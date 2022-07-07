Trending
July 7, 2022 / 8:47 AM

Nadal to test abdominal injury, 'worried' about Wimbledon semi

By Alex Butler
Spain's Rafael Nadal plays a forehand against American Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon 2022 on Wednesday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Spaniard Rafael Nadal plans to undergo tests on his abdominal injury Thursday ahead of his Wimbledon 2022 semifinal meeting with Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Nadal, the men's No. 2 seed, said he "fought" through the injury to beat No. 11 Taylor Fritz of the United States in five sets Wednesday in London.

He is scheduled to meet Kyrgios on Friday morning at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, but would not say if he is a certainty to appear in that match due to his health issue.

"I don't know," Nadal told reporters Wednesday. "Honestly, I can't give you a clear answer. Because if I give you a clear answer and another thing happens, I will be a liar."

Nadal took several breaks in his quarterfinal appearance to address his injury, but managed to get through the four-hour, 21-minute marathon match.

He said he will consult multiple physicians to determine the nature and severity of his injury.

"I don't know exactly what I have," Nadal said. "It's clear something's not right. I'm obviously worried.''

Nadal admitted that his dad and sister, who were in attendance Wednesday, told him he should retire from his quarterfinal match, but he opted against that idea.

"It was tough to retire in the middle of the match," Nadal said. "It's not easy. I had that idea for such a long time, but I did it a couple of times in my tennis career and I hate to do it. I just kept trying."

If he does manage to play, he could again be without his typical power on serves and movement on returns. On Wednesday, his top services were about 20 mph slower than usual.

Nadal is set to battle Kyrgios at 8:30 a.m. EDT Friday at Wimbledon. The match will air on ESPN. The winner will meet No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia or No. 9 Cameron Norrie of England on Sunday in the men's singles final.

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates victory in his quarterfinal match against American Taylor Fritz on Day 10 of the Wimbledon championships in London on July 6, 2022. Nadal beat Fritz in a fifth-set tiebreaker, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Djokovic, Jabeur rally to advance to semis at Wimbledon; Fritz faces Nadal

