LIV golfers cleared to play in 2022 British Open

Dustin Johnson was one of several LIV Golf competitors cleared Tuesday to play in the 2022 British Open. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Players from the LIV Golf Invitational Series will be allowed to compete in next months 2022 British Open, the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews announced Wednesday. "The Open is golf's original championship and since it was first played in 1860, openness has been fundamental to its ethos and unique appeal," R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a news release. Advertisement

"Players who are exempt or have earned a place through qualifying for the 150th Open in accordance with the entry terms and conditions will be able to compete in the championship at St. Andrews."

The 2022 British Open will run from July 14 through 17 at the Old Course at St. Andrews in St. Andrews, Scotland.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan announced June 9 that players who participate in the Saudi-funded, breakaway LIV Golf competition are suspended from PGA Tour play. The players who participated in the first LIV Golf tournament earlier this month near London also were allowed to play in last week's U.S. Open, the third major tournament of the season.

"We are focused on staging a world class Championship in July and celebrating this truly historic occasion for golf," Slumbers said.

"We will invest the proceeds of The Open, as we always do, for the benefit of golf which reflects our purpose to ensure that the sport is thriving 50 years from now."

Charl Schwartzel, the No. 123 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, won the LIV Golf Invitational London and its $4 million first-place prize. No. 16 Dustin Johnson was the highest-ranked player to compete in the first LIV Golf event.

No. 19 Brooks Koepka is expected to participate in the next event, the LIV Golf Invitational Portland. That event will run from June 30 through July 2 in Plains, Ore.

No. 4 Collin Morikawa is the defending champion of the British Open. Morikawa, who was recently linked to LIV Golf, tweeted Tuesday that he is committed to the PGA Tour and will not compete in the rival competition.

"To state for the record, once again, you all are absolutely wrong," Morikawa wrote. "I've said it since February at Riviera that I'm here to stay on the PGA Tour and nothing has changed. Now if you'll excuse me, I've got some cereal to pour in my milk."

The PGA Tour season schedule will continue with the Travelers Championship from Thursday through Sunday at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Conn. Koepka withdrew from the event Tuesday and was replaced by Mark Hubbard.

