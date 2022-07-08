Golf: Romo, Fish favored at American Century Championship

1/5

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is among the dozens of star athletes in the field for this weekend's 2022 American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. Photo by Jeff Bayer/American Century Championship

July 8 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo and former tennis player Mardy Fish are the favorites to win this week's American Century Championship golf tournament, which tees off Friday in Stateline, Nev. The annual celebrity tournament runs through Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Coverage will air on Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock. Advertisement

"This is one of my favorite weeks of the year [and] my family's, as well," Romo told reporters Thursday at a news conference. "We come out, I've got my three boys, and my wife and my in-laws.

"We do this every year. It doesn't get much better coming here, on the lake, having a great time with a lot of great people."

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, country singer Jake Owen, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, women's golf legend Annika Sorenstam and fellow celebrities Nick Jonas and Justin Timberlake are among the other competitors in the 87-player field.

"I've been here nine or 10 times and enjoy it every week," Curry said Thursday. "I've played well. Three times I've gotten Top 5. I know I have it in there. ... We will see how the golf game goes."

Advertisement Press Conferences for the 33rd Annual American Century Championship Celebrity Golf Tournament https://t.co/6kmI5a2bfU— American Century Championship (@ACChampionship) July 7, 2022

The winner of the 54-hole tournament will receive $125,000 of the $600,000 prize purse. Past players have donated their winnings to charities.

The tournament has donated more than $6 million to charities and non-profit organizations since its inception in 1980.

Former NBA player and coach Vinny Del Negro, former MLB pitchers John Smoltz and Mark Mulder, Sorenstam, Curry and former NFL defensive lineman Kyle Williams are among other tournament favorites.

First round coverage will air from 4 to 6 p.m. EDT Friday on Peacock and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Golf Channel.

Second round coverage will air from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday on NBC. The final round will air at the same times Sunday on NBC.

Del Negro is the defending champion. Fish won the tournament in 2021. Romo won in 2018 and 2019. Mulder is a three-time champion.