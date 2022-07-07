Rybakina, Jabeur clinch spots in Wimbledon 2022 final

1/5

Tunisian Ons Jabeur hits a forehand back to Germany's Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon on Thursday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina punched their tickets to the Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final with semifinal triumphs Thursday in London. Rybakina, the No. 17 seed, swept No. 16 Simona Halep of Romania in straight sets. Jabeur, the No. 3 seed, edged German Tatjana Maria in three sets. Advertisement

"I was quite nervous," Rybakina said in her on-court interview. "I'm really happy I managed to win."

Rybakina logged four aces and converted 4 of 9 break points in her 6-3, 6-3 win to advance to her first career Grand Slam singles final.

Halep, the 2019 Wimbledon champion, didn't drop a set in her first five matches of the tournament, but was no match for Rybakina's power in the 76-minute semifinal setback.

Rybakina held serve in the first game. She then broke Halep and held again for a 3-0 lead. She won three of the last four games to take the first set and snap Halep's Wimbledon streak.

Rybakina broke Halep again in the first game of the second set. She held to win the second game and earned a 2-0 lead. Halep held in her second service game of the set and broke Rybakina in the fourth game to tie the set.

But Rybakina broke back to claim the fifth game and held serve to take a 4-2 edge. Halep won the seventh game. Rybakina then held serve and broke Halep a final time for the victory.

Earlier Thursday, Jabeur disposed of Maria in a 1-hour, 43-minute semifinal. The No. 3 seed fired four aces, 39 winners and converted 4 of 11 break point chances in the 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory.

Maria did not log an ace and totaled 17 winners. The German converted one of two break point opportunities.

Jabeur is the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. She also is the first African woman to reach a major final in the Open era, which started in 1968.

"I really don't know what to say," Jabeur said. "It's a dream coming true from years and years of work and sacrifice. I'm really happy it's paying off.

"I'll continue it for one more match."

Jabeur will battle Rybakina in the 2022 Wimbledon women's singles final at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday on ESPN.

Two additional semifinals will determine the matchup for Sunday's men's singles final.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will face No. 9 Cameron Norrie of England in the first semifinal at 8:30 a.m. Friday on ESPN.

No. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain will battle Nick Kyrgios of Australia in the second semifinal on the same network.

