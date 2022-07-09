Wimbledon 2022: Rybakina claims Kazakhstan's first Grand Slam

1/5

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina (pictured) converted four of six break point opportunities in a three-set win over Ons Jabeur on Saturday at Wimbledon. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Elena Rybakina made history as Kazakhstan's first Grand Slam winner with a Wimbledon singles final victory over Tunisian Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon 2022 on Saturday in London. "I was super nervous before and during the match," Rybakina said in her on-court interview. Advertisement

"I'm happy it finished to be honest. "I've never felt anything like this. The crowd support was unbelievable."

The Moscow, who switched from the Russian to Kazakhstan tennis federation in 2018, was allowed to play in the tournament despite organizers' ban on Russian and Belarusian players due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The No. 17 seed fired four aces, 29 winners and converted four of six break point opportunities in the one-hour, 48-minute match. Rybakina, 23, used her serve to overpower Jabeur over the final two sets of the 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win.

Jabeur totaled four aces, 17 winners and converted just two of 11 break point opportunities.

"I love this tournament so much," Jabeur said. "I'm really sad, but it's tennis and there is only one winner."

Advertisement

Jabeur, the No. 3 seed, started strong. She broke Rybakina's second service game and earned a 3-1 lead in the first set. She also broke Rybakina to claim the final game of the set.

Rybakina stole back momentum by breaking Jabeur in the first game of the second set. She broke Jabeur again in the fifth game and went on to even the match.

Rybakina again broke Jabeur to start the final set. She raced out to a 4-2 lead before she broke Jabeur again in the seventh game. Rybakina claimed championship point when Jabeur hit a wide forehand return.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will face Australian Nick Kyrgios in the men's singles final Sunday in London. That match will air at 9 a.m. EDT on ESPN.

Moments from Wimbledon

Serbian Novak Djokovic dives and plays a backhand in his semifinal match against Great Britain's Cameron Norrie on Day 12 of the Wimbledon championships in London on July 8, 2022. Djokovic won 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the finals on Sunday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo