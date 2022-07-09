Advertisement
Sports News
July 9, 2022 / 11:33 AM

Wimbledon 2022: Rybakina claims Kazakhstan's first Grand Slam

By Alex Butler
1/5
Wimbledon 2022: Rybakina claims Kazakhstan's first Grand Slam
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina (pictured) converted four of six break point opportunities in a three-set win over Ons Jabeur on Saturday at Wimbledon. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 9 (UPI) -- Elena Rybakina made history as Kazakhstan's first Grand Slam winner with a Wimbledon singles final victory over Tunisian Ons Jabeur at Wimbledon 2022 on Saturday in London.

"I was super nervous before and during the match," Rybakina said in her on-court interview.

Advertisement

"I'm happy it finished to be honest. "I've never felt anything like this. The crowd support was unbelievable."

The Moscow, who switched from the Russian to Kazakhstan tennis federation in 2018, was allowed to play in the tournament despite organizers' ban on Russian and Belarusian players due to the invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED Jabeur-Rybakina, Kyrgios-Djokovic set for historic Wimbledon finals

The No. 17 seed fired four aces, 29 winners and converted four of six break point opportunities in the one-hour, 48-minute match. Rybakina, 23, used her serve to overpower Jabeur over the final two sets of the 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win.

Jabeur totaled four aces, 17 winners and converted just two of 11 break point opportunities.

"I love this tournament so much," Jabeur said. "I'm really sad, but it's tennis and there is only one winner."

Advertisement

Jabeur, the No. 3 seed, started strong. She broke Rybakina's second service game and earned a 3-1 lead in the first set. She also broke Rybakina to claim the final game of the set.

Rybakina stole back momentum by breaking Jabeur in the first game of the second set. She broke Jabeur again in the fifth game and went on to even the match.

Rybakina again broke Jabeur to start the final set. She raced out to a 4-2 lead before she broke Jabeur again in the seventh game. Rybakina claimed championship point when Jabeur hit a wide forehand return.

RELATED Wimbledon tennis, Scottish Open golf, racing lead weekend sports schedule

No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will face Australian Nick Kyrgios in the men's singles final Sunday in London. That match will air at 9 a.m. EDT on ESPN.

Moments from Wimbledon

Serbian Novak Djokovic dives and plays a backhand in his semifinal match against Great Britain's Cameron Norrie on Day 12 of the Wimbledon championships in London on July 8, 2022. Djokovic won 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the finals on Sunday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Djokovic edges Norrie, advances to Wimbledon final

Latest Headlines

Pujols, Cabrera added to MLB All-Star Game rosters
MLB // 21 hours ago
Pujols, Cabrera added to MLB All-Star Game rosters
July 8 (UPI) -- Active baseball legends Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera will each be part of the respective National League and American League rosters for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Friday.
Jabeur-Rybakina, Kyrgios-Djokovic set for historic Wimbledon finals
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Jabeur-Rybakina, Kyrgios-Djokovic set for historic Wimbledon finals
July 8 (UPI) -- No. 3 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia is expected to make more tennis history as the favorite to beat No. 17 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final Saturday in London.
Djokovic edges Norrie, advances to Wimbledon final
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Djokovic edges Norrie, advances to Wimbledon final
July 8 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic overcame a first set loss and beat Cameron Norrie on Friday in London to advance to the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final.
Golf: Romo, Fish favored at American Century Championship
Sports News // 1 day ago
Golf: Romo, Fish favored at American Century Championship
July 8 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo and former tennis player Mardy Fish are the favorites to win this week's American Century Championship Golf Tournament, which tees off Friday in Stateline, Nev.
European 3-year-olds test U.S. counterparts in rich grass races at Belmont
Sports News // 1 day ago
European 3-year-olds test U.S. counterparts in rich grass races at Belmont
July 8 (UPI) -- The Belmont Derby and Oaks headline weekend horse racing, which also includes the Iowa Derby, Indiana Derby and Los Alamitos Derby in California.
Sophia Smith, U.S. women shut out Jamaica, clinch World Cup spot
Soccer // 1 day ago
Sophia Smith, U.S. women shut out Jamaica, clinch World Cup spot
July 8 (UPI) -- Sophia Smith scored twice in the first eight minutes to spark a United States Women's National Team win over Jamaica, which also clinched a spot for the Americans in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Padres' Jurickson Profar collapses, stretchered off field
MLB // 1 day ago
Padres' Jurickson Profar collapses, stretchered off field
July 8 (UPI) -- Outfielder Jurickson Profar collided with shortstop C.J. Abrams, later collapsed, was put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the San Diego Padres' recent win over the San Francisco Giants.
Slafkovsky, Nemec, Cooley, Wright lead 2022 NHL Draft selections
NHL // 1 day ago
Slafkovsky, Nemec, Cooley, Wright lead 2022 NHL Draft selections
July 8 (UPI) -- Slovakian forward Juraj Slafkovsky, the MVP of the 2022 Winter Games, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Simon Nemec, Logan Cooley, Shane Wright and Cutter Gauthier were among the other Top 5 selections.
Wimbledon tennis, Scottish Open golf, racing lead weekend sports schedule
Sports News // 1 day ago
Wimbledon tennis, Scottish Open golf, racing lead weekend sports schedule
July 8 (UPI) -- Wimbledon 2022 finales, the Scottish Open golf tournament and a batch of NASCAR and Formula 1 auto races pack this weekend's sports schedule.
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semifinal
Sports News // 2 days ago
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semifinal
July 7 (UPI) -- Spaniard Rafael Nadal withdrew from his Wimbledon 2022 men's semifinal match against Australian Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal tear, he announced Thursday in London.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Djokovic edges Norrie, advances to Wimbledon final
Djokovic edges Norrie, advances to Wimbledon final
Jabeur-Rybakina, Kyrgios-Djokovic set for historic Wimbledon finals
Jabeur-Rybakina, Kyrgios-Djokovic set for historic Wimbledon finals
Pujols, Cabrera added to MLB All-Star Game rosters
Pujols, Cabrera added to MLB All-Star Game rosters
Golf: Romo, Fish favored at American Century Championship
Golf: Romo, Fish favored at American Century Championship
Slafkovsky, Nemec, Cooley, Wright lead 2022 NHL Draft selections
Slafkovsky, Nemec, Cooley, Wright lead 2022 NHL Draft selections
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement