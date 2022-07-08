Wimbledon tennis, Scottish Open golf, racing lead weekend sports schedule

1/5

Australian Nick Kyrgios (pictured) will face Serbian Novak Djokovic or Cameron Norrie of England in the men's singles final of Wimbledon 2022 on Sunday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Wimbledon 2022 finales, the Scottish Open golf tournament and a batch of NASCAR and Formula 1 auto races pack this weekend's sports schedule. Dozens of MLS and MLB regular-season games will also air from Friday through Sunday. Combat sports fans also can tune in for several boxing bouts and UFC fights. Advertisement

But the grass tennis courts of London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club will be the top venue in sports this weekend.

Respective men's and women's singles main draws included 128 players apiece on the June 27 launch of the third Grand Slam of the tennis season. Those draws will be reduced to four total players competing Saturday and Sunday for respective $2.5 million first-place prizes.

Wimbledon 2022

No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, the men's favorite, will face No. 9 Cameron Norrie of England in a men's semifinal Friday morning at Wimbledon. That match will air on ESPN.

No. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain was set to face Australian Nick Kyrgios in the other semifinal, but withdrew from that match Thursday due to injury.

Kyrgios now will meet Djokovic or Norrie on Sunday in the men's final.

No. 3 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia will meet No. 17 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the women's singles final Saturday in London.

Both singles finals will air at 9 a.m. EDT on ESPN.

Scottish Open

The world's best golfers are North Berwick this week for the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. The tournament, which serves as a warmup for next week's British Open, teed off Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Renaissance Golf Club.

Scottish Open coverage will air on CBS and Golf Channel.

Jon Rahm, the No. 3 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, is the favorite to cash in the $1.4 million first-place prize.

No. 5 Justin Thomas, No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 11 Xander Schauffele and No. 10 Matt Fitzpatrick are among the other favorites.

Fourteen of the Top 15 players in the world are in the field, with only No. 2 Rory McIlroy absent from the group.

Friday's second round coverage will air from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. EDT on Golf Channel. Saturday and Sunday coverage will air from 10 a.m. to noon on Golf Channel and from noon to 3 p.m. on CBS.

Racing

Three NASCAR races and a Formula 1 event also will air this weekend. The NASCAR schedule will start with the Truck Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio on Saturday in Lexington, Ohio. That event will air at 1:30 p.m. EDT on FS1.

The racing circuit will then move to Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga. The Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 will air at 5 p.m. Saturday on USA Network.

The Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart will wrap up the weekend. That race will air at 3 p.m. Sunday on USA Network.

Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain are the favorites to win the Cup Series event. William Byron, Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace also are expected to contend.

The Formula 1 season will also continue this weekend with Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix. The race will air at 9 a.m. on ESPN2.

Defending Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is the favorite. Verstappen won five of the last seven races and will attempt to win his third-consecutive Austrian Grand Prix.

Weekend schedule (all times EDT)

Friday

Tennis

Wimbledon: Men's semifinals at 8:30 a.m. on ESPN

Golf

Scottish Open: Second round from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Soccer

Women's European Championship: Denmark vs. Germany at 3 p.m. on ESPN2

MLS: DC United at Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

MLS: Los Angeles Galaxy at LAFC at 10 p.m. on ESPN

MLS: Minnesota at Vancouver at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLB

Pirates at Brewers at 8 p.m. on Apple TV+

Blue Jays at Mariners at 10 p.m. on Apple TV+

Saturday

Tennis

Wimbledon: Women's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

Golf

Scottish Open: Third round from 10 a.m. to noon on Golf Channel; From noon to 3 p.m. on CBS

Soccer

MLS: New England at NYCFC at 1 p.m. on TUDN/Twitter

Women's European Championship: Sweden vs. Netherlands at 3 p.m. on ESPN2

MLS: Portland at Seattle at 4:30 p.m. on Fox

MLS: Austin at Atlanta at 7 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Nashville at Charlotte at 7 p.m. on FS1

MLS: New York Red Bulls at Cincinnati at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Kansas City at Montreal at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: San Jose at Toronto at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Columbus at Chicago at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Miami at Orlando at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Dallas at Houston at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Colorado at Real Salt Lake at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

NASCAR

Truck Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio at 1:30 p.m. on FS1

Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at 5 p.m. on USA Network

MLB

Rays at Reds at 4 p.m. on FS1

Giants at Padres at 7 p.m. on Fox

Yankees at Red Sox at 7 p.m. on Fox

Boxing

Mark Magsayo vs. Rey Vargas at 11 p.m. on Showtime

Sunday

Tennis

Wimbledon: Men's final at 9 a.m. on ESPN

Formula 1

Austrian Grand Prix at 9 a.m. on ESPN2

Golf

Scottish Open: Final round from 10 a.m. to noon on Golf Channel; From noon to 3 p.m. on CBS

MLB

Angels at Orioles at noon on Peacock

Soccer

Women's European Championship: Iceland vs. Belgium at noon on ESPN2

NASCAR

Cup Series Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at 3 p.m. on USA Network

Moments from Wimbledon

