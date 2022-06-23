Arch Manning: High school QB from NFL family commits to Texas

June 23 (UPI) -- Arch Manning, the top-rated high school football prospect in the 2023 class and nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning, plans to play at the University of Texas, he announced Thursday.

The 6-foot-4 passer at New Orleans' Isadore Newman School, who will be a high school senior this fall, announced his highly anticipated decision on Twitter.

Advertisement

"Committed to the University of Texas. Hook 'Em," Manning tweeted, along with a picture of himself dropping back for a pass while wearing a Texas Longhorns shirt.

Manning, 18, also received offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and several other top college football programs. He is the son of Cooper Manning, the oldest of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning's three sons.

Cooper played wide receiver at Isadore Newman while younger brother Peyton was the school's quarterback. The oldest Manning brother committed to play at the University of Mississippi, but his playing career ended early due to a spinal condition.

Arch is the top-rated player in the 2023 ESPN300, the Top247 rankings and the Rivals250 rankings. He is ESPN's highest-rated quarterback since Justin Fields and Trevor Lawrence topped the 2018 ESPN300.

Advertisement

Arch totaled 5,731 yards and 72 touchdowns and 18 interceptions through his first three high school seasons, according to MaxPreps. He completed nearly 65% of his 702 pass attempts.

"This all unfolded authentically and organically," Isidore Newman coach Nelson Stewart told 247Sports. "He's a super special kid and I'm confident in his decision.

"I'm excited he can smile and have a great senior year. It's certainly been a journey unlike any other."

Quinn Ewers, who transferred to Texas from Ohio State last year, is expected to start for the Longhorns this season. Ewers was the top-rated player in the 2021 prospect class.

The Longhorns will host Louisiana Monroe in their first game of the season Sept. 3 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.