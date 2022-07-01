Wimbledon, rival golf tourneys, auto racing fill weekend sports slate

1/5

Spain's Rafael Nadal is among the favorites to win the men's singles title at Wimbledon 2022. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, July 1 (UPI) -- Dozens of Wimbledon 2022 tennis matches, rival golf tournaments and auto races from NASCAR and Formula 1 top the Fourth of July weekend sports schedule. Additional MLB and international and domestic soccer competitions, boxing bouts and UFC fights also will air Friday through Sunday. Advertisement

Wimbledon's grass courts in London will serve as the main sports stages this weekend, as elite tennis players fight for titles in the third Grand Slam tournament of the season.

Wimbledon 2022 started Monday and will run through July 10.

Wimbledon tennis

Third- and fourth-round Wimbledon matches from the respective men's and women's singles draws will air this weekend on ESPN and ABC.

The Round of 16 will end Monday. The quarterfinals and semifinals will air next week.

No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland is a heavy favorite to claim the women's singles title. She has won more than three dozen consecutive matches.

No. 1 Novak Djokovic of Serbia is the men's favorite.

Third-round coverage will air from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN. That coverage will continue from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday on ABC.

Round of 16 coverage also will air from 8 a.m. through 1 p.m. Sunday on ESPN and from 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC.

Golf rivals

The PGA Tour's John Deere Classic and the LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland each teed off Thursday and air through the weekend.

The John Deere Classic will run through Sunday in Silvis, Ill. Second-round coverage will start at 3 p.m. EDT Friday on Golf Channel.

The third and fourth rounds will air from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel and from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on CBS.

Webb Simpson, the No. 58 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, is the favorite to win the tournament. He sits at No. 104 in the FedExCup rankings.

No. 17 Dustin Johnson, No. 19 Brooks Koepka, No. 21 Louis Oosthuizen, No. 22 Abraham Ancer, No. 31 Bryson DeChambeau, No. 33 Kevin Na and No. 84 Phil Mickelson are among the top golfers in the field at LIV Golf Portland.

That 48-player tournament will air through Saturday from Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Ore.

Johnson is the favorite to win the individual event. Oosthuizen, Ancer, Koepka and No. 38 Talor Gooch also are among the Top 5 expected contenders. DeChambeau, No. 63 Sergio Garcia, No. 39 Patrick Reed, Na, No. 81 Sam Hosfield and No. 170 Pat Perez are within the Top 10 favorites.

LIV Golf Portland coverage will start at 4 p.m. EDT Thursday on LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook.

Racing

Formula 1 and NASCAR will broadcast several racing events this weekend.

NASCAR will launch the racing slate with the Xfinity Series Henry 180 on Saturday at Road America in Plymouth, Wis. That 45-lap event will air at 2:30 p.m. EDT on USA Network.

The Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 will air at 3 p.m. Sunday on USA Network.

Cup Series standings leader Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Ross Chastain, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are among the favorites to win Sunday at Road America.

The Formula 1 season will continue with the British Grand Prix at 9:55 a.m. Sunday on ESPN 2.

Max Verstappen is a heavy favorite to win the event. Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz are among the other expected contenders.

Verstappen won five of the last six Formula 1 events.

Weekend schedule (all times EDT)

Friday

Tennis

Wimbledon: Third round from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on ESPN

Golf

John Deere Classic: Second round at 3 p.m. on Golf Channel

LIV Golf Portland: Second round at 4 p.m. on LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook

MLB

Rangers at Mets at 7 p.m. on Apple TV+

Angels at Astros at 8 p.m. on Apple TV+

Padres at Dodgers at 10 p.m. on FS1

Saturday

Boxing

Mairis Briedis vs. Jai Opetaia: Main card at 5 a.m. on ESPN+

Tennis

Wimbledon: Third round from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN; from 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC

Golf

John Deere Classic: Third round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; from 3 to 6 p.m. on CBS

LIV Golf Portland: Final round at 4 p.m. on LIVGolf.com, YouTube and Facebook

NASCAR

Xfinity Series Henry 180 at 2:30 p.m. on USA Network

MLB

Athletics at Mariners at 4 p.m. on FS1

Red Sox at Cubs at 7 p.m. on Fox

Padres at Dodgers at 7 p.m. on Fox

Soccer

MLS: Seattle at Toronto at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: LAFC at Vancouver at 10 p.m. on ESPN+

UFC 276 on ESPN+

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O'Malley at 10 p.m.

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena after first fight

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira after second fight

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway after third fight

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier after fourth fight

Sunday

Tennis

Wimbledon: Round of 16 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN; from 1 to 4 p.m. on ABC

Formula 1

British Grand Prix at 9:55 a.m. on ESPN2

MLB

Royals at Tigers at noon on Peacock

Golf

John Deere Classic: Final round from 1 to 3 p.m. on Golf Channel; from 3 to 6 p.m. on CBS

NASCAR

Cup Series Kwik Trip 250 at 3 p.m. on USA Network

Soccer

MLS: Atlanta at NYCFC at 5 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Philadelphia at Columbus at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Cincinnati at New England at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: New York Red Bulls at Kansas City at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Salt Lake City at Minnesota at 8 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Charlotte at Houston at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Portland at Nashville at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS: Chicago at San Jose at 9 p.m. on ESPN+

