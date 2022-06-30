Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
June 30, 2022 / 2:38 PM

Swiatek moves on, Pliskova upset in Round 2 as rain suspends Wimbledon

By Alex Butler
1/5
Swiatek moves on, Pliskova upset in Round 2 as rain suspends Wimbledon
Poland's Iga Swiatek advanced to the third round with a three-set victory at Wimbledon on Thursday in London. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Iga Swiatek and Stefanos Tsitsipas were among the top seeds to advance with second-round wins Thursday at Wimbledon 2022. Women's No. 6 seed Karolina Pliskova exited after an upset loss to England's Katie Boulter.

Swiatek, of Poland, extended her win streak to 37-consecutive matches with her 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove of the Netherlands.

Advertisement

"Adding another match to that number was pretty special to me, but when I was out there I wasn't really thinking about that," Swiatek said in her on-court interview.

"I'm just trying to play the best tennis possible on grass. The result is going to come. I'm happy that it is 37 now, I'm going to do my best to get even more."

RELATED Bautista Agut tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Wimbledon

The top women's seed totaled five aces and 31 winners in the win. Swiatek will face Alize Cornet of France in the third round.

No. 4 Paula Badosa of Spain, No. 8 Jessica Pegula of the United States and No. 13 Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic were among the other top women's players to advance before rain interrupted play.

Advertisement

Boulter upset Pliskova 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 on Center Court. She logged 25 winners and converted 4 of 6 break points. Pliskova fired 13 aces in the loss.

RELATED Wimbledon 2022: Sakkari moves on; Opelka, Raducanu ousted

On the men's side, Tsitsipas of Greece edged Jordan Thompson of England in straight sets. The men's No. 4 seed converted 6 of 11 break points in the win.

No. 11 Taylor Fritz of the United States also advanced with a straight-sets win over England's Alastair Gray.

American Brandon Nakashima upset No. 13 Denis Shapovalov of Canada. Liam Broady of England also upset No. 12 Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

RELATED Wimbledon 2022: No. 2 Kontaveit, No. 3 Ruud upset; Djokovic onto third round

No. 2 Rafael Nadal of Spain led Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania 6-4, 6-4, 4-6, 3-0 when their second-round match was suspended in the fourth set due to rain.

Third round coverage will air from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EDT Friday on ESPN.

Moments from Wimbledon

U.S. player John Isner in action in his match on day three of the Wimbledon championships in London on June 29, 2022. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested on felony domestic violence charge
NBA // 1 hour ago
Hornets' Miles Bridges arrested on felony domestic violence charge
June 30 (UPI) -- Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges was arrested on a felony charge in Los Angeles and released on $130,000 bail, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman said.
Bautista Agut tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Wimbledon
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Bautista Agut tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Wimbledon
June 30 (UPI) -- Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from Wimbledon, he announced Thursday on social media.
Trae Young welcomes ex-Spurs star Dejounte Murray to Hawks
NBA // 4 hours ago
Trae Young welcomes ex-Spurs star Dejounte Murray to Hawks
June 30 (UPI) -- Trae Young welcomed fellow All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks with a social media message following his acquisition from the San Antonio Spurs.
Wimbledon 2022: Sakkari moves on; Opelka, Raducanu ousted
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Wimbledon 2022: Sakkari moves on; Opelka, Raducanu ousted
June 30 (UPI) -- No. 5 seed Maria Sakkari moved on to the third round of Wimbledon 2022 with a straight sets victory, while Reilly Opelka, the second-highest seeded American man, lost his second-round match in London.
Koepka brothers, Reed-Gooch-Johnson to team up at LIV Golf Portland
Sports News // 1 day ago
Koepka brothers, Reed-Gooch-Johnson to team up at LIV Golf Portland
June 29 (UPI) -- Brothers Brooks Koepka and Chase Koepka and Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Talor Gooch are among the players grouped together for LIV Golf Invitational Series Portland, which will start Thursday in North Plains, Ore.
Wizards to trade Caldwell-Pope, Smith to Nuggets for Barton, Morris
NBA // 1 day ago
Wizards to trade Caldwell-Pope, Smith to Nuggets for Barton, Morris
June 29 (UPI) -- The Washington Wizards agreed to trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Will Barton and Monte Morris, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Wimbledon 2022: No. 2 Kontaveit, No. 3 Ruud upset; Djokovic onto third round
Sports News // 1 day ago
Wimbledon 2022: No. 2 Kontaveit, No. 3 Ruud upset; Djokovic onto third round
June 29 (UPI) -- Top-seed Novak Djokovic raced to a straight-sets win, while women's No. 2 Anett Kontaveit and men's No. 3 Casper Ruud sustained second-round upsets at Wimbledon 2022 on Wednesday in London.
Knicks trade for cap space, expected to sign Mavericks' Jalen Brunson
NBA // 1 day ago
Knicks trade for cap space, expected to sign Mavericks' Jalen Brunson
June 29 (UPI) -- The New York Knicks traded center Nerlens Noel and guard Alec Burks to the Detroit Pistons and are expected to use their additional cap space to acquire Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency.
Serena Williams upset at Wimbledon, 'can't answer' retirement questions
Sports News // 1 day ago
Serena Williams upset at Wimbledon, 'can't answer' retirement questions
June 29 (UPI) -- Tennis legend Serena Williams, a wild card at Wimbledon this year, was upset Tuesday in her first Grand Slam match in more than a year -- and said afterward that she couldn't give an answer when asked if she'll retire.
Wimbledon tennis: Swiatek extends streak, Gauff rallies in first round
Sports News // 1 day ago
Wimbledon tennis: Swiatek extends streak, Gauff rallies in first round
June 28 (UPI) -- Women's world No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 36 consecutive matches in the first round of Wimbledon on Tuesday in London. Cori "Coco" Gauff and Paula Badosa were among the other top women to advance.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Serena Williams upset at Wimbledon, 'can't answer' retirement questions
Serena Williams upset at Wimbledon, 'can't answer' retirement questions
Wimbledon 2022: No. 2 Kontaveit, No. 3 Ruud upset; Djokovic onto third round
Wimbledon 2022: No. 2 Kontaveit, No. 3 Ruud upset; Djokovic onto third round
Wimbledon 2022: Sakkari moves on; Opelka, Raducanu ousted
Wimbledon 2022: Sakkari moves on; Opelka, Raducanu ousted
Wizards to trade Caldwell-Pope, Smith to Nuggets for Barton, Morris
Wizards to trade Caldwell-Pope, Smith to Nuggets for Barton, Morris
Koepka brothers, Reed-Gooch-Johnson to team up at LIV Golf Portland
Koepka brothers, Reed-Gooch-Johnson to team up at LIV Golf Portland
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement