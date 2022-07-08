Watch Live
President Joe Biden unveils executive order to protect access to abortion, reproductive healthcare
July 8, 2022 / 11:00 AM

Golf: Romo, Fish favored at American Century Championship

By Alex Butler
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is among the dozens of star athletes in the field for this weekend's 2022 American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament. Photo by Jeff Bayer/American Century Championship

July 8 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo and former tennis player Mardy Fish are the favorites to win this week's American Century Championship golf tournament, which tees off Friday in Stateline, Nev.

The annual celebrity tournament runs through Sunday at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Coverage will air on Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock.

"This is one of my favorite weeks of the year [and] my family's, as well," Romo told reporters Thursday at a news conference. "We come out, I've got my three boys, and my wife and my in-laws.

"We do this every year. It doesn't get much better coming here, on the lake, having a great time with a lot of great people."

RELATED Wimbledon tennis, Scottish Open golf, racing lead weekend sports schedule

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, country singer Jake Owen, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, women's golf legend Annika Sorenstam and fellow celebrities Nick Jonas and Justin Timberlake are among the other competitors in the 87-player field.

"I've been here nine or 10 times and enjoy it every week," Curry said Thursday. "I've played well. Three times I've gotten Top 5. I know I have it in there. ... We will see how the golf game goes."

The winner of the 54-hole tournament will receive $125,000 of the $600,000 prize purse. Past players have donated their winnings to charities.

The tournament has donated more than $6 million to charities and non-profit organizations since its inception in 1980.

Former NBA player and coach Vinny Del Negro, former MLB pitchers John Smoltz and Mark Mulder, Sorenstam, Curry and former NFL defensive lineman Kyle Williams are among other tournament favorites.

First round coverage will air from 4 to 6 p.m. EDT Friday on Peacock and from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Golf Channel.

Second round coverage will air from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday on NBC. The final round will air at the same times Sunday on NBC.

Del Negro is the defending champion. Fish won the tournament in 2021. Romo won in 2018 and 2019. Mulder is a three-time champion.

European 3-year-olds test U.S. counterparts in rich grass races at Belmont
Sports News // 2 hours ago
European 3-year-olds test U.S. counterparts in rich grass races at Belmont
July 8 (UPI) -- The Belmont Derby and Oaks headline weekend horse racing, which also includes the Iowa Derby, Indiana Derby and Los Alamitos Derby in California.
Sophia Smith, U.S. women shut out Jamaica, clinch World Cup spot
Soccer // 2 hours ago
Sophia Smith, U.S. women shut out Jamaica, clinch World Cup spot
July 8 (UPI) -- Sophia Smith scored twice in the first eight minutes to spark a United States Women's National Team win over Jamaica, which also clinched a spot for the Americans in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Padres' Jurickson Profar collapses, stretchered off field
MLB // 3 hours ago
Padres' Jurickson Profar collapses, stretchered off field
July 8 (UPI) -- Outfielder Jurickson Profar collided with shortstop C.J. Abrams, later collapsed, was put on a stretcher and taken to a hospital for evaluation during the San Diego Padres' recent win over the San Francisco Giants.
Slafkovsky, Nemec, Cooley, Wright lead 2022 NHL Draft selections
NHL // 4 hours ago
Slafkovsky, Nemec, Cooley, Wright lead 2022 NHL Draft selections
July 8 (UPI) -- Slovakian forward Juraj Slafkovsky, the MVP of the 2022 Winter Games, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. Simon Nemec, Logan Cooley, Shane Wright and Cutter Gauthier were among the other Top 5 selections.
Wimbledon tennis, Scottish Open golf, racing lead weekend sports schedule
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Wimbledon tennis, Scottish Open golf, racing lead weekend sports schedule
July 8 (UPI) -- Wimbledon 2022 finales, the Scottish Open golf tournament and a batch of NASCAR and Formula 1 auto races pack this weekend's sports schedule.
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semifinal
Sports News // 1 day ago
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon semifinal
July 7 (UPI) -- Spaniard Rafael Nadal withdrew from his Wimbledon 2022 men's semifinal match against Australian Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal tear, he announced Thursday in London.
Rangers trade goalie Georgiev to Avalanche for draft picks
NHL // 21 hours ago
Rangers trade goalie Georgiev to Avalanche for draft picks
July 7 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers in exchange for three NHL Draft picks, the teams announced Thursday.
Penguins sign defenseman Kris Letang to $36.6 million extension
NHL // 21 hours ago
Penguins sign defenseman Kris Letang to $36.6 million extension
July 7 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a six-year, $36.6 million contract extension, the NHL franchise announced Thursday.
Rybakina, Jabeur clinch spots in Wimbledon 2022 final
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Rybakina, Jabeur clinch spots in Wimbledon 2022 final
July 7 (UPI) -- Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina punched their tickets to the Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final with semifinal triumphs Thursday in London.
Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off
MLB // 1 day ago
Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off
July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies.
