July 8, 2022 / 1:20 PM

Djokovic edges Norrie, advances to Wimbledon final

By Alex Butler
Serbian Novak Djokovic (pictured) will face Australian Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final Sunday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic overcame a first set loss and beat Cameron Norrie on Friday in London to advance to the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final.

The top-seeded Serbian will meet Australian Nick Kyrgios in the finale at 9 a.m. EDT Sunday at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The men's singles final will air on ESPN.

"I didn't start off well," Djokovic said Friday in his on-court interview. "He [Norrie] was the better player for the first set. I've had many past semifinals, but it's never easy walking out to the court.

"You have a lot of pressure and expectations."

Djokovic fired 13 aces and 38 winners in the 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 triumph. He dispatched his English foe in 2 hours, 34 minutes to advance to his 32nd career major final. He didn't face a break point over the final three sets.

Norrie jumped out to a strong start, breaking Djokovic's serve in the first game of the semifinal. Djokovic broke back in the next game and held his second serve to take a 2-1 edge.

Norrie roared back to win the next five games, breaking Djokovic twice, to claim the first set.

RELATED Rybakina, Jabeur clinch spots in Wimbledon 2022 final

Norrie and Djokovic exchanged game points and worked to a 3-3 tie in the second set. Djokovic then held serve in the seventh game, broke Norrie in the eighth and held in the ninth to even the match.

He channeled that momentum into the third set, breaking Norrie in the first game and holding serve for a 2-0 edge. He broke Norrie again in the fifth game and went on to win four of the final five games of the set.

Djokovic broke Norrie once again raced to a 3-1 edge to start the final set, but Norrie fought back to a 5-4 deficit. Djokovic then slammed the door on his hopes of a final appearance with an overpowering serve to win match point.

RELATED Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semifinal

"I was a bit tighter at the beginning and not swinging through the ball smoothly," Djokovic said. "Cameron was dominating play.

"I got lucky to break his serve in the second set. Since then, momentum shifted."

Djokovic is a heavy favorite to claim his fourth-consecutive Wimbledon crown and 21st overall major title. Kyrgios will make his Grand Slam singles final debut.

No. 3 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia will face No. 18 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the women's singles final at 9 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.

Moments from Wimbledon

Romanian Simona Halep hits a forehand in her semifinal match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina on Day 11 of the Wimbledon championships in London on July 07, 2022. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Wimbledon tennis, Scottish Open golf, racing lead weekend sports schedule

