect Power and Flaming Rib also in her wake.

Alcohol Free, a 4-year-old No Nay Never filly, had not won since Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood just shy of a year ago but looked like a world-beater Saturday for jockey Rob Hornby and trainer Andrew Balding. It was Hornby's second Group 1 of the weekend after the Falmouth.

Hornby indicated Alcohol Free, who had been sent at a mile or more through most of her career, now likely will stick to sprinting.

France

Ryan Moore jetted from New York to Deauville to get his first top-level win of the weekend in Sunday's Group 1 Haras d'Etreham Jean Prat. Riding Tenebrism, a 6-1 outsider in a talented field of sprinters,

Moore found room between rivals in the final furlong and Caravaggio filly exploited it to the max. Charging through, Tenebrism spurted out to a 1 1/4-length victory.

Bunched in second through seventh were, in order: Light Infantry, Lusail, Accakaba, Modern Games, Rozgar and New Energy.

Modern Games was the favorite after winning the Group 1 Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains or French 2,000 Guineas, and finishing third in the Group 1Prix du Jockey Club or French Derby.

Tenebrism won the Group 1 Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes last year, but was 0-for-2 earlier in her 3-year-old campaign, finishing fourth in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot in her most recent.

"She had to wait for a gap," Moore told Sky Sports Racing. "But as soon as she got a bit of room she accelerated through it like a motorbike. Caravaggio was fast and she's out of Immortal Verse, who is well known in France. She's a pleasure to ride."

Meanwhile, back in the States:

Gulfstream Park

Steal Sunshine came from last of seven to win Saturday's $75,000 Carry Back Stakes for 3-year-olds, winning by 2 1/4 lengths over fellow closer Strike Hard. Clapton was just a neck farther in arrears in third.

Steal Sunshine, a Constitution colt, got 7 furlongs on a fast track in 1:22.77. Leonel Reyes rode for trainer Bobby Dibona. Steal Sunshine was sixth with an optimistic entry in the Florida Derby but now has two straight wins. The race is named for the winner of the 1961 Florida Derby and Kentucky Derby.

Monmouth Park

Bramble Bay stalked the pace in Saturday's $86,700 Jersey Girl Handicap for New Jersey-bred fillies and mares, rallied between rivals and got clear to win by 1 1/4 lengths over I'm Listening. Roselba was third.

Bramble Bay, a 6-year-old mare by Bullet Train, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:36.18 with Paco Lopez at the controls.

He'spuregold swept by the pacesetters in the stretch run of Sunday's $90,100 Irish War Cry Stakes for state-breds and kicked away to a 2 1/2-length victory. Golden Brown and There Are No Words filled the trifecta.

He'spuregold, a 4-year-old Vancouver gelding, ran 1 mile on firm going in 1:34.14, also with Paco Lopez up.

Belmont Park

Market Alert chased the speed into the stretch in Sunday's $100,000 Saginaw Stakes for New York-breds, quickly caught those and went by to a 2 1/2-lengths win. Thereisastormbrewin was second, 1 1/2 lengths in front of Brooklyn Strong.

Market Alert, a 4-year-old gelding by D' Funnybone, ran 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:43.20. Jose Ortiz had the mount.

Belterra Park

Lady Lottie and the odds-on favorite, Back to Ohio, slugged it out down the stretch in Friday's $75,000 Jim Morgan Memorial Tah Dah Memorial Dash for Ohio-bred 2-year-old fillies with Lady Lottie prevailing by a neck.

Lady Lottie, a Tamarkuz filly, ran 5 1/2 furlongs on a sloppy track in 1:05.04 with Yamarie Correa up.

Horseshoe Indianapolis

Mamala Kamala came from next-last of 11 to win Saturday's $100,000 Ellen's Lucky Star Stakes for state-bred 3-year-old fillies, finishing 3 1/4 lengths in front of Holy Justice.

Mamala Kamala, an Exaggerator filly, ran 1 mile on firm turf in 1:37.01 for jockey Marcelino Pedroza Jr.

Jeopardy Theory came six-wide to get to the front in the stretch run of Saturday's $100,000 Snack Stakes for Indiana-bred 3-year-olds and kicked away to win by 2 3/4 lengths over Humble Warrior.

Jeopardy Theory, a Santiva gelding, finished 1 mile on firm turf in 1:36.30, also with Pedroza riding.

News and Notes

The Dubai Racing Club announced Friday the Meydan season will open Nov. 4 with several new stakes races added to the schedule.

The 20th run of the Dubai World Cup Carnival will kick off with the Jan. 6, 2023, meeting and run through Super Saturday on March 4 with 21 Group races for Thoroughbreds.

New to the program are the $150,000 Thunder Snow Challenge at 2,000 meters on dirt and the $150,000 Ipi Tombe Stakes for fillies and mares on turf at 1,400 meters. The latter is named for the Zimbabwe-bred mare who won the Dubai Duty Free tournament in 2003.

Kentucky Downs announced Friday it will add another $1 million to the Ellis Park purse account, primarily to boost purses for maiden races.

That brings to $3.2 million the total amount of money generated from historical horse racing at Kentucky Downs' gaming parlor that will go into Ellis Park's purse account in 2022.

"I appreciate Kentucky Downs' ownership and management's commitment to making sure that the year-round circuit in Kentucky is the best in North America," said Sen. Damon Thayer, Kentucky Senate majority floor leader and former executive at Laurel Park, Turfway Park and Breeders' Cup Ltd.