Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
July 7, 2022 / 1:09 PM

Rybakina, Jabeur clinch spots in Wimbledon 2022 final

By Alex Butler
1/5
Rybakina, Jabeur clinch spots in Wimbledon 2022 final
Tunisian Ons Jabeur hits a forehand back to Germany's Tatjana Maria at Wimbledon on Thursday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 7 (UPI) -- Tunisian Ons Jabeur and Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina punched their tickets to the Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final with semifinal triumphs Thursday in London.

Rybakina, the No. 17 seed, swept No. 16 Simona Halep of Romania in straight sets. Jabeur, the No. 3 seed, edged German Tatjana Maria in three sets.

Advertisement

"I was quite nervous," Rybakina said in her on-court interview. "I'm really happy I managed to win."

Rybakina logged four aces and converted 4 of 9 break points in her 6-3, 6-3 win to advance to her first career Grand Slam singles final.

Halep, the 2019 Wimbledon champion, didn't drop a set in her first five matches of the tournament, but was no match for Rybakina's power in the 76-minute semifinal setback.

Rybakina held serve in the first game. She then broke Halep and held again for a 3-0 lead. She won three of the last four games to take the first set and snap Halep's Wimbledon streak.

Rybakina broke Halep again in the first game of the second set. She held to win the second game and earned a 2-0 lead. Halep held in her second service game of the set and broke Rybakina in the fourth game to tie the set.

Advertisement

But Rybakina broke back to claim the fifth game and held serve to take a 4-2 edge. Halep won the seventh game. Rybakina then held serve and broke Halep a final time for the victory.

Earlier Thursday, Jabeur disposed of Maria in a 1-hour, 43-minute semifinal. The No. 3 seed fired four aces, 39 winners and converted 4 of 11 break point chances in the 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 victory.

Maria did not log an ace and totaled 17 winners. The German converted one of two break point opportunities.

RELATED Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova advance to 3rd round at Wimbledon

Jabeur is the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final. She also is the first African woman to reach a major final in the Open era, which started in 1968.

"I really don't know what to say," Jabeur said. "It's a dream coming true from years and years of work and sacrifice. I'm really happy it's paying off.

"I'll continue it for one more match."

Jabeur will battle Rybakina in the 2022 Wimbledon women's singles final at 9 a.m. EDT Saturday on ESPN.

Two additional semifinals will determine the matchup for Sunday's men's singles final.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will face No. 9 Cameron Norrie of England in the first semifinal at 8:30 a.m. Friday on ESPN.

Advertisement

No. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain will battle Nick Kyrgios of Australia in the second semifinal on the same network.

Moments from Wimbledon

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates victory in his quarterfinal match against American Taylor Fritz on Day 10 of the Wimbledon championships in London on July 6, 2022. Nadal beat Fritz in a fifth-set tiebreaker, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Nadal to test abdominal injury, 'worried' about Wimbledon semi Djokovic, Jabeur rally to advance to semis at Wimbledon; Fritz faces Nadal

Latest Headlines

Rangers trade goalie Georgiev to Avalanche for draft picks
NHL // 2 minutes ago
Rangers trade goalie Georgiev to Avalanche for draft picks
July 7 (UPI) -- The Colorado Avalanche acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers in exchange for three NHL Draft picks, the teams announced Thursday.
Penguins sign defenseman Kris Letang to $36.6 million extension
NHL // 17 minutes ago
Penguins sign defenseman Kris Letang to $36.6 million extension
July 7 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Penguins signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a six-year, $36.6 million contract extension, the NHL franchise announced Thursday.
Nadal to test abdominal injury, 'worried' about Wimbledon semi
Sports News // 5 hours ago
Nadal to test abdominal injury, 'worried' about Wimbledon semi
July 7 (UPI) -- Spaniard Rafael Nadal plans to undergo tests on his abdominal injury Thursday ahead of his Wimbledon 2022 semifinal meeting with Australian Nick Kyrgios.
Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off
MLB // 6 hours ago
Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off
July 7 (UPI) -- Outfielder Mookie Betts smashed a fastball into the dirt and over the pitcher's mound, plating Cody Bellinger with a walk-off single to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a narrow win over the Colorado Rockies.
Yankees hit 6 homers, crush Pirates 16-0
MLB // 6 hours ago
Yankees hit 6 homers, crush Pirates 16-0
July 7 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees combined for 22 hits, including six home runs, in a dominant victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Wimbledon 2022: Nadal outlasts American Fritz to reach semis
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Wimbledon 2022: Nadal outlasts American Fritz to reach semis
July 6 (UPI) -- Spaniard Rafael Nadal played through an abdominal injury and fended off an upset attempt by American Taylor Fritz in a four-hour, 20-minute marathon match Wednesday to reach the Wimbledon semifinals.
Browns to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to Panthers
NFL // 23 hours ago
Browns to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to Panthers
July 6 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, league sources told UPI on Wednesday.
Thunder's Chet Holmgren logs record rookie debut
NBA // 1 day ago
Thunder's Chet Holmgren logs record rookie debut
July 6 (UPI) -- New Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren produced a record-breaking performance in his NBA debut, with 23 points, seven rebounds and six blocks in a summer league win over the Utah Jazz.
Lakers, Thomas Bryant agree to one-year deal
NBA // 1 day ago
Lakers, Thomas Bryant agree to one-year deal
July 6 (UPI) -- Free agent center Thomas Bryant agreed to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Baseball fans injured by bullet fragments after A's win over Blue Jays
MLB // 1 day ago
Baseball fans injured by bullet fragments after A's win over Blue Jays
July 6 (UPI) -- Five fans were injured by bullet fragments at RingCentral Coliseum during a fireworks show after the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night, authorities say.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Yankees hit 6 homers, crush Pirates 16-0
Yankees hit 6 homers, crush Pirates 16-0
Nadal to test abdominal injury, 'worried' about Wimbledon semi
Nadal to test abdominal injury, 'worried' about Wimbledon semi
Browns to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to Panthers
Browns to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield to Panthers
Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off
Betts, Dodgers beat Rockies on infield walk-off
Wimbledon 2022: Nadal outlasts American Fritz to reach semis
Wimbledon 2022: Nadal outlasts American Fritz to reach semis
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement